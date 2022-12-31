ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Australia news live: police urge revellers to ‘party responsibly’ as crowds gather for New Year’s Eve fireworks

By Cait Kelly (now), Royce Kurmelovs (earlier)
msn.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Djokovic set to miss Indian Wells and Miami after US extends Covid rules

Novak Djokovic is again set to miss Indian Wells and the Miami Open after United States travel authorities extended the requirement for non-US nationals to be vaccinated. Although coronavirus rules have been relaxed or removed in many countries, proof of vaccination will be needed to enter the United States until at least 10 April.

Comments / 0

Community Policy