Knoxville, TN

wflx.com

Martin Downs Golf Club spray-painted with graffiti on golf cart path

The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible hate crime after graffiti was spray-painted in a cart path tunnel near the sixth hole at Martin Downs Country Club in Palm City. "The sensitivity is that of my patrons, my family and my staff," Stanley Campbell, the CEO and owner...
PALM CITY, FL
niceville.com

Former Florida police officer sentenced for COVID-19 relief fraud

FLORIDA – A former Florida police officer has been ordered to pay restitution for COVID-19 relief fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida (USAO), Jason Scott Carter, 45, a former...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Stuart, FL

As the “Sailfish Capital of the World,” the city of Stuart in Florida presents countless adventures on the water for everyone. Stuart is situated along Florida’s Treasure Coast, near Palm Beach and Vero Beach. It was incorporated as a city in 1914 and is the seat of...
STUART, FL
WSVN-TV

Pedestrians killed by Brightline train in Fort Lauderdale and Miami

(WSVN) - Officials in Miami-Dade and Broward County are investigating the deaths of two pedestrians involving Brightline trains. One incident happened near the intersection of Northeast Ninth Street and Fourth Avenue, Tuesday. 7SkyForce captured the scene as police officers gathered near a body covered by a yellow tarp. Traffic has...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

No more Shenanigans: Hollywood pub shuts after 30 years, and here’s where it’s heading next

Don Shula ate here. So did his wife, Mary Anne. Dwyane Wade passed through. So did Jeff Conine, Dan Marino and Joe DiMaggio (a personal high mark). None of these moments, memorialized in a photo collage in the back of the bar, will be what owner Patrick Utter remembers most about Hollywood’s Shenanigans Sports Pub, which abruptly shut down on Christmas Eve after 30 years. “It’s going to be the ...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

Fatal crash in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Boynton Beach. On Dec. 30 around 7:15 p.m., the Boynton Beach Police Department responded to the intersection of West Woolbright Road and North Congress Avenue. According to police, the 89-year-old driver from Delray Beach was...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
southfloridareporter.com

Florida Is In For A Drastic Temperature Drop Tonight

Friday features a wet start followed by a drastic temperature change as a strong cold front moves in. Look for showers and some storms during the morning. Clouds and showers will give way to a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. The Gulf Coast will be breezy, and all of South Florida will see temperatures drop during the late afternoon and throughout the evening. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast and at the Gulf beaches, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast — but look for bitterly cold temperatures by Saturday morning.
FLORIDA STATE
WPBF News 25

Woman found dead during welfare check at home in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office say deputies found a woman's body following a welfare check. She was located around 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, at the Blu Atlantic Apartment Homes on Nespa Way in Delray Beach. Investigators believe she was the victim...
DELRAY BEACH, FL

