Wendy Garrett Dennison passed away on December 23, 2022, at the age of 59. Born in Troy, in 1963. Wendy graduated from Montgomery R II and received an associate degree from Central Missouri State University. While at college she met Donald Durham from Indianola, Iowa through her roommate. She married Donald Durham and from this union had two sons, Cole and Hunter.

