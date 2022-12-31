Health & Wellness Happenings

Charlotte County Tobacco Free quarterly meeting

The Charlotte County Tobacco Free Partnership will have its quarterly meeting at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Family Service Center, 21500 Gibralter Drive, Port Charlotte. An online option to participate is also available by calling 941-777-3945. The meeting is free and open to the public. The partnership is committed to education others about tobacco use, helping protect kids from tobacco and strengthening local policies, especially those that protect the public from secondhand smoke.

Suncoast Living Health & Wellness Expo10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 28. Port Charlotte Town Center mall, 1441 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. For additional information, call 941-204-2222.

Visually Impaired Peer GroupThe Visually Impaired Peer Group meets from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. weekly at the Wintergarden Presbyterian Church, 18305 Wintergarden Ave., Port Charlotte. Coffee and cookies/snacks provided. We play cards, Bingo, have sing-a-longs and go out to eat at local restaurants. For more information, call 941-268-7900.

Hashimoto support groupHashimoto’s disease is an autoimmune disorder where an individual’s immune system makes antibodies that attack the thyroid gland. The group meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 11 a.m. at Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, 1105 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. For additional information, call 941-787-4234.

Weight Loss & Fitness Support GroupTOPS (Take-Off-Pounds-Sensibly) is an affordable, welcoming, and non-judging support group focused on weight loss and health management. Meetings focus on underlying weight issues such as stress-induced and emotional eating, weight loss and health, and strategies to achieve a healthy weight. Visit topschapter0828.wordpress.com or call 304-919-3794 for more information. Meetings: TOPS 0828 Wednesdays, weigh-in 8:45 a.m., meeting 9:15 a.m. at South PG Heights Civic Center, 11200 1st Ave., Punta Gorda. TOPS 0133 Fridays, weigh-in 8:15 a.m., meeting 8:45 a.m. at Trinity UMC, 23084 Seneca Ave, Charlotte Harbor.

Dance 2 B FitChoreographed dance with movement and strengthening for every muscle group. The dance is low impact and designed to be enjoyed, especially for the non-dancer. Great music and appropriate for all age groups. 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays at Centennial Recreation Center, 1120 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte. $2. For more information, call 941-613-3230 or email cyndybaxter17@hotmail.com.

Pedaling for Parkinson’s10:45-11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. YMCA, 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-505-0999 or email abuzick@ymcaswfl.org. For additional locations, visit www. pedalingforparkinsons.org.

Rock Steady Boxing12:45-2:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. YMCA, 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. For more information, 941-505-0999 or email abuzick@ymcaswfl.org.

Englewood Community Beach YogaDaily from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Englewood Beach, 2100 N. Beach Road. For more information, visit lovinglightyoga.com or call 941-473-0135.

Beach Yoga9 a.m. daily at North Jetty Beach, 1000 S. Casey Key Road, Nokomis. 8:30 a.m. Monday-Saturday at Manasota Beach, 8570 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. For more information, call 941-313-0358.