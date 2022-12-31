Read full article on original website
California braces for more storms following Saturday's flood
SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Northern California residents are bracing for another round of powerful storms this week after flooding from a New Year's Eve deluge killed one person, prompted the evacuation of more than 1,000 inmates in a county jail and washed away a section of a levee system that protects mostly rural farmland.
Evacuation warnings amid flooding after California storm
SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Residents of a Northern California community were ordered to evacuate ahead of imminent flooding, and evacuation warnings were in place elsewhere in rural parts of the region on New Year's Day after a powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of the state, breaching levees, snarling traffic and closing major highways.
'Atmospheric river' dumps heavy rain, snow across California
SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — A powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of California on Saturday, snarling traffic and closing highways as the state prepared to usher in a new year. In the high Sierra Nevada, as much as 2 feet (0.6 meters) of snow could accumulate...
Northern Arizona tribe to get federal aid for flood damage
SUPAI, ARIZ. — President Joe Biden has approved a disaster declaration made by the Havasupai Tribe in northern Arizona, freeing up funds for flood damage as it prepares to re-open for tourists after nearly three years. The Federal Emergency Management Agency confirmed Sunday that federal emergency aid will be...
Wave of migrants in Florida Keys is a crisis, sheriff says
KEY WEST, FLA. — At least 500 migrants have arrived in small boats along the Florida Keys over the last several days in what the local sheriff's office described on Monday as a “crisis." Economic turmoil, food shortages and soaring inflation in Cuba and other parts of the...
Rise in taxes, gas price a double-whammy for your next fillup
RALEIGH, N.C. — Expect to spend a bit more at the gas pump in the new year. In North Carolina, a planned hike in gas taxes comes as prices are also on the rise. On Jan. 2, AAA showed the average price of a tank of gas was back above $3 in Raleigh and across the state, about 10 cents higher than the week before. Meanwhile, the state is also tacking on an additional 2 cents per gallon, pushing that tax from 38.5 cents to 40.5 per gallon.
Idaho slayings suspect's family voices sympathy for victims
STROUDSBURG, PA. — Relatives of a man arrested in Pennsylvania in the slayings of four University of Idaho students expressed sympathy for the victims' families but also vowed to support him and promote “his presumption of innocence." Bryan Kohberger, 28, is eager to be exonerated and plans to...
New York OKs human composting law; 6th state in US to do so
ALBANY, N.Y. — Howard Fischer, a 63-year old investor living north of New York City, has a wish for when he dies. He wants his remains to be placed in a vessel, broken down by tiny microbes and composted into rich, fertile soil. Maybe his composted remains could be...
Suspect in Idaho slayings not expected to fight extradition
STROUDSBURG, PA. — A man facing first-degree murder charges in the slayings of four University of Idaho students last fall is not expected to fight extradition at a hearing Tuesday in Pennsylvania, where he was captured at his parents home. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student and teaching assistant...
NC business recruiters aim for record 100k jobs, $112B in investment for 2023
RALEIGH – To say 2023 could be a sensational one for North Carolina’s economy business recruiting is not an exaggeration. No brag, just potential fact. So says Christopher Chung, head of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina. How about more than 100,000 jobs?. And more than $110...
North Carolina's Carbon Plan criticized for lack of specifics, energy reliability and possible higher bills
A plan to significantly reduce carbon emissions in North Carolina is receiving widespread criticism. Environmental groups believe the state’s first Carbon Plan lacks specifics while other critics are concerned that too much reliance on renewable energy will be costly to the state. Some customers believe increasing renewables will mean a less reliable grid.
NC program offers low-income residents assistance with heating bill
Applications are now open for North Carolina residents in need of help heating their homes this winter. As of Jan. 1, people can apply for the North Carolina Low Income Energy Assistance Program. It is a federally-funded program that provides a one-time payment to help with heating bills. Households may...
Transgender Missouri inmate scheduled to be executed Tuesday
ST. LOUIS — Nearly 1,600 death row inmates have been put to death in the U.S. since 1977, but an execution scheduled for Tuesday in Missouri would be the first of an openly transgender woman. Amber McLaughlin, 49, is set to die for stalking a former girlfriend and stabbing...
New session of North Carolina legislature could bring more culture war issues
A shift in the balance of power plus high turnover at the state legislature will likely mean a different mix of bills on the agenda as the 2023 legislative session gets underway this month. A shift in the balance of power plus high turnover at the state legislature will likely...
Transgender woman's scheduled execution would be US first
ST. LOUIS — Unless Missouri Gov. Mike Parson grants clemency, Amber McLaughlin, 49, will become the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. She is scheduled to die by injection Tuesday for killing a former girlfriend in 2003. McLaughlin’s attorney, Larry Komp, said there are no court appeals pending....
Democrat Katie Hobbs takes office as Arizona governor
PHOENIX — Katie Hobbs took the oath of office Monday to become Arizona’s 24th governor and the first Democrat to hold the office since 2009. Hobbs was sworn in during a private ceremony at the state Capitol as she formally took over from Republican Doug Ducey. A public inauguration for the governor and others taking statewide offices is scheduled for Thursday.
ADM numbers for the 2022-23 athletic season
The N.C. High School Athletic Association's Average Daily Membership numbers reflect this year's student populations from the first month of the academic year. Average Daily Membership numbers, or ADMs, are not quite the same as enrollment because it averages the number of students present rather than simply enrolled. ADMs are...
Slimmer margins, new faces likely to affect NC lawmakers' 2023 agenda
RALEIGH, N.C. — The new session of the state legislature gets underway this month, and it's likely to bring more proposals on culture-war issues than we’ve seen in the last few years. Several new lawmakers could make some old battles less partisan this session. Ever since Democrats broke...
Building in Fuquay-Varina catches fire New Year's Day
Around 9 a.m. Sunday, a two-story building caught fire at 1625 N Main St. in Fuquay-Varina. No one was injured, and the building was not seriously damaged. At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown. WRAL News is working to learn more.
