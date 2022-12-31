Video: Gillian Robertson needs just 65 seconds to tap out Rose Namajunas in Fury Pro Grappling 6 main event

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Fast Food Spots in Philadelphia, PAMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Department Store Chain Location in Center City Philadelphia to CloseMonica Leigh FrenchPhiladelphia, PA
The Aromatic Richness of Caribbean Jerk Cuisine: A Philly Favorite at Ron's Caribbean CuisineWilliam Saint ValPhiladelphia, PA
Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14thJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
154 Migrants Arrived in Philadelphia on New Year’s Eve on the 18th Bus From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Related
MMAWeekly.com
Dana White and wife get into physical altercation in night club on NYE | Video
UFC president Dana White and his wife, Anne White, got into a physical altercation in a Cabo San Lucas nightclub on New Year’s Eve and the incident was caught on video. While ringing in the new year, White said something to his wife and she slapped him in response. White retaliated by slapping her back, twice.
Disgusting Dana White altercation video emerges
A shocking video of an ugly altercation on New Year’s Eve between longtime UFC President Dana White and his wife Anne White emerged on Monday. The altercation in question occurred at a nightclub in Cabo, Mexico between White and his wife, with both parties getting physical with each other. The video obtained by TMZ shows Read more... The post Disgusting Dana White altercation video emerges appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Collapses & Helped To The Back After WWE RAW
Seth Rollins has accomplished a lot in WWE, as he is a multi-time world champion and was involved in numerous solid feuds over the years. Rollins is not invincible, as he was hurt in the past. It seems fans were also concerned about his wellbeing after Monday Night RAW went off the air this week.
ringsidenews.com
Viscera Once Got Wasted & Tried To Violate Fellow WWE Superstar
In the world of professional wrestling, it is not uncommon for tensions to run high between wrestlers. However, it seems that things may have gotten a bit too personal for wrestlers Viscera and Rene Dupree during one particularly memorable incident. Viscera, whose real name was Nelson Frazier Jr., became intoxicated...
TMZ.com
Bodybuilder Big Boy Guarantees Knockout Win Over Tito Ortiz, 'Retire His Ass!'
Bodybuilding star Big Boy -- who has millions of followers on social media -- is dead serious about boxing Tito Ortiz ... telling TMZ Sports he's gonna knock the ex-UFC legend into retirement!!!. The two sides have been jawing back-and-forth on the Internet recently ... with Ortiz claiming last month...
stillrealtous.com
Stephanie Told Former WWE Star To Stop Doing Signature Hand Gesture
Over the years fans have seen the stars of wrestling use some interesting hand gestures and for some time now The Acclaimed have been scissoring on national television. The Acclaimed have become one of the most popular acts in all of AEW thanks to scissoring, but it sounds like some people in AEW weren’t always keen on the hand gesture.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Retired From In-Ring Competition?
As we all know WWE released quite a few wrestlers over the last few years and one of those names happened to be none other than Oney Lorcan. The former NXT Tag Team Champion was released from WWE back in 2021, but he returned to the company to work as a coach in October of 2022.
The UFC has to fire Dana White after video shows him hitting his wife at a nightclub
Dana White has long been the face of the Ultimate Fighting Championship and during all those years he has said nobody bounces back from hitting a woman. In fact, he said exactly that during an appearance on FS1 back in 2014:. “There’s one thing that you never bounce back from...
Jake Paul not interested in boxing Donald Cerrone: 'I'm kind of tired of beating these old dudes up'
Don’t hold your breath for a potential Jake Paul vs. Donald Cerrone fight. Cerrone, a retired former UFC title challenger, recently expressed interest in a boxing match with Paul. Now, it seems that any type of traction that those comments generated have quickly come to a halt, because the YouTube star turned professional boxer has issued a response.
WATCH | UFC President Dana White hits his wife during New Year’s Eve party, issues apology
Dana White and his wife Anne got into an altercation on New Year’s Eve. White and his wife were in a crowded Cabo San Lucas nightclub with their friends and plenty of bystanders when White and his wife got into an altercation. According to the UFC boss, he says the fight was fueled by alcohol. The video was captured by TMZ.
MMAmania.com
Aljamain Sterling fascinated by ‘jacked’ Conor McGregor: ‘I’d like to know what he’s on’
Add Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling, to the list of people wondering what Conor McGregor is doing (or isn’t doing) while enjoying his time outside the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) pool. McGregor admitted in late 2022 that he had removed himself from UFC’s mandatory drug-testing...
Yardbarker
Paige VanZant blows her fans away with her new year resolution in saucy pic
The former UFC star Paige VanZant has been quite successful outside of the octagon since she walked away from the sport of MMA. She has since gathered up a nice online following of over three million followers. And her New Years resolution is ‘New Year’s resolution……. be more me.’ As...
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Cory Sandhagen: T.J. Dillashaw fighting Aljamain Sterling injured ‘showed a giant lack of compassion’
Cory Sandhagen wasn’t too fond of T.J. Dillashaw’s attempt to fight through a severe injury. UFC 280’s co-main event this past October between current bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and Dillashaw was rather anti-climactic. In the opening minute, it became evident that something was wrong with Dillashaw’s shoulder as he did his best to fend off the talented wrestler.
A.J. McKee reveals the samurai warrior armor he wore during Bellator vs. RIZIN event cost six-figures
Bellator lightweight contender A.J. McKee had quite the night in Japan last Saturday. Over the weekend, Bellator and RIZIN held their first co-promotional event. While the two promotions have had a talent-sharing program for years, Saturday was their first event featuring both brands. Names such as Patricio Pitbull and Kyoji Horiguchi fought on the card against RIZIN’s competitors.
Damir Ismagulov Has Retired From MMA Due To ‘Health Problems’
Damir Ismagulov has retired from MMA due to health concerns. ‘Qazaq’ was a rising lightweight contender who diehard MMA fans adored. The 31-year-old seemed destined to fight for the 155-pound title but recently decided to start a new chapter in his life. Ismagulov made the official announcement on Instagram by saying:
MMA Fighting
2022 Year in Review: Has the PFL reached a turning point following a standout season?
2022 was a wild one for the sport of MMA, and so with the year now officially in the rearview, MMA Fighting takes a look back at what happened in the major promotions, where they succeeded, where they failed, and what’s in store for 2023. PFL By The Numbers.
MMAmania.com
Big Boy vs Bad Boy? Instagram bodybuilder wants to box Tito Ortiz, ex-UFC champ says ‘Let’s do it’
Move over Jizzy, there’s a new meathead in town. Instagram bodybuilder “Big Boy,” whose real name is ... probably not even worth the trip to Google to look up, appears to be using that old boxing trick of calling someone out by claiming they called him out.
Sean O’Malley suggests the biggest fight “as far as pay-per-view sales” for Conor McGregor in 2023
Sean O’Malley is suggesting who would be the biggest fight ‘as far as pay-per-view sales’ for Conor McGregor in 2023. McGregor, 34, has not fought since he suffered a leg injury back in July of 2021 at UFC 264. It was Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) vs Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA) in a bout which saw ‘The Diamond’ win via TKO.
PWMania
Former World Champion Becomes a Free Agent, Potential Target for WWE or AEW
Even though 2023 has only just begun, there is already talk about where the next free agent in wrestling will sign. Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) is legally free to work and wrestle for other wrestling promotions, as was previously mentioned, and there is another name on the free agent market who might catch the attention of AEW or WWE.
wrestlinginc.com
Great Muta Calls Shinsuke Nakamura A Gay Slur After New Year's Day Match
Great Muta and Shinsuke Nakamura shared something of a New Year's kiss at Pro Wrestling NOAH's The New Year on Sunday. Nakamura locked lips with Muta, sucking the infamous green mist from Muta's mouth, and spat the notorious spray back in Muta's face, then leveling the legend with a Bomaye knee strike to win the match, Muta's last singles match in his career.
Comments / 10