Greg Rast appointed as Canyon County's first new chief operations officer

Canyon County has appointed Greg Rast as its first chief operations officer, a new position for the county.

Rast has served as the county’s chief information officer and information technology director since 2015, according to a press release from the county.

The operations officer position was created to “provide stability and continuity to the Board of County Commissioners’ Office moving forward,” the board said in a joint statement in the release.

Ada County has had a similar position that has “been very successful,” the board’s statement said.

“Our discussions with their Commissioners and other Elected Officials made us much more confident that it was the right time for Canyon County to make this move,” the board’s statement said.

In the release, Rast said he is “excited for the opportunity to work with all Elected Officials, Department Administrators, County employees, and other municipalities to establish the position and bring new taxpayer services and transparency of open government. I also believe in establishing core values and helping align communications throughout the county.”

Prior to working for the county, Rast served as the IT director for the Idaho Attorney General’s office from 2001-2015, the release said. He has degrees in business management and electronics engineering technology, as well as “multiple technical certifications,” the release said.

Rast’s achievements while at Canyon County include participating “in multiple county-wide efforts with great success” and helping “establish complete mailroom and print shop services that have provided significant cost savings to taxpayers,” the release said.

The board of county commissioners held several discussions about creating the new position, as previously reported . During a meeting on April 4, Commissioner Keri Smith shared how difficult it can be for the board of commissioners to meet with other elected officials outside of a public hearing setting, as previously reported.

Steve Rutherford, the Ada County chief operations officer, told Canyon County commissioners at another April meeting that his role is to help the board with their initiatives and provide information to help them make decisions, as previously reported.

Commissioner Pam White said that she was wary of creating a new position, worried that it could be viewed as growing government, as previously reported. But at a September meeting, White and Smith voted in favor of a proposal to cut commissioner salaries from $103,083.24 to $90,000, which would provide funding toward the salary for the new position, as previously reported .

The salary change was effective in October, when the new fiscal year began. Commissioner Leslie Van Beek voted against the change in salary, calling it a “slap in the face” given how much of the county’s operations the commissioners oversee, as previously reported. She also said the move was unfair given that White and Smith’s terms are ending in January, and the new incoming commissioners, Brad Holton and Zach Brooks, “ran on that salary.”

Rast will be transitioning to into his new role “over the next couple of weeks,” the release said.