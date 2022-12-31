Read full article on original website
Lacey Evans Straddles A Four-Wheeler In Super Skimpy Swimsuit Photo Drop
Lacey Evans made her return to WWE television earlier this year after a pregnancy hiatus. After a brief run with a marine gimmick, she was once again taken off WWE television. Evans is currently under a new gimmick in WWE, and fans are eagerly waiting to see what she will do in the company. That being said, Lacey Evans also loves flaunting herself whenever possible. That is why it is no surprise she decided to upload a thirst trap again recently.
Longtime Wrestling Announcer Has Tragically Died At 59
A longtime wrestling announcer has tragically died following a long illness. This week, longtime wrestling announcer Don West passed away following a battle with cancer. West, 59, was best known for his work as a wrestling commentator. He worked for NewsRadio 560 KPQ in Seattle and also did work as the color commentator for TNA Wrestling.
Viscera Once Got Wasted & Tried To Violate Fellow WWE Superstar
In the world of professional wrestling, it is not uncommon for tensions to run high between wrestlers. However, it seems that things may have gotten a bit too personal for wrestlers Viscera and Rene Dupree during one particularly memorable incident. Viscera, whose real name was Nelson Frazier Jr., became intoxicated...
Bodybuilder Big Boy Guarantees Knockout Win Over Tito Ortiz, 'Retire His Ass!'
Bodybuilding star Big Boy -- who has millions of followers on social media -- is dead serious about boxing Tito Ortiz ... telling TMZ Sports he's gonna knock the ex-UFC legend into retirement!!!. The two sides have been jawing back-and-forth on the Internet recently ... with Ortiz claiming last month...
WATCH | UFC President Dana White hits his wife during New Year’s Eve party, issues apology
Dana White and his wife Anne got into an altercation on New Year’s Eve. White and his wife were in a crowded Cabo San Lucas nightclub with their friends and plenty of bystanders when White and his wife got into an altercation. According to the UFC boss, he says the fight was fueled by alcohol. The video was captured by TMZ.
Shaq Seemingly Asks GloRilla To Marry Him & Her Response Is Hilarious
You've got to see it to believe it.
Georgina RODRIGUEZ on Ronaldo: I am the daughter of the best football player in the world
George Rodriguez spoke to the star football player about his relationship. At first sight, when I first saw Cristiano and I fell in love, it seemed to me that time had stopped. I never saw such beautiful, attentive people. I’ve never seen those amazing, handsome men. And yes, I’m the best footballer in the world, but most of us women are not in a good mood to talk about this problem too much.
WWE Star Retired From In-Ring Competition?
As we all know WWE released quite a few wrestlers over the last few years and one of those names happened to be none other than Oney Lorcan. The former NXT Tag Team Champion was released from WWE back in 2021, but he returned to the company to work as a coach in October of 2022.
Disgusting Dana White altercation video emerges
A shocking video of an ugly altercation on New Year’s Eve between longtime UFC President Dana White and his wife Anne White emerged on Monday. The altercation in question occurred at a nightclub in Cabo, Mexico between White and his wife, with both parties getting physical with each other. The video obtained by TMZ shows Read more... The post Disgusting Dana White altercation video emerges appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia, 5, Is a Budding Soccer Star in New Photos: 'Beast Mode'
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's 5-year-old daughter is showing her passion for soccer in an adorable new Instagram post Olympia Ohanian is taking her soccer skills to the next level. The 5-year-old daughter of tennis icon Serena Williams and tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian proudly stands with one foot on top of a soccer ball and flexes her muscles in an adorable set of pictures posted on Olympia's parents-run Instagram page on Monday. In the snaps, Olympia wears an Angel City Football Club uniform, matching black knee-high socks, and bright-yellow Nike soccer cleats. The second image shows Olympia...
Pele's 100-year-old mother, 'Dona Celeste'
The funeral procession Tuesday for Brazilian football legend Pele, who died last week at age 82, passed by the house where his 100-year-old mother, Celeste Arantes, still lives. - 'Thank you, Mom' - Arantes, who married Pele's father, Joao Ramos do Nascimento, at the age of 16, also had another son, Jair, who died in 2020 of cancer, the same illness that claimed Pele's life Thursday.
Gabby Windey Says That Dating Dancing With The Stars Co-Star Vinny Guadagnino Is A “Possibility”
The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey made it to the Dancing with the Stars finale. She and her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, came in second place. Their freestyle routine to “Cell Block Tango” from Chicago was hot! In the end, TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas took home the mirror ball. Val and Gabby became friends […] The post Gabby Windey Says That Dating Dancing With The Stars Co-Star Vinny Guadagnino Is A “Possibility” appeared first on Reality Tea.
NBA Fans Flame Kevin Durant After Massive Bald Spot Goes Viral Online
NBA Twitter roasts Kevin Durant for viral picture.
Boxing prodigy Vassilis Topalos,16, dies after catastrophic incident
Young boxing prodigy Vassilis Topalos – tipped to be a future professional world champion, died after a series of tragic circumstances left him in an intensive care unit. Topalos, just 16 years old and with European Youth honors to his name, suffered a catastrophic incident in mid-December. The Greek...
A.J. McKee: Bellator vs. RIZIN experience ‘phenomenal,’ using soccer kicks and stomps ‘so fun’
A.J. McKee enjoyed being able to implement soccer kicks and stomps into his offensive repertoire, but he isn’t sure it’s something he’ll be able to do 100 percent of the time. McKee defeated Roberto de Souza via unanimous decision in the main event of Saturday’s Bellator MMA...
Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz - Undercard Information
As previously reported by BoxingScene.com, Amanda Serrano will face Erika Cruz in a Puerto Rico vs. Mexican battle for the Undisputed World Featherweight championship and Alycia Baumgardner takes on Elhem Mekhaled for the Undisputed World Super-Featherweight championship at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday February 4, exclusively live worldwide on DAZN.
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
One of UFC’s most violent fighters names Belal Muhammad ‘biggest threat’ to welterweight division — ‘He beats Khamzat’
Who is the biggest threat to the top of the welterweight division?. Expect to hear names like undefeated up-and-comer Khamzat Chimaev, or fellow unbeaten phenom Shavkat Rakhmonov. But welterweight veteran Matt Brown, one of the division’s most violent fighters, believes Belal Muhammad is the contender to make his mark in 2023.
A.J. McKee says he spent $100k on Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN samurai walkout gear
A.J. McKee made a spectacular entrance for his Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN main event matchup with Roberto de Souza, and he made sure that he went all out on his outfit. McKee defeated “Satoshi” to cap off a 5-0 sweep for Team Bellator on Saturday at the historic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. “Mercenary” made his way to the ring in a full-on samurai suit and delivered a samurai-like performance in going right into the fire with the submission specialist to earn the victory.
Highlights! Here’s 11 absolutely awesome regional MMA knockouts from 2022 you probably missed
Everyone loves knockouts. Whether it be a head kick, a straight right, a spinning back fist, a switch kick ... a flying knee. You get the point. While there have been ridiculous (and brutal) knockouts in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), there have been some incredible (and equally brutal) knockouts on the regional mixed martial arts (MMA) scene throughout the year.
