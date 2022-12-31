ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

NewsTalk 940 AM

What is the Most Spoken Language in Amarillo?

Our city's name, Amarillo, literally means yellow in Spanish. So with our city being an actual Spanish word, you would think that Spanish would be one of our city's most commonly spoken languages. English is Spoken Most in Our Area but Their Are Other Languages. Of course according to our...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Former State Rep David Swinford Passes Away In Amarillo

An early loss in 2023 for Northwest Texans. On December 31st, 2022 former State Representative David Swinford passed away at BSA Hospital at the age of 86. Born in Witchita Falls in 1941, Swinford went to university at Texas Tech where he got his Bachelor in Science Degree before moving to Dumas. While living in Dumas Swinford became heavily involved in the agriculture industry. With the help of others, Swinford was able to purchase Moore County Grain, which grew into one of the largest grain companies in the state of Texas.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Best gyms in Amarillo for a budget-friendly new year

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Many Americans have committed to starting and keeping new habits in 2023, including saving money and exercising more often. However, those broader goals can leave some wondering where to begin. For those aiming to get active in the Amarillo area without breaking the bank, MyHighPlains.com took to social media, Tripadvisor, and […]
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Street Racing Charges

Thirty-year-old Kevin Van Voris of Amarillo has been arrested for Deadly Conduct, Illegal Street Racing after Amarillo Police were made aware of a youtube channel belonging to him documenting illegal Street Racing. A warrant was served last Thursday on the deadly conduct charge and the warrant was served at his...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo News Years Day Shooting

A downtown shooting in Amarillo Sunday night has Amarillo police investigating. It happened at 1:18 a.m. New Year’s Day morning at 700 South Polk Street. When officers responded, they found two men with serious gunshot wounds, And both were taken to the hospital with serious gunshot wounds. The Amarillo...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

This Lonely Country Road Near Canyon, Texas Is For Sale

There's a section of land located 16 miles southwest of Canyon, Texas. A lonely road cuts through the open expanse, stretching across the earth like a scar until it crosses Farm to Market 1705. This dirt thoroughfare shares a name with the crumbling brick structure located on the junction: Jowell...
CANYON, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

New Year New Babies

The first baby born in Amarillo in 2023 was born at BSA Hospital. Ren Thompson was delivered at 1:04 a.m., weighed in at 8 lbs. 4 oz., and measured 19.5 inches long. The proud parents — Tabitha and Russell Thompson — received a congratulatory basket from BSA to celebrate the birth.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

New Years’ Day shooting in downtown Amarillo leaves two injured

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department is currently investigating an early morning shooting in downtown Amarillo. APD says Sunday at 1:18 a.m., officials were dispatched to the area of 700 S Polk on shots fired. Officials say when they arrived they found two male victims with ‘serious’ gunshot wounds....
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

LOOK: This Hidden Hacienda For Sale Near Amarillo Will Make You Gasp

I have found a true hidden gem of a real estate listing. It's incredible, and it's location is one you would never expect. Two miles west of Hereford, a mere hour drive from Amarillo, is a gorgeous Mexican colonial home listed with Triangle Realty, LLC. It's nothing short of stunning and you'll see exactly why. What surprises me the most is the asking price: an absolute steal at only $560,000.
HEREFORD, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Tipps Announces Plans To Run For City Council

Don Tipps has officially placed his name into the hat for Amarillo City Council. Mr. Tipps announced his candidacy for City Council Place 2 on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mr. Tipps is a lifelong resident of Amarillo, a business owner and entrepreneur, and says he hopes he can make a positive impact on the city.
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Drug Traffickers High On Meth Call 911 On Themselves In Town Near Amarillo

It was not a very happy New Year for these suspected drug traffickers who were placed under arrest after calling 911 on themselves. On December 30 in Hartley, a small town northwest of Amarillo, the Hartley County Sheriff Office received a call from an individual reporting that they were being followed. The caller was instructed by the dispatcher to make a stop at a gas station in Hartley to meet with the sheriff's deputies.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

NewsTalk 940 AM

