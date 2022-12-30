A suspect arrested in connection with the slayings of four University of Idaho students plans to waive an extradition hearing so he can be quickly brought to Idaho to face murder charges. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old Ph.D. student and teaching assistant in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University, was taken into custody early Friday morning by the Pennsylvania State Police at his parents’ home in Chestnuthill Township, “We believe we’ve got our man,” Moscow Police Department Capt. Anthony Dahlinger told The Associated Press. Investigators obtained samples of Kohberger’s DNA directly from the suspect after he was arrested. Bill Thompson, a prosecutor in Latah County, Id., said investigators believe Kohberger broke into the University of Idaho students’ home near campus “with the intent to commit murder.”

MOSCOW, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO