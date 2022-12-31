How to Watch TXT Perform During ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

The annual holiday special Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve will take place on Dec. 31. The K-pop group Tomorrow X Together will be performing during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve from Disneyland. Here’s how fans of TXT can watch the quintet’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve performance.

How fans of TXT can watch ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

The easiest way to watch New Year’s Rockin’ Eve is on ABC. For this option, fans must have the channel through a satellite or cable plan.

In addition to watching ABC’s broadcast of New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on TV, the broadcast can also be watched online. To do this, viewers can sign in to the ABC website using their cable or satellite provider account.

If fans are unable to get a cable or satellite subscription, there are other ways to watch New Year’s Rockin’ Eve live. It is possible to stream New Year’s Rockin’ Eve through YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and Fubo TV.

Both Hulu + Live TV and Fubo TV cost $69.99 a month. YouTube TV typically costs $64.99 a month, but there is currently a limited-time offer and the streaming platform costs $54.99 a month.

TXT will perform two songs during ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai of TXT will be performing during New Year’s Rockin’ Eve from Disneyland. The band is expected to perform two songs.

According to ABC , TXT “will present the power of K-Pop with ‘Good Boy Gone Bad’ and ‘0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’ featuring Seori.”

TXT released “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)” as the lead single of their 2021 studio album The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE .

The quintet released “Good Boy Gone Bad” on their 2022 EP minisode 2: Thursday’s Child . “Good Boy Gone Bad” is the EP’s lead single.

According to ABC , “The Disneyland Resort segments are pre-taped prior to the New Year’s holiday.”

There are 22 performers for ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

New Year’s Rockin’ Eve will include broadcasts from New York City, Los Angeles, Puerto Rico, Disneyland, and New Orleans.

Aly & AJ, Bailey Zimmerman, Ben Platt, Ciara, Fitz and the Tantrums, Halle Bailey, Lauren Spencer Smith, Maddie & Tae, Shaggy, and TXT are the performers who will be featured in New Year’s Rockin’ Eve from Disneyland in California.

J-Hope , Duran Duran, Jax, and New Edition will perform in Times Square in New York City. Farruko is the sole performer in Puerto Rico, and Billy Porter will perform in New Orleans.

Meanwhile, Wiz Khalifa, Finneas, Armani White, Betty Who, Dove Cameron, and Nicky Youre will perform for the holiday special in Los Angeles.

What time will ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ begin?

New Year’s Rockin’ Eve is a lengthy event. While performers’ songs have been announced, a schedule and order of appearance have not been revealed.

The broadcast of New Year’s Rockin’ Eve is expected to be six hours long. The broadcast on ABC will begin at 8 p.m. ET and should last until 2 a.m. ET.