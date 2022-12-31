Read full article on original website
Related
radiokenai.com
Kards & Stars Host Colony Hockey To Open January Schedule
Kenai and SoHi hockey returns to the ice with less than a month remaining in the regular season for high school hockey, when the Kardinals and Stars host the Colony Knights beginning on Thursday, January 5th. Kenai opens a two-day home series against the Knights with games on Thursday and...
alaskasnewssource.com
Slipping and sliding into 2023
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The well advertised storm system is still on track to deliver an icy, slushy mess of precipitation to both Southcentral and Southeast Alaska for the first couple days of the new year. Precipitation will start as light to occasionally moderate, or steady, snowfall from around midnight...
radiokenai.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Western Kenai Peninsula Beginning Saturday Night
The National Weather Service in Anchorage has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect Midnight Saturday, December 31st, through late Sunday night, January 1st, for the Western Kenai Peninsula, including the cities of Kenai, Soldotna, Homer, and Cooper Landing. According to the the National Weather Service, mixed precipitation is expected....
radiokenai.com
Warrant Arrest Leads To Foot Pursuit And Apprehension Of Soldotna Man
Alaska State Troopers responded to a residence off Tote Road in Soldotna on Tuesday, December 27 at 2:00 p.m., to contact a male with outstanding warrants. Upon arrival the male was located and ran on foot. Following a short foot pursuit, Lanny Luke Perrill, age 35 of Soldotna, was apprehended and arrested on two outstanding arrest warrants for violating conditions of release (for a felony) and a petition to revoke probation ($10,000 bail).
radiokenai.com
Nikiski Woman Arrested For Drug Possesion
The Soldotna Alaska State Troopers K-9 Team conducted a traffic stop on Thursday, December 29 at 3:00 a.m., near Mile 27.5, Kenai Spur Highway resulting in an arrest of the driver for possession of Methamphetamine and possession of heroin. The driver and sole occupant of a green 1998 Pontiac Grand...
radiokenai.com
Soldotna Appropriates Funds For Staffing At The Soldotna Library
The Soldotna City Council appropriated funds in the amount of $32,000 to fund the reclassification of one part-time Library Clerk I position to a fulltime Library Clerk II position. Stephanie Queen, Soldotna City Manager spoke on the resolution. “At the Council’s December 14th meeting, a resolution was adopted which reclassified...
Comments / 0