Moscow, ID

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
WRAL News

Idaho slayings suspect agrees to extradition to face charges

STROUDSBURG, PA. — A criminology graduate student accused of the November slayings of four University of Idaho students agreed Tuesday to be extradited from Pennsylvania, where he was arrested last week, to face charges in Idaho. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student at Washington State University — a short...
Idaho slayings suspect's family voices sympathy for victims

STROUDSBURG, PA. — Relatives of a man arrested in Pennsylvania in the slayings of four University of Idaho students expressed sympathy for the victims' families but also vowed to support him and promote “his presumption of innocence." Bryan Kohberger, 28, is eager to be exonerated and plans to...
Idaho murder suspect had been a student of the criminal mind

MOSCOW, Idaho — Eleven days before four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death in a home near campus, Bryan Kohberger was sitting in a criminology class at a college just a short drive away, leaning into a conversation about forensics, DNA and other evidence prosecutors use to win convictions.
MOSCOW, ID
