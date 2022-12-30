ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jurupa Valley, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Key News Network

Fatal Shooting on 215 Freeway Under Investigation

Moreno Valley, Riverside County, CA: A man was found fatally shot lying on the 215 Freeway late Saturday night, Dec. 31, 2022, in the city of Moreno Valley. California Highway Patrol received a call around 10:35 p.m. regarding a hit-and-run collision on the southbound 215 Freeway. CHP also received calls...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KTLA

Inmate attempts escape during transport in Los Angeles County

A prisoner attempted to escape while being transported in Santa Clarita on Saturday night. The botched getaway happened on the 5 Freeway in the Newhall area just before 5 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The inmate was being transported to a hospital from the North County Correctional Facility for injury treatment. […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

DUI Driver Passes Out in Vehicle on 57 Freeway Exit

Glendora, Los Angeles County, CA: A driver was found passed out in a vehicle on the northbound 57 Freeway at the Auto Center Drive exit Saturday morning in the city of Glendora. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park officers received a 911 call around 5:03 a.m., Dec. 31, regarding a driver...
GLENDORA, CA
vidanewspaper.com

Car flips and rolls over 4 vehicles in Oxnard Blvd

On Saturday, December 31 at about 3:12 am a vehicle traveling South bound on the block of 1200, N. Oxnard Blvd. for unknow reasons hit a road divider, flips over several times on top of at least 4 vehicles that were parked on the side of the boulevard, creating a huge panic among the local residents and people that were driving along Oxnard Blvd at the time.
OXNARD, CA
KTLA.com

Firefighters knock down structure fire in Huntington Park

Crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department extinguished a three-alarm fire in Huntington Park Sunday afternoon. The blaze was in a three-story commercial structure located at 2700 E. Slauson Avenue, officials said. When firefighters arrived on the scene, at around 1:40 p.m., the second and third floors of the...
HUNTINGTON PARK, CA
foxla.com

Atmospheric River timeline: When will it rain in SoCal?

LOS ANGELES - The Atmospheric River is on its way to Southern California. According to the National Weather Service Los Angeles, rain will continue in Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Orange counties over the next few days. The "strong Pacific storm" is expected to move into the region Wednesday...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Bruce’s Beach heirs to sell property back to LA County

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. – After wrangling with legalities over the illegal use of eminent domain to seize land owned by a Black couple, the heirs of the waterfront property, known as Bruce’s Beach, are in the process of selling the land back to Los Angeles County. Bruce’s Beach...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in California

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious foo, every day of the week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

These Two Guys Ride Rail Cars Through Southern California on Lawn Chairs

These Two Guys Ride Rail Cars Through Southern California on Lawn Chairs. In Riverside County, California, there is a private railroad. It was previously owned by the Kaiser Steel Corporation and currently owned by Kaiser Ventures, Inc. Its name is Eagle Mountain Railroad (EMRR). It spans 51 miles. At one point, it was a road used to haul iron. That was only until 1986 when the owners removed the last two locomotives.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

New Millionaires Make Lottery History in California

The biggest lottery prize in history was just one of the tickets sold in California this year. At least 125 Californians ended 2022 as millionaires, thanks to a California lottery ticket. The entity described this year as "one of the most significant" in its history. In early November, the $2.04...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Sunny Skies Return for Start of 2023. When Will SoCal See More Rain?

F your resolutions for 2023 include doing more things outside, New Year's Day offers an opportunity to get started right away. After a day of rain that intensified into the evening hours, Southern Californians are waking up to clear skies and cool temperatures. The brunt of the storm moved out of Los Angeles County overnight, allowing evacuation warnings to be lifted for wildfire burn areas.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Daily Beast

How the Hell Did This Snowy Owl End Up in the O.C.?

A snowy owl has settled in Orange County, California, delighting local residents and befuddling bird experts, who are wondering how it ended up there. The raptor, accustomed to the arctic, showed up in Cypress, about 25 miles from Los Angeles, a few weeks ago. “It’s like seeing Santa Claus on a beach,” Nancy Caruso, a marine biologist, told The New York Times. “Like that out of place, but cool.” While snowy owls do travel southward in winter, it’s extremely rare to see one near southern California, said Lori Arent of the University of Minnesota’s Raptor Center.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy