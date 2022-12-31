Read full article on original website
Amarillo is One of the Worst Cities for Keeping Resolutions
We have made it into 2023, some people enter the year with expectations, and some don't. The new year brings resolutions for many people, which are goals they aim to achieve in 2023. However, it may be harder for those in Amarillo to keep those resolutions. According to a new...
After a Short Run Amarillo Business is Up For Sale Again
Things come and go pretty fast in this town. Stealing from Ferris Bueller's if you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it. That is so true about businesses here in Amarillo too. Whether it is a place you like to shop, a restaurant you...
What is the Most Spoken Language in Amarillo?
Our city's name, Amarillo, literally means yellow in Spanish. So with our city being an actual Spanish word, you would think that Spanish would be one of our city's most commonly spoken languages. English is Spoken Most in Our Area but Their Are Other Languages. Of course according to our...
Former State Rep David Swinford Passes Away In Amarillo
An early loss in 2023 for Northwest Texans. On December 31st, 2022 former State Representative David Swinford passed away at BSA Hospital at the age of 86. Born in Witchita Falls in 1941, Swinford went to university at Texas Tech where he got his Bachelor in Science Degree before moving to Dumas. While living in Dumas Swinford became heavily involved in the agriculture industry. With the help of others, Swinford was able to purchase Moore County Grain, which grew into one of the largest grain companies in the state of Texas.
Best gyms in Amarillo for a budget-friendly new year
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Many Americans have committed to starting and keeping new habits in 2023, including saving money and exercising more often. However, those broader goals can leave some wondering where to begin. For those aiming to get active in the Amarillo area without breaking the bank, MyHighPlains.com took to social media, Tripadvisor, and […]
New Years Shooting in Downtown Amarillo Hits Close to Home
Now I am going to start off by saying this is not against any business here in Amarillo. To be honest I can name a few that this same kind of story has happened. This one just hit close to home for me for sure. So it's New Year's Eve,...
kgncnewsnow.com
Street Racing Charges
Thirty-year-old Kevin Van Voris of Amarillo has been arrested for Deadly Conduct, Illegal Street Racing after Amarillo Police were made aware of a youtube channel belonging to him documenting illegal Street Racing. A warrant was served last Thursday on the deadly conduct charge and the warrant was served at his...
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo News Years Day Shooting
A downtown shooting in Amarillo Sunday night has Amarillo police investigating. It happened at 1:18 a.m. New Year’s Day morning at 700 South Polk Street. When officers responded, they found two men with serious gunshot wounds, And both were taken to the hospital with serious gunshot wounds. The Amarillo...
The Year Starts With Sad News; Gooney’s Suddenly Closed TFN
Update: Gooney's Gives Heartbreaking Reason For Closure. In a post earlier today, Gooney's announced that there has been a death in the family. They will be taking time off to be with family. They also posted that they will need time to adjust the menu, and hire help. Our thoughts...
This Stuck Trash Truck Is Exactly How 2022 Has Us Feeling
In case you didn't see the story earlier today, a report from KAMR Local 4 News stated that a City of Amarillo trash truck got stuck under an overpass on 45th. The story doesn't mention any injuries, and for that we are grateful. Looking at the photos, I could only think one thought.
This Lonely Country Road Near Canyon, Texas Is For Sale
There's a section of land located 16 miles southwest of Canyon, Texas. A lonely road cuts through the open expanse, stretching across the earth like a scar until it crosses Farm to Market 1705. This dirt thoroughfare shares a name with the crumbling brick structure located on the junction: Jowell...
kgncnewsnow.com
New Year New Babies
The first baby born in Amarillo in 2023 was born at BSA Hospital. Ren Thompson was delivered at 1:04 a.m., weighed in at 8 lbs. 4 oz., and measured 19.5 inches long. The proud parents — Tabitha and Russell Thompson — received a congratulatory basket from BSA to celebrate the birth.
The Influential Faith Healer Who Met His End In Amarillo, TX
I don't know what it is about Amarillo that makes it pop up in the strangest places. Somehow, it seems like Yellow City just has a way of showing up. For instance, are you familiar with the way that Amarillo is attached to a highly influential and controversial faith healer?
KFDA
New Years’ Day shooting in downtown Amarillo leaves two injured
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department is currently investigating an early morning shooting in downtown Amarillo. APD says Sunday at 1:18 a.m., officials were dispatched to the area of 700 S Polk on shots fired. Officials say when they arrived they found two male victims with ‘serious’ gunshot wounds....
KFDA
2 injured after 2-vehicle crash at Tascosa Road and Ranch-to-Market 2381
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - First responders are on scene of a two-vehicle crash at Tascosa Road and Ranch-to-Market 2381. Witnesses on scene said a man and a woman were taken to a hospital with injuries. Drivers should expect traffic delays while first responders work the scene of the wreck. Details...
LOOK: This Hidden Hacienda For Sale Near Amarillo Will Make You Gasp
I have found a true hidden gem of a real estate listing. It's incredible, and it's location is one you would never expect. Two miles west of Hereford, a mere hour drive from Amarillo, is a gorgeous Mexican colonial home listed with Triangle Realty, LLC. It's nothing short of stunning and you'll see exactly why. What surprises me the most is the asking price: an absolute steal at only $560,000.
Amarillo Food Challenge Brings This Family Lifetime Memories
You would think that every single new thing has been tried. Especially when it comes to food challenges. We have really young people who try to eat something crazy. You have older people as well. Even famous people try their hand at taking a part in a food challenge. Some...
kgncnewsnow.com
Tipps Announces Plans To Run For City Council
Don Tipps has officially placed his name into the hat for Amarillo City Council. Mr. Tipps announced his candidacy for City Council Place 2 on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mr. Tipps is a lifelong resident of Amarillo, a business owner and entrepreneur, and says he hopes he can make a positive impact on the city.
Northwest Texas Healthcare System welcomes its first baby of 2023
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Northwest Texas Healthcare System welcome their first baby of the New Year, Kareem Brown. According to an NTHS press release, at around 7:23 a.m. Arek Duang delivered Kareem on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Duang was excited to deliver the first baby of the New Year at the Northwest […]
Drug Traffickers High On Meth Call 911 On Themselves In Town Near Amarillo
It was not a very happy New Year for these suspected drug traffickers who were placed under arrest after calling 911 on themselves. On December 30 in Hartley, a small town northwest of Amarillo, the Hartley County Sheriff Office received a call from an individual reporting that they were being followed. The caller was instructed by the dispatcher to make a stop at a gas station in Hartley to meet with the sheriff's deputies.
