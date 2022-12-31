Sapulpa girls down Kiefer for third place at the Tournament of Champions

By Ty Loftis

Photo of Sapulpa's Stailee Heard by George Mitchell

TULSA - During the final day of play at the Tournament of Champions at the BOK Center, there were plenty of exciting girls' games.

Things started at 9 a.m. Friday with the seventh place game and continued throughout the day.

Third Place: Sapulpa 86, Kiefer 60

In Friday night’s third place showdown between the Lady Chieftains and Lady Trojans, more was on the line than just a trophy.

Six miles separate the two teams, both cities suburbs of Tulsa, and being in different classifications, both never have a chance to play each other. In Friday’s go-around, it was Sapulpa who reigned supreme after coming away with the 26-point win.

“We knew Kiefer would come ready to play and we just had to match their energy,” Lady Chieftain coach Darlean Calip said. “I thought we came out from the opening tip with enthusiasm and a desire to win.”

Sapulpa’s win came thanks in large part to the play of sisters Tyla and Stailee Heard, who combined for 58 points.

“It goes without saying what they can do,” Calip said. “They went out and showed it once again (Friday). I’m just super-proud of those two young ladies.”

Midway through the third quarter, Sapulpa led by 10, at which time the Lady Chieftains went on a 12-3 run, extending the lead to 19. At the time, that was the biggest Sapulpa lead of the night.

“That was a big moment in the game for us,” Calip said. “We could tell that they were a little tired, so we were able to take advantage and basically put the game out of reach.”

Sapulpa went on to lead by 18 going into the fourth quarter and had a lead as large as 28 in the fourth quarter.

Both teams played great on the offensive end all night long. With Sapulpa leading 19-12 as the first quarter was coming to a close, a Shayna Hendrix 3-pointer trimmed the lead to four.

The Lady Chieftains would then open the second quarter on a 15-5 run before taking a 40-27 lead into the halftime break.

As for being able to get that win over Kiefer, here is what Calip said.

“For us, its just another win,” Calip said. “We try not to get to worked up over things like that.”

Stailee Heard had a game-high 31 points and Tyla Heard finished with 27. Riki McQuarters was also in double figures for the Lady Chieftains.

Hannah Coons and Hendrix finished in double figures for Kiefer.

Fifth Place: Norman 51, Holland Hall 47 (3OT)

In what was possibly the most entertaining game of the week and tied for the longest game ever played in the Tournament of Champions, the Lady Tigers came away with a four-point win in triple overtime.

It was the Lady Dutch who controlled a vast majority of regulation, as they led by as much as nine in the first half and held a 19-13 lead at halftime, but Norman clawed back into the game and eventually tied it at 31 midway through the fourth quarter.

Ady Hybl gave Norman a 37-34 lead in the waning seconds of the fourth quarter, but MaKayla Johnson answered with a 3-pointer of her own for Holland Hall with eight seconds left to send the game to overtime with the game tied at 37.

The first overtime session was a defensive battle with both teams having opportunities, but neither one being able to take advantage.

It was the Lady Dutch who took the final shot with the game tied, but they were unable to get it to fall, so the two teams went to a second overtime with the game tied at 41.

The second overtime session was similar to the first, and with just over a minute remaining, it was Holland Hall’s Elise Hill making a 3-pointer to give her team a one-point lead.

Norman’s Alex McGinnis made one of two foul shots with 20 seconds left, which tied the game and Holland Hall was unable to get a shot off, sending it to the third overtime at 47-47.

In that third overtime period, it was Norman holding Holland Hall scoreless to get the win. Jordyn Rollins made the two game-winning free throws for the Lady Tigers with four seconds left.

Kayla Jones, Rollins and Nessa Begay were all in double figures for Norman, while Sophia Regaldo had 20 points for Holland Hall. Miranda Davis hauled in 15 rebounds.

Seventh Place: Okarche 56, Pocola 40

The first game of the day featured two teams looking for their first win in the Tournament of Champions, and it was the Lady Warriors coming out on top with the impressive win to start the day.

The Lady Warriors came out hot from the start, leading 22-5 at the end of the first quarter and taking a 32-14 lead into halftime.

Okarche had a remarkable 38 points in the paint and converted 25 points off turnovers.

Emma Stover led the way for Okarche, scoring 19 points. Jalie Rother and Jadyn Rother also scored in double figures.

Pocola’s Allyssa Parker had a game-high 25 points.