WFMZ-TV Online
Brazil Pele
Brazilians mourn Pelé at the stadium where he got his start. Thousands of mourners, including high school students and supreme court justices, began filing past the body of Pelé on Monday on the century-old field where he made his hometown team one of Brazil’s best. The soccer great died on Thursday after a battle with cancer, at 82. Pelé's coffin was placed on the midfield area of Vila Belmiro, the stadium outside Sao Paulo that was his home for most of his career. Brazil’s newly inaugurated President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will come to Vila Belmiro shortly before Pelé’s coffin is removed from the stadium. Fans coming out of the stadium said they’d waited three hours in line, standing under a blazing sun.
Fans mourn Pelé at public viewing in Brazil stadium
SANTOS, Brazil — (AP) — Thousands of mourners began paying their respects to Pelé in a solemn procession past his coffin at the Vila Belmiro Stadium in his hometown of Santos on Monday. The Brazilian soccer great died Thursday after a battle with cancer. The three-time World...
Brazilians throng to bid final farewell to soccer legend Pelé at daylong wake
Thousands of Brazilians lined up Monday to pay their final respects to the country's beloved soccer phenom Pelé, whose coffin was placed in the center of Vila Belmiro Stadium outside Sao Paulo.
Sporting News
Pele funeral: When, where, and how to watch as Brazil football legend laid to rest
Pele's death shocked the world of sports in general and football in particular. The man who won the more World Cups than any male player in the sport's history passed away December 29 at the age of 82 after suffering from colon cancer, and preparations for his funeral immediately began. With Pele's health failing for some time, plans for his funeral were being set in motion in advance.
BBC
Pele's funeral: Brazil legend lying in state in Santos' stadium
Thousands of mourners have gathered to pay their respects to Brazil legend Pele who is lying in state at the ground of his former club Santos. Pele's coffin was placed in the centre of the pitch at the Urbano Caldeira stadium in Sao Paulo, with fans lining the streets to get inside the ground.
France 24
Pelé’s funeral procession passes through Santos, President Lula pays respects
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was among 230,000 mourners to view Pele's open casket in Santos, where some fans shed silent tears and others gave the Brazilian soccer star rousing cheers as they filed through the costal city's stadium. A 24-hour memorial service at the Vila Belmiro stadium...
Pele's 100-year-old mother, 'Dona Celeste'
The funeral procession Tuesday for Brazilian football legend Pele, who died last week at age 82, passed by the house where his 100-year-old mother, Celeste Arantes, still lives. - 'Thank you, Mom' - Arantes, who married Pele's father, Joao Ramos do Nascimento, at the age of 16, also had another son, Jair, who died in 2020 of cancer, the same illness that claimed Pele's life Thursday.
Brazilians Pay Last Respects to Soccer Great Pele at Daylong Wake
The three-time World Cup champion died at age 82 last Thursday.
BBC
Pele's funeral: Brazil legend given joyous send-off
If Monday's wake for Brazilian football legend Pele was a day of reflection, Tuesday's funeral cortege was one of carnivalesque proportions. The 82-year-old, who many regarded as the world's best football player, died on 29 December. His coffin arrived in Santos on Monday, where thousands of mourners came to pay...
Thousands of Fans Line Up to Pay Their Respects to Pelé at Public Wake in Brazil
The Brazilian soccer legend's funeral procession will take place on Tuesday morning Thousands of fans gathered in Santos, Brazil, to pay their respects for the late soccer legend Pelé. Pelé's public wake was held Monday at the Urbano Caldeira Stadium. The soccer star died on Thursday after undergoing treatment for colon cancer since September 2021. He was 82. The three-time World Cup winner's coffin was placed on the field where he scored some of his best goals — and mourners walked past his casket. The stadium was decorated with...
Brazil president joins mourners paying tribute to Pelé before funeral
Brazil’s new president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, has joined tens of thousands of mourners paying tribute to Pelé in the coastal city of Santos before the former footballer’s burial there Tuesday afternoon. Pelé, who died last week age 82, scored most of his 1,283 goals...
AOL Corp
Brazilian city of Santos bids farewell to 'king of soccer' Pele
SANTOS, Brazil (Reuters) - The Brazilian coastal city of Santos, which sporting giant Pele turned into a byword for soccer brilliance during a glittering club career, prepared to bid goodbye to its hero on Monday with a 24-hour wake. A memorial will be held for Pele, who died on Thursday...
BBC
Brentford 3-1 Liverpool: Bees punish Reds' sloppy first-half performance
Liverpool's performance in defeat by Brentford was "not good enough", says Andrew Robertson, after a string of defensive mistakes meant the Reds missed the chance to close in on the Premier League's top four. The Reds shipped three poor goals at the Community Stadium as Brentford ran out deserved winners.
