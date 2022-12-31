Read full article on original website
Tell Us More, Paramount+: Streamer Drops Teaser For Grease Series Rise Of The Pink Ladies
The musical "Grease" opened in 1971 courtesy of creators Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, and within a few short years, Hollywood took note of its potential. The result was a now-divisively-aged 1978 film of the same title, which would go on to become one of the most recognizable musical features of all time. It stars John Travolta and the late Olivia Newton-John as Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson, respectively: two high school kids who fall in and out of love before reuniting, at last, not allowing their greaser gang connections to disrupt their romance.
Famed Rock Star Dies Just Days After Announcing Diagnosis
Just days after several publications, including our own, reported that drummer and Modest Mouse founding member Jeremiah Green had been suffering from cancer, Green has died of the disease. He was 45.
Olivia Newton-John’s Missing Boyfriend Patrick McDermott Didn’t Fake His Own Death: Report
Nearly 20 years after Olivia Newton-John’s missing boyfriend Patrick McDermott went missing at sea, a podcast series suggests that the theories of he faked his death to escape debts are false. According to the DailyMail, Olivia Newton-John’s on-and-off boyfriend went missing in June 2005 after he took an overnight...
Why Martina Rodriguez From Law & Order: SVU Looks So Familiar
Crime dramas have a large, rotating cast. They have to; detectives age as do their real-life counterparts, and that doesn't even cover the victims and killers that dominate the plots of every episode. In "Law & Order: SVU" Season 24, Episode 5, titled "Breakwater," audiences saw Diego Rodriguez (Damien Diaz) a concerned brother who asks the Special Victims Unit for help when he suspects his boss Paul Greco (James Carpinello) of taking advantage of his sister, swimmer Martina. It was sadly true, and while Greco was able to silence Diego by drowning him, Greco was rightfully convicted for his crimes against Martina and the other victims. Though Martina lost her brother, she is at least able to know their shared assailant is in jail and justice was still served.
Kurtwood Smith Credits That '70s Show's Character-Driven Story For Its 'Universal Appeal'
In the late 1990s, Bonnie and Terry Turner, and Mark Brazill pitched an idea for a new sitcom with the hope of joining the likes of "Friends" and "Seinfeld" atop the TV mountain. The concept was a simple one: the show would follow a group of young adults as they navigate that strange part of life between the end of high school and the start of proper adulthood. Additionally, their shenanigans would take place in the second half of the 1970s, hence the title "That '70s Show." Fox went ahead with the series, and the rest is history.
Margot Robbie Channeled An Octopus And A Honey Badger To Play Babylon's Nellie
Hollywood is nothing if not self-referential, and the chaotic, at times surreal exploration of filmmaking is a movie genre unto itself. Director Damien Chazelle has long been interested in the specific type of ambition that fuels artistry and Hollywood dreams, as seen in his films "Whiplash" and "La La Land." For Chazelle's latest film "Babylon," the director takes a considerably less starry-eyed look at Hollywood by exploring its most debauched, depraved era: the 1920s.
CSI: Vegas Fans Were Highly Impressed With The Pipe Cleaner Episode
In 2021, with the premiere of "CSI: Vegas," some fans might have been doubtful that the sequel series could recapture the same magic as its predecessor, "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," which ran from 2000 to 2015 (via IMDb). While there are spinoffs out there, such as "CSI: Miami" and "CSI: NY," each trying to keep the original template, "CSI: Vegas" didn't win fans over at first.
Fans Wish The Na'vi Language Was More Prominent In Avatar 2
Outside of the series' remarkable visual effects, perhaps one of the most impressive aspects of the "Avatar" franchise is the way in which director James Cameron has made Pandora feel like a real world that is remarkably distinct from Earth. One major factor of this realism is the way in which Cameron has made the alien race known as the Na'vi seem believable and grounded — complete with their own culture and society.
Hurricane Sandy Served As Major Inspiration For Netflix's Kaleidoscope Heist
One might not think that natural disasters and heist-based entertainment go together, but then again, this style of genre is always looking for ways to elevate and obfuscate their elaborate plans and distractions. Netflix's latest miniseries, "Kaleidoscope," is an interesting foray into the world of professional thievery. Though some rogues may think of simply robbing a bank or casino, "Kaleidoscope" goes after billions. Following Leo Pap (Giancarlo Esposito), a professional rapscallion and leader of a group of thieves, "Kaleidoscope" plays out with all of the twists and turns that one might expect from the heist genre.
Who Did That '70s Show's Kurtwood Smith Voice On Rick And Morty?
"Rick and Morty" has been at the pinnacle of pop culture for some time now, whether you like it or not. Though the series started as merely an homage to "Back To the Future," it has proven worth the viewers' attention. After finally gaining momentum to air seasons consistently, creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon honored other mediums with their craft (via Polygon). The fan-favorite anime episodes are a love letter to the Japanese style while the highly rated "The Ricklantis Mixup" is a genuinely captivating and heart-wrenching episode in the vein of "The Wire."
Looper Staff Predicts: The Best New Series Of 2023 Will Be...
There are three things in life that are certain: death, taxes, and, of course, streamers and networks alike releasing an entire fleet of brand new shows for you to binge-watch every year. These days, there's no shortage of ways to watch television, whether you've cut the cord and are streamers-only or still set things to record onto your DVR. (Alexa, please look up if DVRs still exist.) Thanks to streamers, though, the schedules aren't quite as set as they used to be; rather than only releasing new shows in the fall (with the exception of mid-season replacement premiere), shows come out whenever the streamers dang well please, and the market's never been more saturated.
Dann Florek's Favorite Law & Order Episode Goes All The Way Back To The Very First Season
Dann Florek has spent a lot of time working in the "Law and Order" franchise. He played Captain Donald Cragen on the original "Law & Order" for Seasons 1-3 in the early '90s, and was later transferred over to the spin-off, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," where he continued playing the same role through the first 14 seasons of the show, with sporadic appearances after that. He's even appeared in a few episodes of "Law & Order: Organized Crime."
James Cameron Needs To Resurrect The Terminator Franchise (& Why The Time Is Ripe For It)
With the highly successful theatrical release of "Avatar: The Way of Water," famed Hollywood director James Cameron has returned to the box office summit that he's climbed so many times before. The sequel to his record-shattering 2009 sci-fi adventure is also his first directorial venture since "Avatar," and Cameron spent many of those interim years preparing for "The Way of Water" and its intended sequels (per Time).
Grey's Anatomy's Chandra Wilson Kept Pronouncing Ambulance Wrong In The Show's Early Days
"Grey's Anatomy" has officially certified its status as the little medical drama that could. Not only has the NBC series made household names out of many of its well-paid cast members, including Katherine Heigl, Patrick Dempsey, Sandra Oh, and Jesse Williams, but the show has also managed to run for a staggering 19 seasons with no end in sight.
Glass Onion's Marriage Tease Has Been Confirmed By Hugh Grant
Romantic comedy legend Hugh Grant confirmed something big about his latest on-screen pairing. "Glass Onion," the second film in Rian Johnson's "Knives Out" universe that centers around detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig), features a ton of thrilling cameos, from late icons like Stephen Sondheim and Angela Lansbury to the venerable Ethan Hawke (who apparently just popped over from filming "Moon Knight" to join Johnson's party. One cameo, though, stirred up a ton of chatter, and that's Hugh Grant appearing very briefly as Benoit Blanc's live-in partner, once off-screen in a voiceover and extremely quickly in person. Appearing roughly midway through the film as the central twist is revealed, Grant's presence in "Glass Onion" was a welcome surprise, and it's kept audiences talking ever since.
Why Shelly Wayne From Blue Bloods Looks So Familiar
Grieving mother Shelly Wayne is first introduced on a Season 7 episode of "Blue Bloods." Angry that the murder of her son, Charles, hasn't been solved, she lashes out in public at Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) over the NYPD's investigation. Frank is sympathetic, having long ago lost his own child Joe. The commissioner then discovers that Charles was shot unintentionally by someone already incarcerated. However, Shelly is still angry that the police ignore her group of grieving mothers.
How SNL Alumni Bill Hader Helped Create South Park's PC Principal
Bill Hader is practically comedy royalty at this point. He broke onto the scene as a featured player on "Saturday Night Live," where he brought numerous recurring characters to life, including Stefon and Anthony Peter Coleman. After leaving the show in 2013, he went on to star in numerous films and TV series (although he was already well-versed in those mediums during his tenure on "SNL"). He was the leading man in "Trainwreck," and he starred in the likes of "Inside Out," "The Angry Birds Movie," and "Sausage Party."
Who Did Matthew Lawrence Play In Planes, Trains, And Automobiles?
For many people, Thanksgiving isn't complete without a viewing of the 1987 classic, "Planes, Trains and Automobiles." Helmed by "The Breakfast Club" director John Hughes, the film follows the misadventures of business executive Neal Page (Steve Martin) and bumbling curtain ring salesman Del Griffith (John Candy) as they experience a lengthy delay in returning home to New York in time for Thanksgiving. With its iconic pairing of Martin and Candy and John Hughes' usual stamp of quality, "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" became an instant success, earning nearly $50 million at the box office (via Box Office Mojo) and critical acclaim, with a current Tomatometer score of 92% (via Rotten Tomatoes).
Kumail Nanjiani Struggled To Break Character At Home While Filming Welcome To Chippendales
Following up guest arcs on both "The Boys" and "Obi-Wan Kenobi," as well as his starring role as Kingo in 2021's "Eternals," actor Kumail Nanjiani's latest endeavor is the biographical drama miniseries "Welcome to Chippendales." The new miniseries premiered on Hulu on November 22, 2022, and the final episode will air on January 3, 2023, wrapping up the eight-episode run. Created by Robert Siegel — and based on the book "Deadly Dance: The Chippendales Murders" by K. Scot Macdonald and Patrick MontesDeOca — the series focuses on Indian immigrant Somen "Steve" Banerjee (Nanjiani), who, in pursuit of an American dream, founds the largest male strip joint, Chippendales. Over the course of the next decade, however, Banerjee ends up being an accessory to a murder during the downfall of his business and a rivalry with the club's choreographer Nick De Noia (Murray Bartlett).
Netflix Cancels 1899 (& Why That Seems Short-Sighted)
The Netflix series "1899," a mystery thriller set on a steamship full of European migrants at the turn of the 20th century, has been canceled after a single season. The series was released on November 17, 2022, and the international production was helmed by Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, the creators of Netflix's previous success with German language programming, "Dark." The cast of "1899" included Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann, and Miguel Bernardeau.
