Los Angeles, CA

Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot in South Los Angeles

Authorities Tuesday identified a Riverside County man who was killed in a shooting in South Los Angeles on New Year’s Day that left another man wounded. The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday at 20th Street and Maple Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz. Austin...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LAPD Officer Shoots Man in Downtown Los Angeles

A Los Angeles Police Department officer shot a suspect Tuesday evening in South Los Angeles, it was reported. Police were called to 28th Street and Central Avenue between Adams and Jefferson boulevards regarding a suspect armed with a knife, but soon a call went out for more units as a crowd began to gather, CBS2 reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Shooting in South Los Angeles Kills One Man, Wounds Another

A shooting in South Los Angeles killed one man and wounded another. The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday at 20th Street and Maple Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz. The deceased died at the scene and the other man had stable vital signs in a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Officials ID Man Found Dead in Canoga Park Area; Investigation Continuing

A man who was found dead in an alley in the Canoga Park area was identified by authorities Tuesday, and the investigation was continuing into the circumstances of his death. The body was discovered about 9 a.m. Sunday near Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Schoenborn Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Man Shot to Death in East Los Angeles Alley

A man was shot to death in East Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at 11:06 p.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of Via Corona Street, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Arriving deputies found the man lying in an alley with an apparent gunshot wound,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CHP: Search for Suspect in Deadly Freeway Shooting Ongoing

California Highway Patrol investigators Tuesday were trying to ferret out additional clues that might help them identify the motorist who gunned down a 32-year-old driver on Interstate 215 in Moreno Valley. Thomas Galloway II of Hemet was fatally shot at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday on southbound I-215 at Cactus Avenue,...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
Man Pleads Not Guilty in Double-Killing in Palmdale Parking Lot

A man who allegedly fatally stabbed a father and daughter in a Kohl’s parking lot in Palmdale last fall pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a pair of murder charges. Carlos Francogonzalez is charged in the Oct. 27 attack on Kenneth and McKenna Evans in the store’s parking lot in the 39800 block of 10th Street West.
PALMDALE, CA
Man Arrested After Alleged Stabbing Spree in Irvine

A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly attacking three men during unprovoked confrontations Tuesday in Irvine, authorities said. Officers were dispatched at about 12:25 p.m. to a possible stabbing call at a shopping center near Culver Drive and Walnut...
IRVINE, CA
Homeless Man Found Dead Inside Burning RV in Exposition Park

A homeless man was found dead inside an RV that was engulfed in flames in the Exposition Park area of Los Angeles and a search was underway for a homicide suspect, authorities said Tuesday. The fire was reported at 11:25 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Browning Boulevard near...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Man’s Body Found on Campus of Los Angeles High School

A man’s body was found outside a building on the campus of Los Angeles High School Tuesday. Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles School Police officers responded around 7:10 a.m. to the campus at 4650 W. Olympic Blvd. in response to a radio call of an “Ambulance Death Investigation,” according to the LAPD.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Person Shot During Confrontation with Deputies in San Jacinto

A person was shot during a confrontation Tuesday with Riverside County sheriff’s deputies in San Jacinto. The shooting occurred sometime between 1 and 2 p.m. at a facility near the intersection of Minor and Shaver streets. Sheriff’s officials did not immediately release information regarding the circumstances. One person...
SAN JACINTO, CA
Authorities ID Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in La Puente

Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in La Puente. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 2:08 a.m. Thursday to the 15800 block of Cadwell Street where they learned a truck and another vehicle had collided, said a CHP spokesman. Kenneth Gutierrez,...
LA PUENTE, CA
LAPD Kills Knife-Wielding Man in Westlake

Los Angeles police officers shot a knife-wielding man to death Monday at an apartment in the Westlake area. Officers responded at 3:30 p.m. to an apartment building in the 200 block of South Witmer Street on a domestic violence restraining order violation, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Man Found Dead In Canoga Park Alley

A man was found dead in an alley in Canoga Park, authorities said Monday. Someone discovered the body face down in an alley about 9 a.m. Sunday near the east side of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, north of Schoenborn Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The deceased was described as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Biker Killed, Passenger Injured in Crash With Railroad Crossing Gate

A motorcyclist was killed and his passenger suffered critical injuries when his bike crashed into a railroad crossing gate Monday morning in South Los Angeles, authorities said. The crash occurred about 12:40 a.m. near East Imperial Highway and San Pedro Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The motorcyclist, who...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CHP: Pasadena Man Purposely Drove Tesla Off Cliff With Three Others Inside

A 42-year-old Pasadena man has been arrested for allegedly intentionally driving a Tesla approximately 250-300 feet down a cliff off Highway 1 in Northern California on Monday with three other people inside the vehicle, including two children, authorities said Tuesday. The three victims all survived the crash in what a...
PASADENA, CA
Man Runs Across 405 Freeway in Irvine, Is Struck and Killed

The northbound San Diego (405) Freeway in Irvine was closed to traffic Tuesday evening after a man ran across the southbound lanes, crossed the center divider and was struck and killed, authorities said. The California Highway Patrol temporarily shut down all northbound freeway lanes between MacArthur Boulevard and the Costa...
IRVINE, CA

