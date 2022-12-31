Read full article on original website
Israeli foreign minister sees Abraham Accords summit in Morocco in March
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Monday he planned to attend a summit in March with counterparts from Arab countries that have drawn closer to Israel following a U.S.-sponsored diplomatic drive in 2020. Cohen, who took office last week as part of Prime Minister Benjamin...
Jordan condemns in “severest” terms Israeli minister’s visit to Al-Aqsa mosque
AMMAN (Reuters) – Jordan said on Tuesday it condemned in “severest” terms a visit by Israeli far right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem. “Jordan condemns in the severest of terms the storming of the Aqsa mosque and violating its sanctity,”...
Finland appoints interim defence minister to cover parental leave
HELSINKI (Reuters) – Finland will appoint an interim defence minister on Thursday, its government said, after the serving minister announced he was taking two months off to look after his 6-month-old baby son. Defence minister Antti Kaikkonen, 48, became Finland’s first male minister to take parental leave when he...
Brazil’s Lula says he received letter from China’s Xi on further cooperation
(Reuters) – Brazilian new president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday he had received a letter from Chinese leader Xi Jinping expressing a desire to increase cooperation between the two countries. “I received from China’s Vice President Wang Qishan a letter from President Xi Jinping expressing his...
Blinken discussed U.S.-China relationship in call with China’s Qin
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with incoming Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang over the phone on Sunday, Blinken said on Twitter, after China last week appointed its ambassador to the United States to be its new foreign minister. Blinken said he discussed the U.S.-China...
Zelenskiy: Russia plans protracted drone campaign to ‘exhaust’ Ukraine
(Reuters) – Russia is planning a protracted campaign of attacks with Iranian drones to “exhaust” Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday. “We have information that Russia is planning a protracted attack using Shahed drones,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. “It is probably banking on exhaustion. Exhausting our people, our anti-aircraft defences, our energy.”
European Parliament to waive immunity of two MEPs in corruption case
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Parliament said on Monday it had begun a procedure to waive the immunity of two of its members after a request from Belgian judiciary investigating a European Union-Qatar corruption scandal. Two sources close to the investigation told Reuters the two MEPs were Belgian Marc...
Britain could join Amazon Fund to help Brazil control deforestation – UK minister
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Britain is considering joining the billion-dollar Amazon Fund reopened by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to finance sustainability in the rainforest, British environment minister Therese Coffey said. “It is something we are seriously looking at,” Coffey told Reuters on Monday in Brasilia, where she attended...
Tanzania president lifts six-year ban on political rallies
DAR ES SALAAM (Reuters) – Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan lifted a ban on political rallies on Tuesday, six-and-a-half years after her predecessor John Magufuli imposed the measure which caused frequent run-ins between opposition leaders and police. Under the policy, which came into force in 2016, elected politicians...
S.Korea’s Yoon warns of ending military pact if North violates airspace again -Yonhap
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Wednesday he will consider suspending a 2018 inter-Korean military pact if North Korea violates its airspace again, Yonhap news agency reported, citing his press secretary. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Tom Hogue)
Criticism mounts in Russia as Ukrainian strike toll rises
The toll from a Ukrainian New Year's missile strike on a Russian-controlled city in eastern Ukraine rose to 89 on Wednesday, upping pressure on Russia's military leadership. In the early hours of Wednesday, Russia's defence ministry said the death toll had climbed to 89.
Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chief after clash
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentine President Alberto Fernandez on Tuesday said he would seek to impeach the head of the Supreme Court, after the two powers recently clashed over a court decision to award more state funds to the city of Buenos Aires. Fernandez said in a statement that...
Benedict’s death clears path for Pope Francis to retire of old age in future
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Six months ago Pope Francis brushed off speculation he was about to resign due to health problems, but even if he had toyed with the idea, he faced one major obstacle: there was already another ex-pope in retirement. The death on Saturday of Benedict, who...
EU offers China free vaccines as COVID-19 infections surge
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union has offered free COVID-19 vaccines to China, the EU executive said on Tuesday, as infections there surged following Beijing’s relaxation of its “zero-COVID” policies. China has not responded to the offer yet, a spokesperson for the European Commission told journalists...
China state media plays down severity of COVID wave before WHO meeting
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s state media played down the severity on Tuesday of the COVID-19 wave surging over the country, with its scientists expected to give a briefing to the World Health Organization on the evolution of the virus later in the day. China’s abrupt U-turn on COVID...
Syrian state media says Israeli ‘aggression’ targets southern region of Damascus city
AMMAN (Reuters) – Israeli “aggression” targeted the southern region of the capital Damascus early on Monday, Syrian state media said. No details were immediately available, and there were noinitial reports of damage or casualties. Earlier state media said explosions were heard over the capital. (Reporting by Suleiman...
Next party up as Bulgaria seeks new government
SOFIA (Reuters) – Bulgaria’s second largest party, the anti-graft We Continue the Change (PP), will seek support to form a minority government and end a prolonged political impasse, Prime Minister-designate Nikolay Denkov said on Tuesday. Denkov has seven days to decide whether to propose a government, although he...
Ukraine shells Donetsk’s Makiivka, hitting military quarters -officials
(Reuters) – Ukraine’s forces shelled on New Year’s Eve the city of Makiivka and other places of the Moscow-controlled parts of the Donetsk region, Russia’s officials said, with reports saying that a military quarters were hit, killing many. The Moscow-installed administration of the Donetsk region in...
Mastermind of Banksy removal could face years in jail, Ukraine says
The suspected mastermind behind the removal of a Banksy mural in a Ukrainian town could face up to 12 years in prison if found guilty, Ukraine’s interior ministry said on Monday. The artwork, depicting a woman in a gas mask and a dressing gown holding a fire extinguisher, was taken off a wall in the town of Hostomel on Dec. 2, according to officials. The ministry announced on its website that the man it believes orchestrated the operation had been handed a “suspicion notice”. The artwork by the renowned British artist had been valued at over $243,900, the ministry statement said. “The criminals tried to transport this graffiti with the help of wooden boards and polyethylene,” it said. “Thanks to the concern of citizens, the police and other security forces managed to arrest the criminals.” The mural was retrieved. Banksy confirmed he had painted the mural and six others in places that were hit by heavy fighting after Russia invaded Ukraine in late February.
Bulgaria will sign deal for access to Turkey’s LNG terminals, gas network
SOFIA (Reuters) -Bulgaria’s state gas company Bulgargaz will sign on Tuesday a long-term deal with Turkish state gas firm Botas for access to neighbouring Turkey’s terminals for liquefied natural gas and transit to its border, the Bulgarian government said. Bulgaria, which was almost fully dependent on Russian gas,...
