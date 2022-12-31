ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Coinbase Customers That Filed Lawsuit for Stolen Crypto Stalling Investigation: Report

The plaintiffs behind a class action lawsuit against Coinbase who incurred losses from the unauthorized transfer of crypto assets are reportedly stalling the case. According to a new report by Bloomberg Law, the Coinbase customers that are suing the top US-based crypto exchange are refusing to release relevant account information, delaying the proceedings.
3Commas API Database Leaked by Anonymous Hacker

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has launched an investigation into the hacking incident targeted against an Estonian crypto trading platform, 3Commas. The hack occurred in early December 2022, during which the hacker gained access to the trading service’s system via the Application Programming Interface (API). How they compromised and accessed the platform’s systems is still a mystery.
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash

Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
Sam Bankman-Fried secretly handed $27 million to a major crypto news site and its CEO

Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of failed crypto exchange FTX, loaned $27 million to Michael McCaffrey, the CEO of crypto publication The Block, to help it stay afloat, according to a Medium post from the site’s chief revenue officer, Bobby Moran. Bankman-Fried also loaned McCaffery $16 million, some of which helped him purchase property in the Bahamas, where FTX is headquartered, according to Axios, which broke the story.
Bitcoin developer loses $3.3 million in massive hack

A Bitcoin core developer has had his server hacked after his security key was compromised. The hacker has supposedly stolen over 200 BTC, worth around 3.3 million dollars. Luke Dashjr, a developer who works on Bitcoin Core, the technology and security behind the cryptocurrency, has lost over 200 Bitcoins in an apparent hack.
Coinbase Customers Refuse to Divulge Account Info. in Lawsuit

A group of consumers who previously launched a complaint against the San Francisco-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, are now reportedly holding their account details, thus halting efforts to advance the matter to dispute resolution. According to Coinbase, it is impossible to match plaintiffs to their individual arbitration agreements without the account...
Antitrust target Ticketmaster spends big on lobbying amid woeful 2022

Ticketmaster and its parent company Live Nation had a calamitous 2022 – managing to anger everyone from Taylor Swift and Bad Bunny to Joe Biden and Mexico’s president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. As calls grow for action to rein in the concert monopoly in the US and abroad, the company seems to have hit on a new strategy: spending big in Washington.
Data breaches, led by USPS, OPM, cost governments $26 billion

Data breaches by local, state and federal agencies over the past eight years cost governments some $26 billion, according to a new report. The U.S. Postal Service and the Office of Personnel Management had a combined nearly 82 million records compromised in the two largest all-government data breaches since 2014, according to the report compiled by Comparitech, a consumer-aid website that conducts research uncovering cyber security breaches.
