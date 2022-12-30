Read full article on original website
Fatal Shooting on 215 Freeway Under Investigation
Moreno Valley, Riverside County, CA: A man was found fatally shot lying on the 215 Freeway late Saturday night, Dec. 31, 2022, in the city of Moreno Valley. California Highway Patrol received a call around 10:35 p.m. regarding a hit-and-run collision on the southbound 215 Freeway. CHP also received calls...
Inmate attempts escape during transport in Los Angeles County
A prisoner attempted to escape while being transported in Santa Clarita on Saturday night. The botched getaway happened on the 5 Freeway in the Newhall area just before 5 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The inmate was being transported to a hospital from the North County Correctional Facility for injury treatment. […]
Caught on video: Inmate attempts, fails to escape from LASD cruiser on 5 Freeway in Newhall
Astonishing video captured by a driver in Newhall shows an inmate attempting to escape from a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle on the 5 Freeway.
DUI Driver Passes Out in Vehicle on 57 Freeway Exit
Glendora, Los Angeles County, CA: A driver was found passed out in a vehicle on the northbound 57 Freeway at the Auto Center Drive exit Saturday morning in the city of Glendora. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park officers received a 911 call around 5:03 a.m., Dec. 31, regarding a driver...
vidanewspaper.com
Car flips and rolls over 4 vehicles in Oxnard Blvd
On Saturday, December 31 at about 3:12 am a vehicle traveling South bound on the block of 1200, N. Oxnard Blvd. for unknow reasons hit a road divider, flips over several times on top of at least 4 vehicles that were parked on the side of the boulevard, creating a huge panic among the local residents and people that were driving along Oxnard Blvd at the time.
foxla.com
Riverside Co. Sheriff releases new details on suspected deputy killer’s criminal history
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Tributes continue to pour in following the gruesome death of a beloved Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty in a tragedy that rocked Southern California. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco revealed in the hours after the deadly shooting of Deputy Isaiah...
Batteries Blamed for Irvine House Fire
Flames consumed a garage attached to a two-story Irvine home and spread to the roof and attic Monday morning and firefighters believe it was caused by a lithium-ion battery failure.
KTLA.com
Firefighters knock down structure fire in Huntington Park
Crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department extinguished a three-alarm fire in Huntington Park Sunday afternoon. The blaze was in a three-story commercial structure located at 2700 E. Slauson Avenue, officials said. When firefighters arrived on the scene, at around 1:40 p.m., the second and third floors of the...
oc-breeze.com
Current conditions in Orange County from the California Drought Monitor
The US Drought Monitor for California is updated every Thursday, so the graphic below displays information only through December 30, 2022. Rain and snow since then should further improve the drought outlook in Orange County and across the State of California. Even without the recent rains, at a moderate drought...
foxla.com
Atmospheric River timeline: When will it rain in SoCal?
LOS ANGELES - The Atmospheric River is on its way to Southern California. According to the National Weather Service Los Angeles, rain will continue in Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Orange counties over the next few days. The "strong Pacific storm" is expected to move into the region Wednesday...
2urbangirls.com
Bruce’s Beach heirs to sell property back to LA County
MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. – After wrangling with legalities over the illegal use of eminent domain to seize land owned by a Black couple, the heirs of the waterfront property, known as Bruce’s Beach, are in the process of selling the land back to Los Angeles County. Bruce’s Beach...
10 Riverside-San Bernardino Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Riverside, Cal. - The Inland Empire continues to be one of the fastest growing regions in California, as well as the United States. The Riverside-San Bernardino area has become a major hub for warehouses and distribution centers for several large companies like Amazon and Toyota.
4 Amazing Burger Places in California
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious foo, every day of the week.
a-z-animals.com
These Two Guys Ride Rail Cars Through Southern California on Lawn Chairs
These Two Guys Ride Rail Cars Through Southern California on Lawn Chairs. In Riverside County, California, there is a private railroad. It was previously owned by the Kaiser Steel Corporation and currently owned by Kaiser Ventures, Inc. Its name is Eagle Mountain Railroad (EMRR). It spans 51 miles. At one point, it was a road used to haul iron. That was only until 1986 when the owners removed the last two locomotives.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in California
If you live in California and you love eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NBC Los Angeles
New Millionaires Make Lottery History in California
The biggest lottery prize in history was just one of the tickets sold in California this year. At least 125 Californians ended 2022 as millionaires, thanks to a California lottery ticket. The entity described this year as "one of the most significant" in its history. In early November, the $2.04...
spectrumnews1.com
SoCal gets break from rain for New Year’s Day, but more storms coming
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Southland was drying out from a wet New Year’s Eve Sunday and looking forward to two days of dry, crisp weather before more rain hits the area later this week. The forecast for Monday’s Rose Parade and Rose Bowl football game in Pasadena...
NBC Los Angeles
Sunny Skies Return for Start of 2023. When Will SoCal See More Rain?
F your resolutions for 2023 include doing more things outside, New Year's Day offers an opportunity to get started right away. After a day of rain that intensified into the evening hours, Southern Californians are waking up to clear skies and cool temperatures. The brunt of the storm moved out of Los Angeles County overnight, allowing evacuation warnings to be lifted for wildfire burn areas.
Daily Beast
How the Hell Did This Snowy Owl End Up in the O.C.?
A snowy owl has settled in Orange County, California, delighting local residents and befuddling bird experts, who are wondering how it ended up there. The raptor, accustomed to the arctic, showed up in Cypress, about 25 miles from Los Angeles, a few weeks ago. “It’s like seeing Santa Claus on a beach,” Nancy Caruso, a marine biologist, told The New York Times. “Like that out of place, but cool.” While snowy owls do travel southward in winter, it’s extremely rare to see one near southern California, said Lori Arent of the University of Minnesota’s Raptor Center.
getnews.info
Residential Brokers Shares 13 Vacation Resort Homes Starting At $300k In 2023
The Greater Palm Springs Region, located in sunny Southern California, comprises 9 cities known as The Coachella Valley. It’s a quick drive from major cities like Los Angeles and San Diego and a 4-hour drive from Las Vegas. Why People Love Palm Springs. The Palm Springs Region is a...
