Read full article on original website
Related
coingeek.com
China’s CBDC wallet utilizes AliPay’s red packets to boost adoption amid stiff competition
The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) is looking for new ways to make the digital yuan the primary means of making payments in the country. According to the South China Morning Post, the latest trick in the PBoC’s playbook is borrowing a leaf from AliPay’s red packet feature, which bears similarities to the centuries-old Chinese tradition. Traditionally, Chinese residents send red cash-filled envelopes to family and friends with good wishes ahead of the year.
coingeek.com
Huobi to lay off over 300 employees amid its debacle with PI network: report
Huobi Global might be going through another rough patch, and this time, it could lead to the contract termination of over 300 individuals, reports Collin Wu, a Chinese blockchain reporter. Wu took to his Twitter account, with over 251,000 followers, to reveal the dire financial situation of Huobi Global. Wu...
coingeek.com
Bank of India pushes for global regulatory efforts over digital asset industry
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released its latest financial stability report with digital currencies coming under the spotlight. The report was laced with positivity despite the negative macroeconomic trends that threatened the global financial systems. RBI’s report noted that “the Indian economy and domestic financial system remain resilient” in the face of “strong global headwinds.”
coingeek.com
Unravelling the Moonstone Bank stablecoin gambit
The curious case of the tiny rural bank with links to FTX and Deltec that’s venturing into the stablecoin market. A few weeks before the seismic crash of FTX in October, Moonstone Bank partnered with blockchain-based fintech company Fluent Finance on a stablecoin venture to “accelerate crypto adoption by issuing US+ stablecoin.”
coingeek.com
Digital asset adoption, CBDC efforts, new laws and more: Africa’s 2022 in review
If 2021 was the year in which Africa made its mark on the digital asset and blockchain world, 2022 was the year Bitcoin and the underlying technology came of age. Digital asset adoption continued to soar despite the ‘crypto winter,’ but unlike in previous years, regulators were well up to the task, with several new laws coming into effect that sought to police the nascent sector.
coingeek.com
Muhammad Mughal on CoinGeek Backstage: Bringing Islamic banking to the blockchain
With over $3 trillion, Islamic finance has become a significant player in the global economy. Muhammad Zubair Mughal is right at the heart of it, and speaking to CoinGeek Backstage, he revealed just how advanced the sector is and how it’s weaving its way into the blockchain and digital asset world.
coingeek.com
Digital ruble bill submitted to Russia’s State Duma
Russia’s State Duma has been presented with a draft law seeking to make new proposals related to the launch of a central bank digital currency (CBDC), the digital ruble. The bill was submitted by Anatoly Aksakov, head of the State Duma Committee on Financial Markets. The bill seeks to make the Bank of Russia the “sole operator” of the digital ruble to the exclusion of other entities.
coingeek.com
Chinese Communist Party official pleads guilty to aiding BTC miners
A former top official at the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has pleaded guilty to charges of corruption and misappropriation of power, including aiding BTC block reward miners for three years. Xiao Yi, the former CCP secretary for the City of Fuzhou in the southeastern province of Fujian, was accused...
coingeek.com
SmartLedger introduces revolutionary blockchain music applications Rare Generation and Streamable FM
Media Publishing, Digital Rights Management, and Monetized Streaming platforms provides Instant Plays & Real-time Payments for Content-Creators and Publishers. TAMWOTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ — SmartLedger, the world’s leading blockchain distribution channel, is proud to announce the release of Rare Generation and Streamable FM, a duo of revolutionary blockchain music applications.
coingeek.com
SmartLedger turns its attention to the Middle East, launches new hub in Dubai
Blockchain distribution channel SmartLedger has launched a new hub in Dubai as part of efforts to expand its offerings to new terrains. The new hub, dubbed “Blockchain Smart Technologies,” will operate as SmartLedger’s subsidiary covering North Africa, The Middle East, South East Asia, and India. Creating a new entity in Dubai will offer SmartLedger many benefits, including a wider reach to previously untapped markets.
coingeek.com
Blockchain for government and enterprise projects: Simit Naik speaks at Philippine Blockchain Week
NChain’s Simit Naik recently attended Philippine Blockchain Week and gave a talk on blockchain for enterprise and government projects. Naik introduces himself as the Director of the Commercial and Strategy team at nChain. The company’s mission is to secure the internet of value and build the foundations to allow governments and enterprises to exchange data and value.
coingeek.com
Power Users of Bitcoin – Mungojelly
This is the latest article in a series where we interview actual users of Bitcoin SV (BSV) applications to understand which applications they use, their pain points, and what is needed moving forward to scale and reach mass adoption. This series intends to learn the thoughts of those with “boots on the ground” instead of just entrepreneurs and developers.
coingeek.com
FTX lawyer Dan Friedberg’s ties to fake electronics website has online poker echoes
FTX’s former compliance chief Daniel S. Friedberg hasn’t yet been charged for his role in the digital asset exchange’s downfall, but his history repping criminal online poker sites seems destined to catch up with him eventually. The Wall Street Journal recently reported on the all-thumbs trading history...
coingeek.com
Sam Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty, shots fired over FTX assets
Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) has pleaded not guilty over his role in the downfall of the FTX digital asset exchange, leaving crypto’s former hirsute hero looking at a possible century-plus behind bars. On Tuesday, SBF appeared—wearing an actual suit, not cargo shorts—in a Manhattan courthouse to enter a ‘not guilty’...
Comments / 0