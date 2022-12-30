Read full article on original website
Water issues continue for Raleigh County, leading to an increase in water purchased at stores
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– It has been over a week since parts of Raleigh County were designated as unsafe to use the water from their taps. Since then, people across the state continue to visit stores to get their daily supply of water. Clayton Norris said the past few days have been a struggle for […]
Beckley Water Company report customers in Odd, Glen Daniels, Fairdale area should have water soon
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Water Company reported on their Facebook Monday, January 2, 2023, that some of the areas affected by the water issue should have results by this afternoon. Beckley Water Company stated customers in the Odd area should expect their water service to be returned sometime this afternoon. The statement also noted […]
Beckley Water Company provides service updates
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A service update has been provided by Beckley Water Company as efforts continue to fully restore water service throughout the county. A Monday afternoon update indicates that customers in the Odd area should begin to see their water service returning over the course of the afternoon.
3 West Virginia VFDs extinguish early morning fire
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Three fire departments responded to a working structure fire in Boone County early this morning. According to the Madison Volunteer Fire Department, crews responded to a fire in the South Madison area around 3:20 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Crews say the fire in an outbuilding on the property was […]
WSAZ
Woman riding bicycle struck overnight
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A woman who was riding a bicycle has been hit by a car early Tuesday morning. That’s according to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers. The call came in just before 1:14 a.m. Tuesday. It happened along East Dupont Avenue at the Chelyan Bridge in...
woay.com
Medic Bags to be distributed in Nicholas and Greenbrier counties today through Governor Justice’s EMS WV Initiative
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – As part of Governor Jim Justice’s EMS WV: Answer the Call initiative, organizers will be distributing medic bags to first responders in Nicholas and Greenbrier County this afternoon. One distribution site will be at Nicholas County’s New River Community and Technical College campus...
Bodies recovered after West Virginia police confrontation led to drowning
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The bodies of two men from Duck, West Virginia, who jumped into the Elk River after a confrontation with an officer were recovered on Saturday, according to West Virginia State Police. The confrontation took place around 4 p.m. on Friday when Police Cpl. F.L. Raynor saw the two men walking […]
Water crisis raises questions about age of infrastructure in Raleigh County
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Emergency Management Services Director John Zilinski said county first responders and the private Beckley Water Company are cooperating as water crews restore service throughout the county. On Monday morning, January 2, he said things looked hopeful, with water restored in Cool Ridge, with Josephine and Odd expected to […]
WOWK
Woman in critical condition after bicycle, SUV crash in West Virginia
UPDATE (Jan. 3, 11:51 a.m.): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on the person hit by a car near the Chelyan Bridge early Tuesday morning. Lt. Ana Pile says a woman was riding a bicycle in the westbound lane near the bridge and swerved in front of an SUV also traveling westbound.
With more cold temperatures coming what should you do to prevent frozen pipes amid water crisis?
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Emergency Operations Center Communications Director Cody Fortner urged county residents to take steps to conserve water during warmer temperatures this week. “We would try to urge people, if they have detected a leak, to try to turn it off and to try to be vigilant, with cold weather […]
wchstv.com
Infrastructure repairs in Raleigh County affects water service for thousands of customers
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — While Raleigh County residents affected by water line and water main breaks linked to recent freezing weather are seeing progress on infrastructure repairs, frustration grows as some customers face another two to three days without water. The peak of the problems this week linked...
West Virginia State Police plan Kanawha County sobriety checkpoint
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police will hold a sobriety checkpoint in the Marmet area in January. According to WVSP, the checkpoint is scheduled for 6 p.m. to midnight on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, on WV Rt. 94 just west of the I-77 exit to Marmet. Troopers say the checkpoint is being […]
WTRF
1 dead, 2 hospitalized in West Virginia crash
OAK HILL, W.Va. (WOWK)—One person is dead, and two others were hospitalized after a crash in Oak Hill on Saturday. According to the Oak Hill Police Department, a five-vehicle crash happened at around 2:32 a.m. on Rt. 61 (Jones Ave.) near School St. Police say that three vehicles were...
WSAZ
Pursuit ends after driver gets stuck in mud
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man who tried to evade police was arrested after his vehicle became stuck in mud, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. The police pursuit was reported near Dawes Mountain Road. Deputies say someone with the Samples Surface Mine reported a suspicious...
Working fire at abandoned house in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says crews are on the scene of a working fire in the 2500 block of Sissonville Drive in Kanawha County, West Virginia. The call came into dispatch around 6:31 p.m. Dispatchers say there are no injuries, and the structure is an abandoned house. Charleston Fire Department is the […]
Raleigh County Schools to close temporarily due to water situation
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The students of Raleigh County will see their holiday break extended in the wake of the ongoing water situation affecting the region. According to Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price, schools throughout the area will be closed on Tuesday, January 3 and Wednesday, January 4 “due to the water situation in Raleigh County.”
The LOOTPRESS Pet of the Week is Nebo!
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The LOOTPRESS Week 18 Pet of the Week is Nebo!. Nebo is a 12 year old pitbull with a gentle temperament and a big heart. Never one to meet a stranger, Nebo is known from Beckley, WV all the way to Lexington, KY. She can even perform several tricks ranging from sitting, staying, and lying down to shaking hands and more!
100 grams of fentanyl found in West Virginia traffic stop, 2 arrested
ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Kanawha County. According to a criminal complaint from Kanawha County Magistrate Court, an officer with the St. Albans Police Department said he ran a registration check on a vehicle in the area of B Street and McCorkle Avenue around […]
Chick-fil-A at Crossroads Mall closes after over 40 years
MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS) — After over 40 years of service, Chick-fil-a located at the Crossroads Mall in Raleigh County shut its doors. The store’s final day was December 3, 2022. We do not know the exact reason why the store closed. A statement from Chick-fil-a says: “It has been our pleasure to serve each […]
Fully-involved structure fire in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says there is a fully-involved structure fire in the 1700 block of Decota Road in the Leewood, West Virginia, area. The call came into 911 around 2:38 p.m. Dispatchers say there are no injuries. Cabin Creek Volunteer Fire Department is on the scene and will be there for […]
