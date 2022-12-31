NBA fans on Twitter react to LeBron James' big birthday performance

Did LeBron James really turn 38 years of age on Friday, Dec. 30? It didn’t seem like it from the way he played that night versus the Atlanta Hawks.

He exploded for 47 points on 18-of-27 shooting, 10 rebounds, nine assists and a blocked shot as the Los Angeles Lakers earned a much-needed win, 130-121. They had lost five or their last six coming into Friday, and they need to find a way to generate sustained momentum with Anthony Davis sidelined.

With the way James has been playing lately, all he needs is some solid help on both ends of the floor for L.A. to start stringing together wins.

Across Twitter, NBA fans were amazed at the seemingly ageless James’ performance while wishing him a happy birthday.