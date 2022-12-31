John Salley Says He Is Not Friends With Scottie Pippen Anymore

John Salley explains how his friendship with Scottie Pippen ended.

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Chicago Bulls undoubtedly had one of the most formidable teams of the 1990s. Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman were the stars of the team. But apart from them, the Bulls had several other players on the roster who made it possible for them to truly dominate the league.

During the 1995-96 season, the Bulls brought John Salley on the roster to do the same. He was part of the infamous Bad Boys Pistons and had a reputation for playing physically. But Salley was out of his prime and featured in just 17 games for the Bulls.

In such a short time, Salley built friendships with the Bulls players, particularly with Scottie Pippen . So much so that Salley once hailed Pippen as the most skilled player that he played with instead of Michael Jordan .

John Salley And Scottie Pippen Are No Longer Friends

After the release of ESPN's 'The Last Dance' docuseries, Scottie Pippen has been nothing but vocal about Michael Jordan . He was seemingly angry at MJ for wrongfully portraying him in the docuseries .

But apart from that, on an ESPN show, Pippen also called out Salley for being a liar. Salley was shocked by it and revealed in an interview with Vlad TV that he thought he and Scottie were friends.

(Starts at 1:20)

"I thought I was friends with Scottie Pippen a nd then I saw him on ESPN like diss me."

During the interview, Salley's primary focus was defending his friend Larsa Pippen dating Marcus Jordan. Salley believes if Marcus wasn't famous, the age difference between the two wouldn't have bothered anyone.

Anyway, that still doesn't explain why Pippen cut ties with Salley. This is something that only the 6x NBA champion can provide a clear answer to. Meanwhile, you can check out the interview where Pippen called Salley a liar live on TV.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

(Starts at 3:14)