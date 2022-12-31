ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening through the seasons: What to do in winter

Here’s the latest quarterly column, “Gardening through the Seasons,” by Edmonds Master Gardener Barbara Chase. When the snow arrived right before Christmas, we knew winter was here. It seemed such a short time since the Japanese maples were showing off their bright fall color. Then it happened....
EDMONDS, WA
KING 5

5 things to know Tuesday

The University of Idaho murder suspect is expected to waive his extradition hearing on Tuesday. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested Dec. 30 by the Pennsylvania State Police at a home in Chestnuthill Township, authorities said. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said investigators believe Kohberger broke into the students' home “with the intent to commit murder.”
SHORELINE, WA
q13fox.com

Chaos on Lake Union hot tub boat ends in finger pointing

SEATTLE - A hot tub boat adventure among friends ended with a 911 call, while the passengers and company that rented them the boat were left pointing fingers at one another. According to the group on the boat, the trip was chaotic. They smelled what they described as an electrical burning smell, saw smoke, and eventually an explosion.
SEATTLE, WA
pethelpful.com

Dad Goes Above and Beyond After Hummingbird Feeder Freezes in Seattle

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Winter Storm Elliot has been wreaking havoc across the United States throughout the week of Christmas, but there are still so many heartwarming moments that shine through despite it all. Just look at what one Seattle dad did when he noticed the frozen hummingbird feeder! After a hummingbird seemed to ask for help, he got creative with extension cables and a candle warmer.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Alaska man who missed out on heart transplant opportunity coming to Seattle to be closer to hospital

Patrick Holland was on his way to Seattle from Fairbanks, Alaska, for a heart transplant when his plane was grounded because of the major winter storm that hit last week. “I felt destroyed. I had never experienced so many emotions, up and down rollercoaster, in my life,” Holland said. He was traveling with his brother. Shortly after his plane was grounded, he was informed the heart would go to someone else in need.
SEATTLE, WA
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Seattle

Because Seattle is surrounded by water, it has a wide range of naturally occurring swimming locations. Canals, lakes, rivers, and, of course, the Puget Sound, all provide places for a quick dip. For those wanting to avoid seaweed and critters, there are also a few public outdoor pools. Dozens of...
SEATTLE, WA
riptidefish.com

Squidding in Puget Sound, Washington

Seattle’s Puget Sound is bountiful with fishing choices, and although Salmon seems to overshadow all the rest, one event that draws out legions of locals is the annual squid migrations. Depending on the time of year and what the report is, squidding around here can be a boat or pier affair, both during the day or night.
TACOMA, WA
southsoundmag.com

A Class of Its Own: Inside the Restoration of the Rust Mansion

The Rust Mansion on North I Street in Tacoma always has held the attention of passersby. But in recent months, the massive 118-year-old dwelling has had all eyes upon it as a major construction project sought to restore the home to its original glory. For the uninitiated, the historic residence...
TACOMA, WA
thetacomaledger.com

The University Book Store set to close its doors

The UWT University Book Store is among the many retailers who have closed its doors and left on Pac Ave. The University Book Store at UWT on Pacific Avenue will close its doors next week, January 13. The University Book Store, which has been in operation since 1990, was one of the first retail tenants of UWT when it became a permanent campus back in 1997.
SEATTLE, WA
KXLY

Krampus’ holiday frights proved too scary for Leavenworth

For one night earlier this month, a group of horned half-goat, half-human creatures roamed downtown Bremerton. Among them were members of Krampus Seattle, who have spent the past few years introducing people throughout the state to a different German and Austrian holiday tradition that dates back hundreds of years. According...
BREMERTON, WA
KOMO News

Seattle firefighters douse fire at encampment in South Lake Union

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle firefighters responded to a large fire at a homeless encampment in South Lake Union Monday afternoon. The fire started near 9th and Roy Street around noon. When firefighters arrived, multiple tents and wooden structures were found on fire. Fire crews were able douse the fire...
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Looking Back: Discovering there really are monsters living among us

The 1930s was known not only as the decade of the Great Depression and the ending of prohibition, it was also a time of high-profile kidnapping-for-ransom of children with well-to-do parents. The most nationally-publicized kidnapping case was that of the 20-month-old son of famed aviator Charles Lindbergh in 1932 —...
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Seattle's Ice Storm Crashes Revealed That Cars Are Not About People, They Are About Cars

What needs to be explained, philosophically, is the large number of car crashes that occurred during the ice storm Seattle experienced last week. One can understand the pedestrians who slipped, slid, and fell onto ice-covered sidewalks. These accidents, which often reduced pedestrians to all fours, were more comical than scary. But the same cannot be said about the cars (4,094 pounds of metal, plastic, and other industrial materials) that lost all control to the pull of gravity. These accidents presented a real danger to the person in and near the spinning machine. Why did reason and many warnings fail to make the needed impression on these drivers? Is our love of cars so overwhelming? Or do cars just make us dumb?
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

First Seattle homicide of 2023, woman found dead in SLU

Seattle police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found in her apartment in South Lake Union Monday evening. Around 5 p.m., police received reports of a dead woman in her 50s at the 400 block of Minor Avenue N. At the scene, officers found a suspect and took them into custody.
SEATTLE, WA

