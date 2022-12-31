Jordan’s 41 point double-double fuels Lumberjack win over three-point machine Ouachita Warriors

Read full article on original website
Fast start not enough as Jacks drop close Conference opener on the road at Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ark. – Facing a difficult road game to launch 8-4A Conference play, the Warren Lumberjacks fell in a close back-and-forth battle to the Monticello Billies Tuesday night, January 3, 2023 by the final of 48-44. Coming off the back of a huge win over the Ouachita High Warriors in the Commercial Bank SouthEast Arkansas Holiday Classic at Drew Central, Warren once again hit the road to Monticello.
Road loss for Lady Jacks to begin 8-4A Conference play
MONTICELLO, Ark. – The Warren Lady Jacks opened 8-4A Conference play Tuesday evening, January 3, 2023 with a loss to the Monticello Lady Billies by the final of 50-13 at Monticello. Both teams struggled in the early minutes to find a bucket. Monticello jumped out to an early 14-2...
Little Rock, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
High School Hit In Arkansas, Damage Reported In Louisiana As Severe Weather Strikes South
A high school was damaged in the central Arkansas community of Jessieville. Large trees were knocked down in Louisiana. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. The year's first round of severe weather took aim at the South...
Bobby J. Bradford, 1931-2022
Bobby J. Bradford, 91, died December 26 in Warren, Arkansas, after a brief illness. He was born May 11, 1931 in Bradley County to Monette and Lucille Bradford. After high school, Bradford studied Radio Electronics at Tyler Commercial College in Tyler, Texas. He then spent two years in the US Army, including 17 months in Korea. He was the company carpenter, constructing pre-fab buildings and overseeing a crew of six Korean laborers.
Video shows damage from possible tornado in Jessieville, Arkansas
JESSIEVILLE, Ark. — A possible tornado damaged the high school in Jessieville, Arkansas. 40/29's sister station KATV reports there was damage across the area in Garland County. It has not yet been confirmed if there was a tornado. There has not been a report of injuries. Jessieville is in...
Strong Storms Cause Outages, Damage In Arkansas And Louisiana
Bleachers flung from the stands. Light poles snapped in half. Mangled scoreboards. The damage was evident at the Jessieville High School football field in Arkansas after strong storms and a possible tornado slammed western Arkansas on Monday. Thousands are without power, according to CBS affiliate KTHV in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Several homes in Arkansas damaged as tornado watches in effect throughout the South
(NEW YORK) — Multiple homes were damaged in Jessieville, Arkansas, on Monday after a possible tornado passed through the area, law enforcement officials told ABC News. Garland County Sherriff’s Office Deputy Courtney Kizer said 14 homes were damaged, with at least two homes so severely damaged that several families would not be able to live in them again.
Large electrical outage in North Little Rock
North Little Rock has a large power outage in the western part of the city.
Dramatic images show power of severe storms in South after tornadoes reported
The South was slammed after a dangerous and multiday severe weather outbreak began its trek Monday across Louisiana and Arkansas, and there's more nasty weather on tap for the region Tuesday.
Arkansas town hit by powerful storms causing power outages and school damage
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As storms move through the state, severe weather and damage has been reported in areas of Arkansas. Our meteorologists Todd Yakoubian and James Bryant are tracking the storms that hit Jessieville Monday afternoon that could possibly have been a tornado. Many residents of the area...
Monday storms leave thousands of Arkansas residents without power & communities damaged
Monday storms caused severe damage throughout the state, leaving thousands of residents without power Tuesday afternoon.
Chicot County wreck kills passenger, injures two drivers
Arkansas’ first fatal vehicle accident happened early Monday in Southeast Arkansas. The victim is officially listed as a “John Doe” pending formal identification. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, a 2011 Dodge Caravan was traveling west on U.S. 82 in Chicot County about 2:30 a.m.
Obituaries from Saline County Arkansas January 3rd
No new obituaries were available for update today, January 3rd. Check back tomorrow for updates or for previous obituaries click the link below.
The Last TCBY in Little Rock Closes
The last TCBY in Little Rock, located at 11418 W. Markham Street, has closed and will be destroyed. A 7 Brew Coffee is expected to be put into its location. Frank Hickingbotham, an Arkansas native, opened his first TCBY frozen yogurt store in 1981 in Little Rock. Through his leadership, a new market segment for frozen yogurt was created as the company grew to the world’s largest manufacturer-franchiser with 3,000 locations in approximately 70 countries.
'No prior warning:' Jessieville School District, nearby area hit by confirmed tornado
JESSIEVILLE, Ark. (KATV) — Update 1:00 p.m.:. The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday that the storm that hit Jessieville Monday afternoon was a tornado. The town of Jessieville was one of two areas in the state that potentially were hit by a tornado. The Garland County Sheriff's Office said 14 homes, three commercial buildings, and seven other buildings at Jessieville School District were damaged.
Spectacular Home for The Ultimate in Family Living and Entertaining in Little Rock, Arkansas for Sale at $2.85 Million
54 River Ridge Road Home in Little Rock, Arkansas for Sale. 54 River Ridge Road, Little Rock, Arkansas is a spectacular home with breathtaking river views and impeccable quality construction, amenities include 4 car garage, fabulous outdoor living with pool, sports court ect! This Home in Little Rock offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with nearly 9,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 54 River Ridge Road, please contact Casey Jones (Phone: 501-944-8000) at Janet Jones Company for full support and perfect service.
Day in Little Rock: Go Gryphons!
In the spirit of celebrating our 20th anniversary all year, we're resurrecting an old series, Day in Little Rock, where various central Arkansans reflect on their memories, pastimes and adventures in the capital city. Up this month is Raymond Long. Take it away, Raymond. Every month, I spend a little...
Ruby Lee Childs, 1930-2022
Ruby Lee Childs, 92, of Warren, passed away December 25, 2022. Born August 16, 1930, she was a daughter of the late George Dewey and Josie Boswell. She was a member of the New Bethel Primitive Baptist Church in Banks. She was an employee of the Potlatch Corp. and Brantwood Flooring for many years.
Missing Sherwood man found dead in North Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Sherwood man that went missing was found dead in North Little Rock. Brock Welch,27, originally went missing on Dec. 29 after leaving his home to visit a McDonald's at 8 p.m. North Little Rock police said Welch was found dead on the ground near...
