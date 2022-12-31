Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce CountyMalek SherifPierce County, WA
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time HighsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itselfRoger MarshPuyallup, WA
knkx.org
Already impacted by a pandemic, UW seniors grapple with climate change and economic uncertainty
Graduating from college comes with its own unique set of challenges. Add a global pandemic, impending recession, and the looming consequences of climate change, and it becomes another beast altogether. College students graduating in the 2022-2023 school year will soon transition into the “real world,” but when they graduate, they...
myedmondsnews.com
Gardening through the seasons: What to do in winter
Here’s the latest quarterly column, “Gardening through the Seasons,” by Edmonds Master Gardener Barbara Chase. When the snow arrived right before Christmas, we knew winter was here. It seemed such a short time since the Japanese maples were showing off their bright fall color. Then it happened....
5 things to know Tuesday
The University of Idaho murder suspect is expected to waive his extradition hearing on Tuesday. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested Dec. 30 by the Pennsylvania State Police at a home in Chestnuthill Township, authorities said. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said investigators believe Kohberger broke into the students' home “with the intent to commit murder.”
q13fox.com
Chaos on Lake Union hot tub boat ends in finger pointing
SEATTLE - A hot tub boat adventure among friends ended with a 911 call, while the passengers and company that rented them the boat were left pointing fingers at one another. According to the group on the boat, the trip was chaotic. They smelled what they described as an electrical burning smell, saw smoke, and eventually an explosion.
Avian Flu, supply shortages driving up the cost of eggs locally and nationwide
REDMOND, Wash. — Fewer eggs and higher prices have been a growing trend in western Washington. This comes with the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimating nearly 58 million commercial and backyard birds have been affected by the Avian Flu across the country this past year.
pethelpful.com
Dad Goes Above and Beyond After Hummingbird Feeder Freezes in Seattle
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Winter Storm Elliot has been wreaking havoc across the United States throughout the week of Christmas, but there are still so many heartwarming moments that shine through despite it all. Just look at what one Seattle dad did when he noticed the frozen hummingbird feeder! After a hummingbird seemed to ask for help, he got creative with extension cables and a candle warmer.
Alaska man who missed out on heart transplant opportunity coming to Seattle to be closer to hospital
Patrick Holland was on his way to Seattle from Fairbanks, Alaska, for a heart transplant when his plane was grounded because of the major winter storm that hit last week. “I felt destroyed. I had never experienced so many emotions, up and down rollercoaster, in my life,” Holland said. He was traveling with his brother. Shortly after his plane was grounded, he was informed the heart would go to someone else in need.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Seattle
Because Seattle is surrounded by water, it has a wide range of naturally occurring swimming locations. Canals, lakes, rivers, and, of course, the Puget Sound, all provide places for a quick dip. For those wanting to avoid seaweed and critters, there are also a few public outdoor pools. Dozens of...
This Is Washington's Best Pancake House
LoveFood pinpointed the most amazing pancake houses in every state.
KING-5
Conservative Seattle radio host Dori Monson dies
KIRO radio host Monson died at a Seattle hospital on Saturday. He was 61 years old.
riptidefish.com
Squidding in Puget Sound, Washington
Seattle’s Puget Sound is bountiful with fishing choices, and although Salmon seems to overshadow all the rest, one event that draws out legions of locals is the annual squid migrations. Depending on the time of year and what the report is, squidding around here can be a boat or pier affair, both during the day or night.
southsoundmag.com
A Class of Its Own: Inside the Restoration of the Rust Mansion
The Rust Mansion on North I Street in Tacoma always has held the attention of passersby. But in recent months, the massive 118-year-old dwelling has had all eyes upon it as a major construction project sought to restore the home to its original glory. For the uninitiated, the historic residence...
Central Washington State Metro Area Jumps Toward top of Nation's List for Rising Costs
The cost of living has skyrocketed in Seattle over recent years, but it could be worse. At least you don’t live in Wenatchee. According to an analysis of all U.S. metro areas by Bloomberg, Wenatchee has risen fastest in the rankings of America’s costliest places to live since 2010.
thetacomaledger.com
The University Book Store set to close its doors
The UWT University Book Store is among the many retailers who have closed its doors and left on Pac Ave. The University Book Store at UWT on Pacific Avenue will close its doors next week, January 13. The University Book Store, which has been in operation since 1990, was one of the first retail tenants of UWT when it became a permanent campus back in 1997.
KXLY
Krampus’ holiday frights proved too scary for Leavenworth
For one night earlier this month, a group of horned half-goat, half-human creatures roamed downtown Bremerton. Among them were members of Krampus Seattle, who have spent the past few years introducing people throughout the state to a different German and Austrian holiday tradition that dates back hundreds of years. According...
texasbreaking.com
Vandal Attack Four Washington Substations, 14K Facility Customers Lost Power on Christmas Day
On Christmas Day, four power substations in the Tacoma, Washington, region were attacked, affecting thousands of customers. Then, on Monday, the hunt for the vandals who targeted four power substations and set at least one of the facilities on fire, causing some of the facilities’ customers’ power outages, went on.
KOMO News
Seattle firefighters douse fire at encampment in South Lake Union
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle firefighters responded to a large fire at a homeless encampment in South Lake Union Monday afternoon. The fire started near 9th and Roy Street around noon. When firefighters arrived, multiple tents and wooden structures were found on fire. Fire crews were able douse the fire...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Looking Back: Discovering there really are monsters living among us
The 1930s was known not only as the decade of the Great Depression and the ending of prohibition, it was also a time of high-profile kidnapping-for-ransom of children with well-to-do parents. The most nationally-publicized kidnapping case was that of the 20-month-old son of famed aviator Charles Lindbergh in 1932 —...
The Stranger
Seattle's Ice Storm Crashes Revealed That Cars Are Not About People, They Are About Cars
What needs to be explained, philosophically, is the large number of car crashes that occurred during the ice storm Seattle experienced last week. One can understand the pedestrians who slipped, slid, and fell onto ice-covered sidewalks. These accidents, which often reduced pedestrians to all fours, were more comical than scary. But the same cannot be said about the cars (4,094 pounds of metal, plastic, and other industrial materials) that lost all control to the pull of gravity. These accidents presented a real danger to the person in and near the spinning machine. Why did reason and many warnings fail to make the needed impression on these drivers? Is our love of cars so overwhelming? Or do cars just make us dumb?
First Seattle homicide of 2023, woman found dead in SLU
Seattle police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found in her apartment in South Lake Union Monday evening. Around 5 p.m., police received reports of a dead woman in her 50s at the 400 block of Minor Avenue N. At the scene, officers found a suspect and took them into custody.
