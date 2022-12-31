Tesla may possibly be a target by a takeover by Warren Buffett. Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett has used the bear market as an opportunity to buy high-quality businesses at a discount. Tesla is, right now, a high-quality business at discount. Do you agree with that? There are a number of factors that could reasonably draw the Buffetts attention to Tesla in the upcoming year. However, there are also key reasons Buffett would avoid Tesla -- and it starts at the top.

5 DAYS AGO