ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

John Salley Says He Is Not Friends With Scottie Pippen Anymore

By Aikansh Chaudhary
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G82Bs_0jzNEeiO00

John Salley explains how his friendship with Scottie Pippen ended.

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Chicago Bulls undoubtedly had one of the most formidable teams of the 1990s. Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman were the stars of the team. But apart from them, the Bulls had several other players on the roster who made it possible for them to truly dominate the league.

During the 1995-96 season, the Bulls brought John Salley on the roster to do the same. He was part of the infamous Bad Boys Pistons and had a reputation for playing physically. But Salley was out of his prime and featured in just 17 games for the Bulls.

In such a short time, Salley built friendships with the Bulls players, particularly with Scottie Pippen . So much so that Salley once hailed Pippen as the most skilled player that he played with instead of Michael Jordan .

John Salley And Scottie Pippen Are No Longer Friends

After the release of ESPN's 'The Last Dance' docuseries, Scottie Pippen has been nothing but vocal about Michael Jordan . He was seemingly angry at MJ for wrongfully portraying him in the docuseries .

But apart from that, on an ESPN show, Pippen also called out Salley for being a liar. Salley was shocked by it and revealed in an interview with Vlad TV that he thought he and Scottie were friends.

(Starts at 1:20)

"I thought I was friends with Scottie Pippen a nd then I saw him on ESPN like diss me."

During the interview, Salley's primary focus was defending his friend Larsa Pippen dating Marcus Jordan. Salley believes if Marcus wasn't famous, the age difference between the two wouldn't have bothered anyone.

Anyway, that still doesn't explain why Pippen cut ties with Salley. This is something that only the 6x NBA champion can provide a clear answer to. Meanwhile, you can check out the interview where Pippen called Salley a liar live on TV.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

(Starts at 3:14)

Comments / 23

Theodore Sanders
2d ago

I worked for the Bulls organization when Pippen was there. He always had a attitude walking around. He looked down on people. STANK PERSONALITY!!!! I don't feel sorry for him at all.

Reply(1)
9
Victor Williams
2d ago

Scottie is a Bum, i encountered him in Chicago when i was homeless. He didn't have to give me anything but he didn't have to insult me either. His nickname is No Tippin Pipin........ because he didn't tip the people who waited on his tablet.

Reply
7
BamBam
2d ago

Pippen is another butt hurt former NBA player that is pissed about the long term contract he signed with the Bulls back in the day.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OK! Magazine

Martha Stewart Gushes Over Dinner With NBA Star Carmelo Anthony: 'He Knew A Lot About Wine'

Stars night out! On Thursday December 8, television personality Martha Stewart and NBA icon Carmelo Anthony took a break from dominating their respective fields to come together for a nice meal — a fun evening that Stewart documented on Instagram. “dinner last night with this tall man,” the Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party star wrote on Instagram alongside a snap of herself, 81, and Carmelo, 38, posing arm-in-arm.“He knew a lot about wine!! @carmeloanthony he also knows a lot about basketball !” she joked. MARTHA STEWART ADMITS ROMANTIC INTEREST IN PETE DAVIDSON: 'HE KNOWS HOW TO GET IN &...
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
extratv

Nia Long & Ime Udoka Split After His Alleged Affair

Actress Nia Long and NBA coach Ime Udoka have reportedly called it quits after 13 years together. Long’s rep confirmed the split to People magazine, saying that they are “no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son [Kez]." The news comes months after his alleged...
HipHopDX.com

Jadakiss Regrets Hooping In $10K Sneakers: 'I Wanted To Cry'

Long Beach, CA - Jadakiss regrets playing basketball in a pair of sneakers he didn’t know were worth north of five figures at the time and he still hasn’t let the pain go to this day. The Yonkers legend appeared on a ComplexCon panel last month alongside Jim...
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy