PICKAWAY – Pickaway Sheriff’s department responded to 15700 Ett-Noecher road for the report of a domestic situation when they arrived bullets were flying. According to Pickaway County sheriffs office around 8 pm they were called to the home reported above and when the deputy approached the door the deputy heard a firearm discharge that send the deputy back to his vehicle and requested backup, including an SRT unit. Deputies on the scene over the loudspeaker requested that the two men that were inside come out with their hands up. One male came out and was detained, the second male did not comply at first.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO