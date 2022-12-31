Read full article on original website
Ability Center of Southern Nevada helping those with developmental disabilities
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There's a new gym that's designed to help those with developmental disabilities get fit and change their lives. Chris Salas, founder of the Ability Center of Southern Nevada, joined us to talk more about their work.
Award-winning Rose Parade float pays tribute to Las Vegas organ donors
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An award-winning float took part in Monday's Rose Parade in Pasadena to pay tribute to the dozens of people - including two Las Vegas valley locals - who have helped others through organ donation. The float from Donate Life, called "Lifting Each Other Up," won...
First Friday Co-Founder Cindy Funkhouser dies
Cindy Funkhouser, one of First Friday's co-founders, died recently. Cindy was passionate about the arts and was crucial in developing a venue for artists to meet and present their work.
Las Vegas attorney shares tips on getting active with jump roping
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Let's ring in 2023 on a healthy note. Shane Jasmine Young, Esq., attorney and owner of the Young Law Group, joined us to share her passion for fitness and how to get active with jump roping!
Craving Thai Food? Try This Modern Henderson Eatery
Thai food in Las Vegas you have to try! Welcome to Lamaii, the Modern Thai Eatery Cocktails and wines, with not just one but two locations across the Valley. The first restaurant can be found in the heart of Chinatown and the second is located on St. Rose Pkwy closer to Coronado Center Dr.
An Entertainers Dream Home with Tropical Resort Style Yard Boasts Strip and Mountain Views in Las Vegas Asking for $3 Million
7 Eagle Knoll Court Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 7 Eagle Knoll Court, Las Vegas, Nevada is truly a private resort located in the prestigious Southern Highlands Golf Club and closed to shopping, dining and has easy freeway access. This Home in Las Vegas offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 6,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 7 Eagle Knoll Court, please contact Koby A. Callahan (Phone: 406-210-8097) at Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Las Vegas local scores $18,462 at South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa
A native of Las Vegas by the name of Jason won $18,462 on a progressive slot machine. The local man was elated at his luck and is looking forward to celebrating his winnings.
Dam Short Film Festival in Boulder City returns for in-person programs
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Dam Short Film Festival, an annual event held in Boulder City, is returning next month with its first in-person programs in three years. Festival organizers announced that 153 short films will be screened over five days, Feb. 16-20, in downtown Boulder City. The festival,...
Comeback year for CES as tech show expects 100,000, starts Thursday
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — CES 2023 (Consumer Electronics Show) is set to harken back to pre-pandemic days as what is typically the largest convention in Las Vegas kicks off this week. The Consumer Technology Association (CTA), which organizes CES, set a goal for 100,000 attendees this year, with one-third...
6 Best Recreational Cannabis Dispensaries in Las Vegas
Las Vegas is home to some of the best recreational cannabis dispensaries in the country. With a wide variety of high-quality products and knowledgeable staff, these dispensaries make it easy for visitors and residents alike to enjoy the benefits of cannabis. But with so many options to choose from, it can be tough to know which dispensaries are the best. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the top six recreational cannabis dispensaries in Las Vegas, based on data from Yelp and Weedmaps.
Las Vegas public schools dealing with internet outage
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Public schools in the Las Vegas valley are dealing with an internet outage as students return to class Tuesday morning. The Clark County School District said students and employees might have problems connecting with virtual class sessions and other resources. School safety is not an...
Guest hits $250k jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One guest is starting the year off richer after hitting a six-figure jackpot while at a Las Vegas casino. Caesars announced the jackpot, which a Caesars Rewards member won Tuesday morning. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Dog found shot multiple times in east Las Vegas...
Las Vegas Fire & Rescue accepting applications for explorer program
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Fire & Rescue announced that it’s accepting applications for those interested in participating in the explorer program. According to LVFR, the program is open to those age 15.5 to 25 years old. The explorer program will introduce participants to a career in...
Security measures in place to welcome 400,000 to Las Vegas for New Year’s Eve
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fireworks will light up the sky and concerts will be packed with people for New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas. “And the way the calendar plays out everyone’s going to be hanging around really until Monday,” Circa Las Vegas CEO Derek Stevens said. “This is going to be the busiest New Year’s downtown Vegas has ever seen.”
Fremont Street Experience kicks off New Year's celebration
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Fremont Street Experience gathered hundreds of people to welcome 2023!. The NYE Time of Your Life Festival featured show-stopping performances by a variety of musicians. DJ Skribble kicked off the event on Main Street with All-4-One, Tag Team, and The Sugarhill Gang. MORE ON...
Water usage cuts for Las Vegas golf courses get approval
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Water regulators have approved cuts to the usage allowed for Las Vegas valley golf courses. The Las Vegas Valley Water District, or LVVWD, said Tuesday that its board of directors approved a reduction in golf course water budgets, from 6.3 acre-feet to 4 acre-feet, by 2024.
MGM Resorts helped kids stay healthy in 2022 with Chefs for Kids partnership
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — MGM Resorts is helping local kids stay healthy. The company wrapped up a full year as an official partner of Chefs for Kids. In partnership with the program, they delivered fresh meals and nutritional education directly into local classrooms. With help from MGM Resorts, Chefs...
Las Vegas hospitals welcome New Year's babies
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Many kicked off the New Year's celebration with their loved ones, including new additions to the family. Local hospitals counted down their new year by welcoming newborn babies. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Best Bottle Service in Town: MountainView NICU patients celebrate the new year.
Exclusive one-on-one interview with new Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — News 3's Denise Rosch was granted an exclusive one-on-one interview with Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill. Speaking in very general terms, addiction and mental health are at the top of the list of issues McMahill plans to tackle head-on as he works to cut crime in the valley.
Las Vegas golf course water slashed going into 2023
Water for golf courses in the City of Las Vegas has been slashed by more than a third after a vote today by the Las Vegas Valley Water District Board of Directors.
