The Town of Banks held its 2022 Appreciation Dinner Thursday, December 29, 2022. Banks Mayor Keeton Hudson said “on behalf of the Town and myself, we would like to say a thank you to our City Council, City Attorney, City Recorder/Treasurer/Secretary, and our Buck Fever Committee and volunteers, as well as our Fire Department, food pantry division, water/sewer superintendent, and the Bradley County Sherriff’s Office for another successful year in the books!” It was reported that a the Appreciation dinner had a big turnout. The meal was catered by Daniel Robinson.

BANKS, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO