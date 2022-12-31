ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

MyNorthwest.com

No. 11 UCLA defeats UW Huskies 74-49 for 10th straight win

SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) — Adem Bona scored a career-high 18 points, Jamie Jaquez Jr. added another 17, and No. 11 UCLA defeated the UW Huskies 74-49 on Sunday night. It was the Bruins’ 10th straight victory to close out their Pacific Northwest road trip. David Singleton added 14...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WSU Cougars end 12-game skid against USC with 81-71 win

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Jabe Mullins and DJ Rodman scored 16 points apiece, Justin Powell added 15 points and seven assists and WSU ended a 12-game losing streak to Southern California with an 81-71 victory on Sunday. Mullins came off the bench to sink 4 of 6 from 3-point...
PULLMAN, WA

