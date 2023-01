This Week in Southeastern Athletics – January 2-8, 2023. Men's Basketball | Inside Southeastern Basketball with David Kiefer | Rainbow Daiquiris | 7 p.m. | (Kajun 107.1 FM) (The Highway 104.7 FM) (The Boss 103.7 FM) Thursday, January 5. Women's Basketball | vs. HCU | University Center | 5...

HAMMOND, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO