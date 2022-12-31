Read full article on original website
warrencountyrecord.com
Delores "Babe" Janelle Aston
Mrs. Delores "Babe" Janelle Aston, of Warrenton, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Babe was born on December 24, 1929 in Farber, to the late Thomas and Clara (nee: Dothage) Cook. She had reached the age of 93 years. Babe was united in marriage to Clarence Donald Aston on...
Wendy Garrett Dennison
Wendy Garrett Dennison passed away on December 23, 2022, at the age of 59. Born in Troy, in 1963. Wendy graduated from Montgomery R II and received an associate degree from Central Missouri State University. While at college she met Donald Durham from Indianola, Iowa through her roommate. She married Donald Durham and from this union had two sons, Cole and Hunter.
Annette Ruth Georg
Mrs. Annette Ruth Georg (nee: Cook) of Warrenton, met her Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 1. She was born on March 4, 1937 in Fulton County, IN, to the late Walter and Zella (nee: Carter) Cook. Annette had reached the age of 85 years. Annette was united in marriage...
