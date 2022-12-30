ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

Lootpress

Beckley Water Company provides service updates

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A service update has been provided by Beckley Water Company as efforts continue to fully restore water service throughout the county. A Monday afternoon update indicates that customers in the Odd area should begin to see their water service returning over the course of the afternoon.
WOWK 13 News

3 West Virginia VFDs extinguish early morning fire

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Three fire departments responded to a working structure fire in Boone County early this morning. According to the Madison Volunteer Fire Department, crews responded to a fire in the South Madison area around 3:20 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Crews say the fire in an outbuilding on the property was […]
WSAZ

Woman riding bicycle struck overnight

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A woman who was riding a bicycle has been hit by a car early Tuesday morning. That’s according to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers. The call came in just before 1:14 a.m. Tuesday. It happened along East Dupont Avenue at the Chelyan Bridge in...
WVNS

Water crisis raises questions about age of infrastructure in Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Emergency Management Services Director John Zilinski said county first responders and the private Beckley Water Company are cooperating as water crews restore service throughout the county. On Monday morning, January 2, he said things looked hopeful, with water restored in Cool Ridge, with Josephine and Odd expected to […]
WTRF

1 dead, 2 hospitalized in West Virginia crash

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WOWK)—One person is dead, and two others were hospitalized after a crash in Oak Hill on Saturday. According to the Oak Hill Police Department, a five-vehicle crash happened at around 2:32 a.m. on Rt. 61 (Jones Ave.) near School St. Police say that three vehicles were...
WSAZ

Pursuit ends after driver gets stuck in mud

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man who tried to evade police was arrested after his vehicle became stuck in mud, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. The police pursuit was reported near Dawes Mountain Road. Deputies say someone with the Samples Surface Mine reported a suspicious...
Lootpress

Raleigh County Schools to close temporarily due to water situation

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The students of Raleigh County will see their holiday break extended in the wake of the ongoing water situation affecting the region. According to Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price, schools throughout the area will be closed on Tuesday, January 3 and Wednesday, January 4 “due to the water situation in Raleigh County.”
Lootpress

The LOOTPRESS Pet of the Week is Nebo!

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The LOOTPRESS Week 18 Pet of the Week is Nebo!. Nebo is a 12 year old pitbull with a gentle temperament and a big heart. Never one to meet a stranger, Nebo is known from Beckley, WV all the way to Lexington, KY. She can even perform several tricks ranging from sitting, staying, and lying down to shaking hands and more!
WVNS

Chick-fil-A at Crossroads Mall closes after over 40 years

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS) — After over 40 years of service, Chick-fil-a located at the Crossroads Mall in Raleigh County shut its doors. The store’s final day was December 3, 2022. We do not know the exact reason why the store closed. A statement from Chick-fil-a says: “It has been our pleasure to serve each […]
