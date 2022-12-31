Read full article on original website
Thank you to my father Gregg Reep
Nearly 13 years ago when I founded Saline River Chronicle, I honestly had no idea where the road would lead. Things took off quickly, the page views increased, and it suddenly became my real job. Over a decade later I look back at what’s made the site such a success....
Town of Banks celebrates 2022 Appreciation Dinner
The Town of Banks held its 2022 Appreciation Dinner Thursday, December 29, 2022. Banks Mayor Keeton Hudson said “on behalf of the Town and myself, we would like to say a thank you to our City Council, City Attorney, City Recorder/Treasurer/Secretary, and our Buck Fever Committee and volunteers, as well as our Fire Department, food pantry division, water/sewer superintendent, and the Bradley County Sherriff’s Office for another successful year in the books!” It was reported that a the Appreciation dinner had a big turnout. The meal was catered by Daniel Robinson.
Hikers take part in first day hikes at Moro Bay State Park to celebrate new year, plus a special visitor stops by
As part of a statewide Arkansas State Park’s cooperative event, visitors gathered Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Bradley County’s Moro Bay State Park to participate in the annual first day hikes program. In a post on social media, Paul Butler, the head ranger at Moro Bay State Park,...
Inmate sets small fire inside cell at Jefferson County jail
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A small fire was set by an inmate inside a cell in the W.C. "Dub" Brassell Detention Center on Tuesday. Though the fire was only contained to the single-person cell and was quickly extinguished by staff, the holding cells nearby were evacuated. According to...
Kids First Warren to remain closed through January 6
Kids First in Warren will remain closed January 2 to January 6 according to Director Jessica Griffin. Earlier this week SRC reported that Kids First would be closed until January 2 due to a burst pipe, but we have been informed of a lengthened closure through January 6. Griffin says that “updated information will be sent to parents and guardians as it comes. Parents may contact UAMS Kids First Warren at 870-820-3128 for any questions.
Jefferson County jail detainee sets fire to holding cell
A person being held in a Jefferson County jail set fire to their cell on Tuesday.
Residents on alert after theft in the Wagnon community(Story updated since original publishing)
The Bradley County Sheriff’s Department asked for the public to share that a Kawasaki KLX 140 was taken from Bradley Road 10 near the Wagnon Community in Bradley County sometime during the early morning hours of Friday, December 30, 2022. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office at 870-226-3491.
Monday storms leave thousands of Arkansas residents without power & communities damaged
Monday storms caused severe damage throughout the state, leaving thousands of residents without power Tuesday afternoon.
Warren arrest report for December 19-26, 2022
The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty.
Road loss for Lady Jacks to begin 8-4A Conference play
MONTICELLO, Ark. – The Warren Lady Jacks opened 8-4A Conference play Tuesday evening, January 3, 2023 with a loss to the Monticello Lady Billies by the final of 50-13 at Monticello. Both teams struggled in the early minutes to find a bucket. Monticello jumped out to an early 14-2...
KATV
Pine Bluff police: missing child found safe
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 12:04 p.m. Katline Moten has been found safe. The Pine Bluff Police Department is seeking information regarding a missing child. Police reported that Katline Moten, 12, has been missing since approximately 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said Moten's last known location was at the...
arkadelphian.com
2 charged in Arkadelphia shooting incident
A fight outside an Arkadelphia business that escalated to shots being fired has resulted in felony charges against two Arkansas men. Dtorriond Dchristophermani Gordon, 20, of Camden, and Jaquwan Rainey, 19, of Little Rock, were arrested soon after their involvement in a Nov. 12 altercation that spilled over into a shooting on Pine Street, based on court documents released on Dec. 20.
