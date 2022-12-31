ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington’s 2023 Middle Housing Bill, Explained

Will 2023 be the year that Washington state opens up more housing options for families and individuals here? The year it joins other West Coast states to end widespread bans on every kind of home except detached houses with big yards?. Legislators tried last year, and this year are back...
O’Rourke: Columbia Basin’s bounty reshaped the fruit industry

The book, “Tree Fruit Trade” published in 2022 by the Washington State University Press, chronicles my 50-plus years of conducting economic and business analyses on the continuing transformation of the Washington fruit industry. It has morphed gradually from a rural-focused industry of thousands of small growers and packers to a world leader in the production, packing and marketing of apples, pears and sweet cherries.
Higher gas prices or a path toward a better future? Here's what you need to know about 2 Inslee-backed climate laws now in effect

OLYMPIA — A new year often brings new laws set to go into effect, and this year brings two of the most controversial: a clean fuels standard and a cap-and-trade program. Both programs passed the Legislature in 2021. They're aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions statewide in an effort to tackle climate change but have resulted in criticism in their effects on prices once they are implemented.
2 arrested in power substation vandalism in Washington state

SEATTLE (AP) — Two men have been arrested and charged with vandalizing electrical substations in Washington state, attacks that left thousands without power over the holidays, and one suspect told authorities they did it so they could break into a business and steal money, U.S. authorities said Tuesday. Matthew...
Winter Storm Watching on the Washington Coast at Kalaloch Lodge

Winters in the Pacific Northwest bring rain, fog, wind and large ocean swells to the Washington Coast. Take a front row seat by booking a weekend getaway at the Kalaloch Lodge, located in the Olympic National Park. Make sure to reserve a Bluff Cabin with the option of a wood fireplace! The small kitchen and breakfast nook overlooking the ocean will create a memorable winter vacation. Whether you stay indoors or adventure out to some of the local natural attractions, the west end of the Olympic Peninsula provides breathtaking beauty that’s a perfect backdrop for winter storm watching on the Washington Coast.
Regence BlueShield of Washington, Optum-owned clinics strike new contract

Regence BlueShield of Washington and Optum-owned Everett (Wash.) Clinic and Polyclinic have reached an agreement to keep 19,000 commercial members in-network. According to a Dec. 22 news release, the agreement does not include Medicare Advantage members. Regence BlueShield and the clinics' agreement for Medicare Advantage members expired Dec. 5. The...
Is It Illegal to Carry a Gun In an Idaho Bar?

Fact: all citizens 18 years and older can legally posses and carry a firearm in the Great Gem State. Trigger Control: we appreciate the solid example of trigger control displayed in the photo below. Idaho + Conceal Carry. Fact: all citizens 18 years and older do not need a permit...
Top environmental bills on the 2023 WA Legislative agenda

The Washington Legislature has passed some game-changing environmental bills over the past two years. The nation’s second cap-and-trade bill on industrial carbon emissions. Low-carbon fuel standards. A soft goal of 2030 for the state’s residents to wean themselves from gas-powered vehicles, followed by Gov. Jay Inslee’s mandate that no new gas-powered cars be sold in the state as of 2035.
Schedule for January 2023 SNAP Benefits in Washington State

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in Washington, which is also called Basic Food in Washington, helps low-income families buy groceries by giving them money for food. The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services pays out basic food benefits over the first 20 days of the month. The exact...
