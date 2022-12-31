Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aspiring Model With Lymphedema Encourages Us All to Embrace Beauty in Our DifferencesKim JosephKnoxville, TN
This Huge General Store in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPigeon Forge, TN
The Gigantic General Store In Tennessee You’ll Want To Visit Over And Over AgainLIFE_HACKSSevierville, TN
A Vietnam Veteran Missed His 1968 Graduation at the University of Tennessee Because of Draft & Walks 54 Years LaterZack LoveKnoxville, TN
cw34.com
Former Suncoast high school star killed in wrong-way crash near Orlando
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A community is mourning the tragic loss of a father and standout athlete from Riviera Beach who made it all the way to the pros. Michael Merritt, 38, was killed in a crash near Orlando, about a week before Christmas. He grew up in...
One Winning “New Years’ Eve” Ticket Hits Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 Drawing Jackpot Of $214K
One lucky Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 player is starting 2023 off on the right foot. According to the Florida Lottery, one ticket hit the winning combination for the Fantasy 5 drawing jackpot on New Years’ Eve For $214,810.47. The ticket was a QuickPick, purchased at
wflx.com
Martin Downs Golf Club spray-painted with graffiti on golf cart path
The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible hate crime after graffiti was spray-painted in a cart path tunnel near the sixth hole at Martin Downs Country Club in Palm City. "The sensitivity is that of my patrons, my family and my staff," Stanley Campbell, the CEO and owner...
Black-Owned Florida Golf Course Gets Hit By Hate Vandals Again
The Martin Downs Country Club is one of the few African-American-owned golf courses in the U.S. and its CEO says vandals have struck for a second time in the same spot.
niceville.com
Former Florida police officer sentenced for COVID-19 relief fraud
FLORIDA – A former Florida police officer has been ordered to pay restitution for COVID-19 relief fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida (USAO), Jason Scott Carter, 45, a former...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Stuart, FL
As the “Sailfish Capital of the World,” the city of Stuart in Florida presents countless adventures on the water for everyone. Stuart is situated along Florida’s Treasure Coast, near Palm Beach and Vero Beach. It was incorporated as a city in 1914 and is the seat of...
WOKV
Florida man lost temper while shoplifting clothes, deputies say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A man accused of shoplifting clothes from a South Florida store in early December became angry when he realized the store’s front door had been locked, authorities said. According to a news release from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, the man entered a Rainbow...
WSVN-TV
Pedestrians killed by Brightline train in Fort Lauderdale and Miami
(WSVN) - Officials in Miami-Dade and Broward County are investigating the deaths of two pedestrians involving Brightline trains. One incident happened near the intersection of Northeast Ninth Street and Fourth Avenue, Tuesday. 7SkyForce captured the scene as police officers gathered near a body covered by a yellow tarp. Traffic has...
Perkins committed multiple campaign finance violations, says OIG
Pompano Beach – Broward Inspector General John Scott has found that City Commissioner Beverly Perkins violated Florida’s election laws by “willfully” filing incorrect and incomplete financial campaign reports and failed to report some expenditures in her successful 2020 run for the commission. The reports were filed...
No more Shenanigans: Hollywood pub shuts after 30 years, and here’s where it’s heading next
Don Shula ate here. So did his wife, Mary Anne. Dwyane Wade passed through. So did Jeff Conine, Dan Marino and Joe DiMaggio (a personal high mark). None of these moments, memorialized in a photo collage in the back of the bar, will be what owner Patrick Utter remembers most about Hollywood’s Shenanigans Sports Pub, which abruptly shut down on Christmas Eve after 30 years. “It’s going to be the ...
Police: Comment about employee’s wife at Tennessee Waffle House leads to confrontation
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — A man’s comment about the appearance of a Tennessee Waffle House employee’s wife led to the customer flashing a gun, authorities said. Ronald Wayne Darr, 55, of Englewood, was charged with aggravated assault, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office online booking records. Madisonville...
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
cw34.com
Fatal crash in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Boynton Beach. On Dec. 30 around 7:15 p.m., the Boynton Beach Police Department responded to the intersection of West Woolbright Road and North Congress Avenue. According to police, the 89-year-old driver from Delray Beach was...
southfloridareporter.com
Florida Is In For A Drastic Temperature Drop Tonight
Friday features a wet start followed by a drastic temperature change as a strong cold front moves in. Look for showers and some storms during the morning. Clouds and showers will give way to a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. The Gulf Coast will be breezy, and all of South Florida will see temperatures drop during the late afternoon and throughout the evening. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast and at the Gulf beaches, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast — but look for bitterly cold temperatures by Saturday morning.
cbs12.com
'Your blood is my blood:' Man accused of battering woman in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is accused of battering a woman and telling her his political connections would make it all go away. On Nov. 21, an officer with the Riviera Beach Police Department was dispatched to 600 West Blue Heron Boulevard after receiving reports of domestic violence.
WSVN-TV
At least 2 detained in shooting at Deerfield Beach park that left teen critical; friends ID victim
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have detained at least two people in connection to a shooting at a Deerfield Beach park that sent a teen to the hospital in critical condition. Cellphone video captured the immediate aftermath of Wednesday afternoon’s incident on the football field at Westside Park, located...
WPBF News 25
Woman found dead during welfare check at home in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office say deputies found a woman's body following a welfare check. She was located around 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, at the Blu Atlantic Apartment Homes on Nespa Way in Delray Beach. Investigators believe she was the victim...
Florida Man Blames “Voodoo” For Raping And Impregnating 13-Year-Old Girl
A Florida man is accused of the incestuous rape and impregnation of a 13-year-old girl. Authorities say he didn’t deny the charge. Jean Innocent, 41, remains in Palm Beach County Jail on one charge of incest, impregnation of a child, and two counts of
wflx.com
2 killed in fiery crash along Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach
A fatal crash in West Palm Beach caused an explosion that left two people dead just before the start of 2023. The crash occurred minutes before midnight on New Year's Eve in the 2300 block of South Flagler Drive, along the West Palm Beach waterfront. West Palm Beach police said...
Click10.com
BSO takes man into custody at Fort Lauderdale apartment building
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office could be seen Friday afternoon arresting a man at a Fort Lauderdale apartment complex. The suspect may be connected to a possible car theft in Palm Beach County, but that has not yet been confirmed with police.
