ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, AR

Jordan’s 41 point double-double fuels Lumberjack win over three-point machine Ouachita Warriors

By salineriverchronicle
salineriverchronicle.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
salineriverchronicle.com

Fast start not enough as Jacks drop close Conference opener on the road at Monticello

MONTICELLO, Ark. – Facing a difficult road game to launch 8-4A Conference play, the Warren Lumberjacks fell in a close back-and-forth battle to the Monticello Billies Tuesday night, January 3, 2023 by the final of 48-44. Coming off the back of a huge win over the Ouachita High Warriors in the Commercial Bank SouthEast Arkansas Holiday Classic at Drew Central, Warren once again hit the road to Monticello.
MONTICELLO, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Road loss for Lady Jacks to begin 8-4A Conference play

MONTICELLO, Ark. – The Warren Lady Jacks opened 8-4A Conference play Tuesday evening, January 3, 2023 with a loss to the Monticello Lady Billies by the final of 50-13 at Monticello. Both teams struggled in the early minutes to find a bucket. Monticello jumped out to an early 14-2...
MONTICELLO, AR
Highschool Basketball Pro

Little Rock, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Russellville Junior High School basketball team will have a game with Little Rock Christian Academy on January 02, 2023, 14:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
LITTLE ROCK, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Bobby J. Bradford, 1931-2022

Bobby J. Bradford, 91, died December 26 in Warren, Arkansas, after a brief illness. He was born May 11, 1931 in Bradley County to Monette and Lucille Bradford. After high school, Bradford studied Radio Electronics at Tyler Commercial College in Tyler, Texas. He then spent two years in the US Army, including 17 months in Korea. He was the company carpenter, constructing pre-fab buildings and overseeing a crew of six Korean laborers.
WARREN, AR
news9.com

Strong Storms Cause Outages, Damage In Arkansas And Louisiana

Bleachers flung from the stands. Light poles snapped in half. Mangled scoreboards. The damage was evident at the Jessieville High School football field in Arkansas after strong storms and a possible tornado slammed western Arkansas on Monday. Thousands are without power, according to CBS affiliate KTHV in Little Rock, Arkansas.
LOUISIANA STATE
deltadailynews.com

Several homes in Arkansas damaged as tornado watches in effect throughout the South

(NEW YORK) — Multiple homes were damaged in Jessieville, Arkansas, on Monday after a possible tornado passed through the area, law enforcement officials told ABC News. Garland County Sherriff’s Office Deputy Courtney Kizer said 14 homes were damaged, with at least two homes so severely damaged that several families would not be able to live in them again.
JESSIEVILLE, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Chicot County wreck kills passenger, injures two drivers

Arkansas’ first fatal vehicle accident happened early Monday in Southeast Arkansas. The victim is officially listed as a “John Doe” pending formal identification. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, a 2011 Dodge Caravan was traveling west on U.S. 82 in Chicot County about 2:30 a.m.
CHICOT COUNTY, AR
aymag.com

The Last TCBY in Little Rock Closes

The last TCBY in Little Rock, located at 11418 W. Markham Street, has closed and will be destroyed. A 7 Brew Coffee is expected to be put into its location. Frank Hickingbotham, an Arkansas native, opened his first TCBY frozen yogurt store in 1981 in Little Rock. Through his leadership, a new market segment for frozen yogurt was created as the company grew to the world’s largest manufacturer-franchiser with 3,000 locations in approximately 70 countries.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

'No prior warning:' Jessieville School District, nearby area hit by confirmed tornado

JESSIEVILLE, Ark. (KATV) — Update 1:00 p.m.:. The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday that the storm that hit Jessieville Monday afternoon was a tornado. The town of Jessieville was one of two areas in the state that potentially were hit by a tornado. The Garland County Sheriff's Office said 14 homes, three commercial buildings, and seven other buildings at Jessieville School District were damaged.
JESSIEVILLE, AR
luxury-houses.net

Spectacular Home for The Ultimate in Family Living and Entertaining in Little Rock, Arkansas for Sale at $2.85 Million

54 River Ridge Road Home in Little Rock, Arkansas for Sale. 54 River Ridge Road, Little Rock, Arkansas is a spectacular home with breathtaking river views and impeccable quality construction, amenities include 4 car garage, fabulous outdoor living with pool, sports court ect! This Home in Little Rock offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with nearly 9,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 54 River Ridge Road, please contact Casey Jones (Phone: 501-944-8000) at Janet Jones Company for full support and perfect service.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
littlerocksoiree.com

Day in Little Rock: Go Gryphons!

In the spirit of celebrating our 20th anniversary all year, we're resurrecting an old series, Day in Little Rock, where various central Arkansans reflect on their memories, pastimes and adventures in the capital city. Up this month is Raymond Long. Take it away, Raymond. Every month, I spend a little...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Ruby Lee Childs, 1930-2022

Ruby Lee Childs, 92, of Warren, passed away December 25, 2022. Born August 16, 1930, she was a daughter of the late George Dewey and Josie Boswell. She was a member of the New Bethel Primitive Baptist Church in Banks. She was an employee of the Potlatch Corp. and Brantwood Flooring for many years.
WARREN, AR
KATV

Missing Sherwood man found dead in North Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Sherwood man that went missing was found dead in North Little Rock. Brock Welch,27, originally went missing on Dec. 29 after leaving his home to visit a McDonald's at 8 p.m. North Little Rock police said Welch was found dead on the ground near...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy