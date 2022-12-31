Read full article on original website
Washington’s 2023 Middle Housing Bill, Explained
Will 2023 be the year that Washington state opens up more housing options for families and individuals here? The year it joins other West Coast states to end widespread bans on every kind of home except detached houses with big yards?. Legislators tried last year, and this year are back...
This Is Washington's Best Pancake House
LoveFood pinpointed the most amazing pancake houses in every state.
goodfruit.com
O’Rourke: Columbia Basin’s bounty reshaped the fruit industry
The book, “Tree Fruit Trade” published in 2022 by the Washington State University Press, chronicles my 50-plus years of conducting economic and business analyses on the continuing transformation of the Washington fruit industry. It has morphed gradually from a rural-focused industry of thousands of small growers and packers to a world leader in the production, packing and marketing of apples, pears and sweet cherries.
focushillsboro.com
Federal Dollars Make The Competition Fierce As Oregon Competes To Become A Hydrogen Hub
Oregon Competes: A private business is now attempting to compete with Oregon and Washington’s government-financed Pacific Northwest hydrogen center, as we previously reported. However, it is only the beginning of this tale, and Oregonians may learn much more in 2023. Oregon Competes To Become A Hydrogen Hub. States are...
Washington State Trooper Roasts Tri-Cities Drivers Worst Habit
I have lived in the Tri-Cities for almost 20 years now and yes there seem to be a lot of bad drivers that live here. A local Washinton State Trooper obviously thinks the same after pointing out one bad habit Tri-Cities drivers have. Washington State Trooper Points Out Tri-Cities Bad...
Higher gas prices or a path toward a better future? Here's what you need to know about 2 Inslee-backed climate laws now in effect
OLYMPIA — A new year often brings new laws set to go into effect, and this year brings two of the most controversial: a clean fuels standard and a cap-and-trade program. Both programs passed the Legislature in 2021. They're aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions statewide in an effort to tackle climate change but have resulted in criticism in their effects on prices once they are implemented.
2022 politics: A look back on the biggest stories in Oregon, Washington
After winning an Emmy and completing its first full year, Ken Boddie wrapped things up with a look back on everything that happened in politics in 2022.
Idaho State Journal
2 arrested in power substation vandalism in Washington state
SEATTLE (AP) — Two men have been arrested and charged with vandalizing electrical substations in Washington state, attacks that left thousands without power over the holidays, and one suspect told authorities they did it so they could break into a business and steal money, U.S. authorities said Tuesday. Matthew...
In 2023, WA lawmakers will decide the legal future of drug possession
Should the legal system treat drug possession as a crime? How can society compel people with serious substance-use disorders to get treatment? And how do elected officials handle those questions?. It’s been nearly two years since the state Supreme Court’s February 2021 ruling, known as the Blake decision, struck down...
21-year-old snowmobiler from Washington killed in large avalanche in southern Montana
A snowmobiler from Washington died on Saturday after he was buried in a large avalanche near Cooke City, Montana. The 21-year-old was snowmobiling uphill with his 17-year-old brother on adjacent slopes when the avalanche occurred, according to the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center. The older brother was climbing a steeper...
thurstontalk.com
Winter Storm Watching on the Washington Coast at Kalaloch Lodge
Winters in the Pacific Northwest bring rain, fog, wind and large ocean swells to the Washington Coast. Take a front row seat by booking a weekend getaway at the Kalaloch Lodge, located in the Olympic National Park. Make sure to reserve a Bluff Cabin with the option of a wood fireplace! The small kitchen and breakfast nook overlooking the ocean will create a memorable winter vacation. Whether you stay indoors or adventure out to some of the local natural attractions, the west end of the Olympic Peninsula provides breathtaking beauty that’s a perfect backdrop for winter storm watching on the Washington Coast.
beckerspayer.com
Regence BlueShield of Washington, Optum-owned clinics strike new contract
Regence BlueShield of Washington and Optum-owned Everett (Wash.) Clinic and Polyclinic have reached an agreement to keep 19,000 commercial members in-network. According to a Dec. 22 news release, the agreement does not include Medicare Advantage members. Regence BlueShield and the clinics' agreement for Medicare Advantage members expired Dec. 5. The...
Discover the best Washington State Parks on these free days
Hundreds of state parks are available, we have suggestions about where to visit.
Is It Illegal to Carry a Gun In an Idaho Bar?
Fact: all citizens 18 years and older can legally posses and carry a firearm in the Great Gem State. Trigger Control: we appreciate the solid example of trigger control displayed in the photo below. Idaho + Conceal Carry. Fact: all citizens 18 years and older do not need a permit...
Top environmental bills on the 2023 WA Legislative agenda
The Washington Legislature has passed some game-changing environmental bills over the past two years. The nation’s second cap-and-trade bill on industrial carbon emissions. Low-carbon fuel standards. A soft goal of 2030 for the state’s residents to wean themselves from gas-powered vehicles, followed by Gov. Jay Inslee’s mandate that no new gas-powered cars be sold in the state as of 2035.
thereflector.com
Letter to the editor: Interstate Bridge Replacement team has told multiple half-truths
The Reflector’s Dec. 19 article titled “Interstate 5 bridge replacement expected to cost $6 billion” only told part of the story. This continues to be nothing more than a light rail project in search of a bridge, just like the failed Columbia River Crossing. For the past...
These high-interest laws go into effect in Washington state in 2023
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A number of new laws go into effect Jan. 1, 2023, in Washington state, including some that will impact jobs and the environment. The state minimum wage for 2022 was $14.49 per hour. Workers 14 or 15 years old may be paid $12.32 per hour. Some...
WA Clean energy project clashes with important Yakama site
Each spring Yakama Nation families head to Pushpum, a towering ridge above John Day Dam in Klickitat County. There, on the south-facing slope dotted with juniper bushes, grasses and shrubs, they gather Indian celery, one of the first food plants of the season. “It’s a really important First Food gathering...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Schedule for January 2023 SNAP Benefits in Washington State
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in Washington, which is also called Basic Food in Washington, helps low-income families buy groceries by giving them money for food. The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services pays out basic food benefits over the first 20 days of the month. The exact...
Chronicle
Housing One of Biggest Predictors of Getting Kicked Out of Washington Schools
Shambrika Crawford caught her daughter trying to board a Seattle city bus to avoid the school bus outside the homeless shelter they moved into this summer. Kids pick on her, her daughter said, and call her a "little dirty shelter kid." Crawford has advised her three school-age children to keep...
