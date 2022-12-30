Read full article on original website
Illinois Cash Bail Still In Effect As Supreme Court Ponders New Law
The fate of Illinois cash bail in the hands of the Illinois Supreme Court. It could take weeks or longer before the court decides whether it was constitutional for lawmakers to have eliminated it under the SAFE-T Act. Bond court was supposed to be very different in the new year, but a lower court ruling created a wave of confusion about the status of the cash bail provision of the act, prompting the state supreme court to step in. Judges continued to set cash bail for defendants Monday, reports WLS-TV. A man caught with a gun over the weekend was ordered held on $50,000 bond; under the new law, he might have been freed. "Every day that we keep the money bail system in place, we keep an unjust system in place," said Sarah Staudt of Chicago Appleseed Center for Fair Courts. "We have people who are sitting in jail right now, thousands and thousands of people across Illinois, who are held in custody solely because they don't have the money to pay their way out."
Suspect In Idaho Student Killings To Be Extradited From Pennsylvania
A suspect arrested in connection with the slayings of four University of Idaho students plans to waive an extradition hearing so he can be quickly brought to Idaho to face murder charges. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old Ph.D. student and teaching assistant in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University, was taken into custody early Friday morning by the Pennsylvania State Police at his parents’ home in Chestnuthill Township, “We believe we’ve got our man,” Moscow Police Department Capt. Anthony Dahlinger told The Associated Press. Investigators obtained samples of Kohberger’s DNA directly from the suspect after he was arrested. Bill Thompson, a prosecutor in Latah County, Id., said investigators believe Kohberger broke into the University of Idaho students’ home near campus “with the intent to commit murder.”
