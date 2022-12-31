Australia news live: police urge revellers to ‘party responsibly’ as crowds gather for New Year’s Eve fireworks

Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Australia news live: 60,000 cubic metres of water a second moving down Fitzroy River in ‘dangerous and fast-changing’ Kimberley floods
LIVE – Updated at 07:55. And that’s where we’ll leave you for this Wednesday. Here’s what we learned:. • Major flooding in the Kimberley is “far from over”, authorities say, with the Fitzroy River at Fitzroy Crossing currently sitting at 15.75 metres, around 1.82 metres higher than the previously recorded peak.
A doctor battled for 5 hours to save the life of a passenger whose heart stopped twice on a flight from London to India
Vishwaraj Vemala was flying with his mother on Air India when a 43-year-old man had a heart attack. He told the medic: 'I am forever indebted to you.'
Djokovic set to miss Indian Wells and Miami after US extends Covid rules
Novak Djokovic is again set to miss Indian Wells and the Miami Open after United States travel authorities extended the requirement for non-US nationals to be vaccinated. Although coronavirus rules have been relaxed or removed in many countries, proof of vaccination will be needed to enter the United States until at least 10 April.
Comments / 0