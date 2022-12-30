ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

fox56news.com

Rising water causes flooding in Scott County

Persistent rain has caused flooding in multiple counties including Scott County.
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

FOX 56 News rings in the New Year!

The Doc Is In: 1/03/23 – 8a.m. Doctor Ryan Stanton talks about Bills player Damar Hamlin's collapse. The Doc Is In: 1/03/23 – 7a.m. Doctor Ryan Stanton talks about Bills player Damar Hamlin's collapse. Rising water causes flooding in Scott County. Persistent rain has caused flooding in multiple
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington gym expects hundreds of new members to start New Year

Gyms are getting ready for a rush of new members. In Lexington, Planet Fitness expects several hundred people to sign up this week.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Three injured in overnight shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - At 3:13 a.m. on Sunday, Lexington Police officers responded to the 600 block of Tennessee Avenue for a report of shots fired. No victims were found at the scene, but three victims arrived at a local hospital suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Officials say no suspects...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

1st Lexington baby of 2023 born at UK Chandler Hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington family is celebrating the new year with a new baby!. UK says the first baby of the year was born at UK Chandler Hospital at 4:50 a.m. January 1st. The baby girl named Jetrude Abemba was born weighing 4 pounds and 15 ounces.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Four injured in crash on Interstate 75 in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police say four people were taken to the hospital following a crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 75. The crash happened just after 5 a.m. in the southbound lanes at mile marker 107, just south of the Man o’ War Boulevard exit. Police say...
LEXINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Kentucky State Police announce traffic checkpoints Sunday

The Kentucky State Police announced Sunday they will conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints throughout the Post 6 area of Kentucky. Post 6 includes Boone, Kenton, Campbell, Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Robertson, Harrison, Nicholas, and Bourbon counties. "These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Police attacked by man with machete near Times Square on New Year’s Eve

Three NYPD officers were attacked by a machete-wielding assailant who was swiftly shot by police near Times Square on New Year's Eve, officials said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Susan Lamb appointed as next Fayette County clerk

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Former Fayette County 4th District Council Rep. Susan Lamb has been appointed as the next Fayette County clerk. Lamb had previously spent 21 years in the Council Clerk's Office, serving first as the Deputy Council Clerk, and then as the Council Clerk. "I
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

2023 General Assembly begins today

The Legislature will have 30 working days. Help for eastern Kentucky is expected to be a major priority.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

3 men shot, 1 dead in Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place on Friday. At 7:20 p.m., officers were called to the 400 block of Bradley Court regarding reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found three men on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds. One
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Southern Kentucky man killed in late-night house fire

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Southern Kentucky man was killed in a late-night house fire on Thursday. Firefighters were called out around 11 p.m. to a home in the 100 block of Ridgecrest Drive near Liberty in Casey County. "We got called out around 11 o'clock to a structure
CASEY COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

3 individuals injured in New Year’s Day shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police didn’t have to wait too long to respond to the first reported shooting of 2023. At 3:13 a.m. officers were called to the 600 block of Tennessee Avenue to investigate reported shots fired. Police said they found no shooting victims at the scene but three individuals arrived at a hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington police offer New Year’s Eve safety tips

LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – The New Year is almost here! With the warmer weather and no pandemic restrictions, many are expected to be out and about in Lexington to ring in the New Year. The Lexington Police Department is ready with officers on the ground to keep the
LEXINGTON, KY

