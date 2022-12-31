ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Evacuation warnings amid flooding after California storm

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Residents of a Northern California community were ordered to evacuate ahead of imminent flooding, and evacuation warnings were in place elsewhere in rural parts of the region on New Year's Day after a powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of the state, breaching levees, snarling traffic and closing major highways.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Northern Arizona tribe to get federal aid for flood damage

SUPAI, ARIZ. — President Joe Biden has approved a disaster declaration made by the Havasupai Tribe in northern Arizona, freeing up funds for flood damage as it prepares to re-open for tourists after nearly three years. The Federal Emergency Management Agency confirmed Sunday that federal emergency aid will be...
ARIZONA STATE
Wave of migrants in Florida Keys is a crisis, sheriff says

KEY WEST, FLA. — At least 500 migrants have arrived in small boats along the Florida Keys over the last several days in what the local sheriff's office described on Monday as a “crisis." Economic turmoil, food shortages and soaring inflation in Cuba and other parts of the...
Rise in taxes, gas price a double-whammy for your next fillup

RALEIGH, N.C. — Expect to spend a bit more at the gas pump in the new year. In North Carolina, a planned hike in gas taxes comes as prices are also on the rise. On Jan. 2, AAA showed the average price of a tank of gas was back above $3 in Raleigh and across the state, about 10 cents higher than the week before. Meanwhile, the state is also tacking on an additional 2 cents per gallon, pushing that tax from 38.5 cents to 40.5 per gallon.
RALEIGH, NC
Idaho slayings suspect's family voices sympathy for victims

STROUDSBURG, PA. — Relatives of a man arrested in Pennsylvania in the slayings of four University of Idaho students expressed sympathy for the victims' families but also vowed to support him and promote “his presumption of innocence." Bryan Kohberger, 28, is eager to be exonerated and plans to...
MOSCOW, ID
Suspect in Idaho slayings not expected to fight extradition

STROUDSBURG, PA. — A man facing first-degree murder charges in the slayings of four University of Idaho students last fall is not expected to fight extradition at a hearing Tuesday in Pennsylvania, where he was captured at his parents home. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student and teaching assistant...
MOSCOW, ID
North Carolina's Carbon Plan criticized for lack of specifics, energy reliability and possible higher bills

A plan to significantly reduce carbon emissions in North Carolina is receiving widespread criticism. Environmental groups believe the state’s first Carbon Plan lacks specifics while other critics are concerned that too much reliance on renewable energy will be costly to the state. Some customers believe increasing renewables will mean a less reliable grid.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Transgender woman's scheduled execution would be US first

ST. LOUIS — Unless Missouri Gov. Mike Parson grants clemency, Amber McLaughlin, 49, will become the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. She is scheduled to die by injection Tuesday for killing a former girlfriend in 2003. McLaughlin’s attorney, Larry Komp, said there are no court appeals pending....
MISSOURI STATE
Democrat Katie Hobbs takes office as Arizona governor

PHOENIX — Katie Hobbs took the oath of office Monday to become Arizona’s 24th governor and the first Democrat to hold the office since 2009. Hobbs was sworn in during a private ceremony at the state Capitol as she formally took over from Republican Doug Ducey. A public inauguration for the governor and others taking statewide offices is scheduled for Thursday.
ARIZONA STATE
ADM numbers for the 2022-23 athletic season

The N.C. High School Athletic Association's Average Daily Membership numbers reflect this year's student populations from the first month of the academic year. Average Daily Membership numbers, or ADMs, are not quite the same as enrollment because it averages the number of students present rather than simply enrolled. ADMs are...
Slimmer margins, new faces likely to affect NC lawmakers' 2023 agenda

RALEIGH, N.C. — The new session of the state legislature gets underway this month, and it's likely to bring more proposals on culture-war issues than we’ve seen in the last few years. Several new lawmakers could make some old battles less partisan this session. Ever since Democrats broke...
Building in Fuquay-Varina catches fire New Year's Day

Around 9 a.m. Sunday, a two-story building caught fire at 1625 N Main St. in Fuquay-Varina. No one was injured, and the building was not seriously damaged. At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown. WRAL News is working to learn more.
