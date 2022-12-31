ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jammin1057.com

Craving Thai Food? Try This Modern Henderson Eatery

Thai food in Las Vegas you have to try! Welcome to Lamaii, the Modern Thai Eatery Cocktails and wines, with not just one but two locations across the Valley. The first restaurant can be found in the heart of Chinatown and the second is located on St. Rose Pkwy closer to Coronado Center Dr.
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

An Entertainers Dream Home with Tropical Resort Style Yard Boasts Strip and Mountain Views in Las Vegas Asking for $3 Million

7 Eagle Knoll Court Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 7 Eagle Knoll Court, Las Vegas, Nevada is truly a private resort located in the prestigious Southern Highlands Golf Club and closed to shopping, dining and has easy freeway access. This Home in Las Vegas offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 6,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 7 Eagle Knoll Court, please contact Koby A. Callahan (Phone: 406-210-8097) at Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Comeback year for CES as tech show expects 100,000, starts Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — CES 2023 (Consumer Electronics Show) is set to harken back to pre-pandemic days as what is typically the largest convention in Las Vegas kicks off this week. The Consumer Technology Association (CTA), which organizes CES, set a goal for 100,000 attendees this year, with one-third...
LAS VEGAS, NV
stupiddope.com

6 Best Recreational Cannabis Dispensaries in Las Vegas

Las Vegas is home to some of the best recreational cannabis dispensaries in the country. With a wide variety of high-quality products and knowledgeable staff, these dispensaries make it easy for visitors and residents alike to enjoy the benefits of cannabis. But with so many options to choose from, it can be tough to know which dispensaries are the best. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the top six recreational cannabis dispensaries in Las Vegas, based on data from Yelp and Weedmaps.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas public schools dealing with internet outage

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Public schools in the Las Vegas valley are dealing with an internet outage as students return to class Tuesday morning. The Clark County School District said students and employees might have problems connecting with virtual class sessions and other resources. School safety is not an...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Guest hits $250k jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino

Las Vegas (KSNV) — One guest is starting the year off richer after hitting a six-figure jackpot while at a Las Vegas casino. Caesars announced the jackpot, which a Caesars Rewards member won Tuesday morning. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Dog found shot multiple times in east Las Vegas...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue accepting applications for explorer program

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Fire & Rescue announced that it’s accepting applications for those interested in participating in the explorer program. According to LVFR, the program is open to those age 15.5 to 25 years old. The explorer program will introduce participants to a career in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Security measures in place to welcome 400,000 to Las Vegas for New Year’s Eve

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fireworks will light up the sky and concerts will be packed with people for New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas. “And the way the calendar plays out everyone’s going to be hanging around really until Monday,” Circa Las Vegas CEO Derek Stevens said. “This is going to be the busiest New Year’s downtown Vegas has ever seen.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Fremont Street Experience kicks off New Year's celebration

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Fremont Street Experience gathered hundreds of people to welcome 2023!. The NYE Time of Your Life Festival featured show-stopping performances by a variety of musicians. DJ Skribble kicked off the event on Main Street with All-4-One, Tag Team, and The Sugarhill Gang. MORE ON...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Water usage cuts for Las Vegas golf courses get approval

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Water regulators have approved cuts to the usage allowed for Las Vegas valley golf courses. The Las Vegas Valley Water District, or LVVWD, said Tuesday that its board of directors approved a reduction in golf course water budgets, from 6.3 acre-feet to 4 acre-feet, by 2024.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas hospitals welcome New Year's babies

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Many kicked off the New Year's celebration with their loved ones, including new additions to the family. Local hospitals counted down their new year by welcoming newborn babies. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Best Bottle Service in Town: MountainView NICU patients celebrate the new year.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy