ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

How ‘The View’ Dramatically Changed Barbara Walters’ Legacy

By Ramin Setoodeh
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34E9Ls_0jzN8exj00

It’s the night before New Year’s Eve 2022, and my phone is blowing up with sad emojis. “ Devastated? ” “ I’m so sorry .” “ Oh no, Barbara !”

Oh no, is right. If Barbara Walters who died at 93 after a career that changed TV and journalism in a way that no one else has or ever will — was still with us, she would have immediately asked for a different timeslot to announce her passing. Maybe a weekday morning, so that all living presidents could issue prompt statements, lauding her vast achievements. Wouldn’t that be better for ratings? There would need to be breaking-news banners on every network, along with a clip reel of her greatest interview hits, from Fidel Castro to Monica Lewinsky to Barack Obama. She’d request (OK, demand ) a “20/20” special anchored by Oprah Winfrey, and tears from the co-hosts of “ The View ,” her surrogate TV daughters.

Barbara Walters loved many things — but mostly she loved being on TV, being on TV and being on TV. And maybe as much as being on TV, she loved to win. And she did: over and over again, through all the glass ceilings that she shattered.

It’s known by anyone who saw her in action — because she repeated it so often — that Barbara served as the first female host of “Today” in 1974 and then scaled up to become the first woman co-anchor of the evening news in 1976 (a job that paid her $1 million annually but almost ended her career, because she was such a ratings dud with her forced partner, Harry Reasoner). She gained fame and acclaim through her specials, which featured tough sit-downs with heads of state and actors. We don’t have royalty in the United States, but Barbara was basically the queen of journalism. (She even wore a crown once in a skit she did after her 2014 retirement.)

I had the tremendous fortune of getting to know Barbara, my idol, when I wrote my book “Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of ‘The View.’” We’d spoken a few times before we sat down in 2015 for what would be the last interview Barbara ever gave. She was in good spirits that morning, meeting me at a hotel restaurant on the Upper East Side, near where she lived, having just had lunch with an old college friend.

Our conversation began, as she started every chat, with her asking me for some good gossip. We talked about Donald Trump, who was — can you believe it? — running for president. But she also wasn’t as clear as the other times I’d seen her. Some of her stories would trail off into a fog. She’d mix up names and then suddenly drop a bombshell — did I know that she almost hired Gayle King in 2007 to be the moderator of “The View” instead of Whoopi Goldberg? In fact, I did not.

Barbara was self-aware enough to acknowledge her legacy. She loved to say that she helped pave the way for other women on TV, from Katie Couric to Meredith Vieira to Hoda Kotb to her nemesis, Diane Sawyer. “What makes me feel good is when a young woman — it’s almost always a woman — says, ‘You influenced me and you’re the reason I became a journalist,’” she told me. “They watched, and they said, ‘If she could do it, I could do it.’”

But as many barriers that she broke in TV news, a large part of her legacy is now tied to a TV show that she created on a whim — one that she almost quit before it began. “How about this?” her executive producer Bill Geddie once told me. “How ironic is it that whenever somebody talks about Barbara Walters in articles, it’s never the Barbara Walters as the First Lady of journalism, or the Barbara Walters specials, or the Barbara Walters of ABC News, or Barbara Walters, the first female anchor. It’s always Barbara Walters, creator of ‘The View.’ You hear it all the time. It just makes me laugh. It’s not that I don’t think it was important. I just didn’t think it would be as important, given everything else she’s done.”

When Barbara launched “The View” in 1997, it was a sleepy program where four anonymous women — you only needed to know their first names: Meredith, Star, Joy and Debbie — joined her to discuss the headlines of the day. And it didn’t make much noise for a year, until Barbara fired Debbie on national TV, got spoofed on “Saturday Night Live” and suddenly found herself in the zeitgeist in a totally different way. Prior to “The View,” Barbara didn’t make jokes about sex or offer a glimpse into her personal life. “The View” made it acceptable, in a pre-Twitter world, for news anchors to express their opinions. But more important than that, it brought politics to daytime, to stay-at home moms who were underestimated by TV executives when it came to their intelligence.

Inadvertently, Barbara also created what could be accurately described as a reality TV show before “Survivor” hit the air. For whatever reason, “The View” quickly became a hotbed of intrigue for tabloids, which reported on outlandish behind-the-scenes “cat fights” and constant drama. Some of this was encouraged by Barbara, who leaked with the best of them — especially when she had to axe one of her TV daughters (like Star or, later, Rosie). When Barbara hired Elisabeth Hasselbeck, in 2003, as the show’s first Republican, direct from a stint on “Survivor,” she made one thing clear: “The View” was not afraid of controversy, as the co-hosts started to wrestle on live TV over everything from working mothers to whether or not George W. Bush was a despot for invading Iraq.

That’s now the model for panel shows. And Barbara became the Martha Washington of our current cultural moment, where opinion matters more than news, and it’s not about what you know, but what you think — expressing your feelings as a genre of journalism

Barbara used to love to say part of the secret to her success was that she never sweat or had to take bathroom breaks. But interviewing her was terrifying. Not because she wasn’t nice, but because you try to glean information from the very best interviewer on the planet. She wasn’t easily charmed and didn’t open up that quickly. It also didn’t help that she had a raging space heater in her office at ABC News. Yes, I can tell you with scientific certainty that Barbara didn’t sweat, which only made me start to perspire even more as we revisited the highs and lows of her career one afternoon surrounded by her shelves of Emmys and a hand-drawn portrait of her beloved Havanese dog, Cha Cha.

Like most legends, Barbara had her share of flaws. Because she felt like she had to fight for every opportunity, she wasn’t someone who understood or adhered to the notion of teamwork. She’d sabotage a colleague for a scoop because she had no real friends among the other anchors in the newsroom. She didn’t intervene when “The View” became a hot mess backstage — as long as the ratings were good, she was fine with co-hosts who acted like bullies.

She could be extremely insecure and never stopped second guessing herself. And not surprisingly, she saw the world as it revolved around Barbara Walters. She talked so incessantly about how she struggled to get closer to her grown daughter, Jackie, that Joy Behar once refused to sit next to her on an airplane for a work trip, because she couldn’t deal with these spinning monologues.

Barbara would have never retired from TV if she could have stayed on forever. But as she got into her late 80s, her health deteriorated. In the final years of her life, she suffered from dementia, which is why we haven’t heard or seen from her in a few years. After all, nothing short of a cruel disease could have silenced Barbara Walters. She was always worried that once she left TV, she’d be forgotten. But that was never going to happen. Barbara earned her place in both the history books and the gossip pages, and that’s something no one could ever say about the male anchors she ran over to get her exclusives.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Barbara Walters, Pioneering Journalist and Queen of Celebrity Interviews, Dies at 93

Emmy-winning newswoman and celebrity interviewer Barbara Walters, the doyenne of television news, died Friday evening at her home in New York, her publicist confirmed to Variety. She was 93.  Walters conducted interviews with the most prominent figures across politics and entertainment, from Katharine Hepburn to Monica Lewinsky to Jimmy Carter and Anwar Sadat. Having blazed a trail for women in TV news, Walters was the highest-paid television journalist at one time, earning as much as $12 million per year at ABC, where she worked from 1976 until her retirement from ABC News and from her show “The View” in May 2014. She...
Variety

How Barbara Walters’ Career Mirrored the Rise of Network TV News as a Cultural Force

It’s hard to imagine Barbara Walters as anything other than a marquee-name, intrepid and pioneering journalist. But she didn’t get there overnight. A look back at the early career of the broadcast journalist, who died Dec. 30 at age 93, as documented in the pages of Variety shows the clear trajectory of a well-connected, industrious young woman who was destined to reach the summit of New York media and literati circles. Variety’s coverage of Walters’ climb starting in the early 1950s also neatly tracks the rise of network TV news as a cultural force, and the subsequent evolution of TV...
Variety

‘The View’ Reunites Star Jones, Meredith Vieira, Debbie Matenopoulos and Joy Behar to Honor Creator and Co-Host Barbara Walters

“The View” kicked off its first show of the new year by honoring the one and only Barbara Walters, who died on Friday, Dec. 30, at the age of 93, with an hour that reunited several of her former “View” co-hosts and featured highlights from her many years on the daytime series. “Tributes are pouring in from around the world to celebrate the life of Barbara Walters,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said at the top of the ABC talk show Monday. Goldberg described “The View” creator and former co-host as “the reason why we’re all sitting here,” adding, “really, if not for...
Variety

Oprah Winfrey, Bob Iger, Lynda Carter and More Remember Barbara Walters: ‘A True Legend, a Pioneer’

News media and entertainment personalities were quick to react to the news of Barbara Walters’ death on Friday evening. The TV interviewing icon was 93. Her colleagues in the news business, from ABC News and “The View” to the many actors and entertainers who were inspired by her pioneering journalism, remembered her as “breaking the glass ceiling” and “paving the way for so many,” as Rosie Perez said. Disney CEO Bob Iger was among the first to post on Twitter, saying, “I have sad news to share today. Barbara Walters passed away this evening at her home in New York.” Fellow TV icon...
Variety

Barbara Walters’ Memoir Tops Bestseller Lists Following Her Death

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Nearly 15 years since first hitting shelves, Barbara Walters’ hit memoir is once again topping bestseller lists following the beloved journalist’s death last week. In the 2008 book, titled “The Audition: A Memoir,” Walters, who was 79 years old at the time she wrote it, recounts some of the most formative years of her life. She starts off with stories from growing up in Miami Beach, including personal details about a slew of friendships and relationships before, of course, delving...
Variety

Gangsta Boo, Rapper and Former Member of Three 6 Mafia, Dies at 43

Gangsta Boo, a rapper and former member of hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia, died on Sunday, her representative confirmed to Variety. She was 43. According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a person-down call in the 1600 block of Raines Road at 2:18 p.m. A female was pronounced dead at the scene, later identified as Boo, whose birth name is Lola Mitchell. There were no immediate signs of foul play. Boo’s death is being investigated, and the results of her autopsy are pending. “The Mitchell family would like to thank everyone for their condolences regarding the untimely death of...
MEMPHIS, TN
Variety

‘Emily in Paris’ Costume Designer on Her Favorite Season 3 Looks and Taking Inspiration in Lily Collins’ Bangs

SPOILER ALERT: This interview contains spoilers from Season 3 of “Emily in Paris.” The process of designing the costumes for Season 3 of “Emily in Paris” started with a bang. Or rather, with bangs. Lily Collins, who plays the Netflix dramedy’s title role, first cut some fringe into her hair in her own life before the look made its way into the show. Attempting to turn over a new leaf after the dilemmas created by the Season 2 finale, Season 3 begins with Emily feeling manic and grabbing a pair of scissors — an ordeal that costume designer Marilyn Fitoussi found inspiring. “Everything...
Variety

Remembering Gangsta Boo as a Friend and Fellow Rapper Who Deserved Her Flowers

The most gangsta thing Gangsta Boo could do was ask for help. Lola Mitchell, who died on Jan. 1 at age 43, was my friend. We met in 2012 at a show when she approached me and said, “Who you?” That interaction with Boo sparked 10 years of collaborations — songs, shows and hours of conversations and advice on everything from music to relationships. We both loved the hustle and both had addictions. That is what drew me to her. I had been aware of Gangsta Boo’s influence even before hearing her music. Trap music was all the rage and “Where Dem Dollas At” was...
Variety

How to Watch ‘Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter’ Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. The trial that put R. Kelly behind bars in 2021 is at the center of the third and final installment of “Surviving R. Kelly,” which premieres on Lifetime on Jan. 2 and 3. Cable-cutters can also stream the new episodes on live TV streaming platforms such as Sling TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV Stream and Hulu + Live TV. Things look a lot different for the disgraced rapper since the series began over four years ago amid resurfaced allegations. Kelly is now...
Variety

Tracee Ellis Ross Joins Eddie Murphy in ‘Candy Cane Lane’ for Prime Video

The 2022 holiday movie season may be winding down, but the 2023 edition is already taking shape: award-winning actor, producer and CEO Tracee Ellis Ross has teamed up with Eddie Murphy for the holiday comedy “Candy Cane Lane.” Directed by Reginald Hudlin, the Amazon Studios-produced movie is currently filming in Los Angeles with a script by Kelly Younger, inspired by his own childhood holiday experiences. The project marks the first time the two comedians will share the screen, though specifics of Ross’ role, like all plot details, are being kept under wraps. News of the project comes after Ross ended her critically-acclaimed...
Variety

Robert J. Dowling, Former Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of the Hollywood Reporter, Dies at 83

Robert Joseph “Bob” Dowling, the publisher and editor in chief of the Hollywood Reporter for 17 years who helped transition entertainment trade journalism into the digital age, died Dec. 30 in Santa Monica following a short illness. He was 83. Dowling began his career in magazine publishing during his 20s, becoming editor and publisher of a variety of publications, including American Druggist, Hi-Tech Marketing, Menswear and Sports Marketing News. He joined the Hollywood Reporter in 1988 as president before being named publisher and editor-in-chief. He moved his family from Westport, Conn. to Los Angeles to take the position despite having no experience in entertainment or any understanding of how...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Variety

Neal Jimenez, ‘River’s Edge‘ and ’The Waterdance’ Screenwriter, Dies at 62

Neal Jimenez, a screenwriter and filmmaker whose credits include “River’s Edge” and “The Waterdance,” died of heart failure on Dec. 11 in Arroyo Grande, Calif. He was 62. His works were favorites on the awards circuit, attracting wins in screenwriting categories at ceremonies such as the Independent Spirit Awards and the Sundance Film Festival. Jimenez wrote and co-directed “The Waterdance” with director Michael Steinberg, and alongside the recognition the film received on the awards circuit in 1993, the autobiographical film was included in the book “The New York Times Guide to the Best 1,000 Movies Ever Made.” He shared writing credits on...
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
Variety

How to Watch the 2023 Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. The Rose Parade is back to ring in the new year. With former Arizona congresswoman and gun violence prevention advocate Gabby Giffords serving as grand marshal, the 2023 event will take place on Jan. 2 on Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena, Calif. The celebration begins at 8:30 a.m. PT / 11:30 a.m. ET, during which it will air live on NBC, ABC, The Cowboy Channel, KTLA5 and Univision. It will also be available to live stream on NBC’s streaming platform Peacock,...
PASADENA, CA
Variety

NFL Game Postponed After Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin Collapses, Suffers Cardiac Arrest

UPDATED with NFL’s decision to postpone the game for the night and statements from the Buffalo Bills’ player Damar Hamlin’s family regarding his condition. The “Monday Night Football” game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was suspended in the first quarter after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after a hit and was taken off the field by ambulance. Hamlin, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest on the field, according to a statement from the Buffalo Bills released via Twitter at 1:48 a.m. ET. The tweet confirmed NFL and ESPN reports that the player received CPR on the field, explaining that “his heartbeat...
CINCINNATI, OH
Variety

Foo Fighters Confirm Band Will Continue After Taylor Hawkins’ Death: ‘He’ll Be There in Spirit’

Foo Fighters confirmed on Saturday that the band will continue after drummer Taylor Hawkins’ death in March, telling fans that they will see them “soon.” “As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us,” the post begins. “Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were — and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward,”...
Variety

Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters Dies at 74

Anita Pointer, who rose to fame in the 1970s as a member of the hit sibling singing group the Pointer Sisters, died Saturday at age 74. The cause of death was cancer; her publicist said she died surrounded by family. “While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter, Jada, and her sisters June and Bonnie, and at peace,” said a statement jointly attributed to her four closest survivors — a sister, Ruth, brothers Aaron and Fritz, and her granddaughter Roxie McKain Pointer. “She was the one that...
ARKANSAS STATE
Variety

Ken Block, Rally Car Driver and YouTube Viral ‘Gymkhana’ Sensation, Dies in Snowmobile Accident at 55

Ken Block, a pro rally driver who rose to internet fame with his astonishing “Gymkhana” stunt videos on YouTube, died Monday in a snowmobile accident in Utah. He was 55. The death of Block, who lived in Park City, Utah, was confirmed in a statement released by his company, Hoonigan Racing. “It’s with our deepest regrets that we can confirm Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today,” the company’s statement Monday said. “Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed.” On Jan. 2, at about 2 p.m.,...
PARK CITY, UT
Variety

‘Bridgerton’ Prequel ‘Queen Charlotte’ Reveals First Look at Young Lady Danbury

Netflix has released the first look at young Lady Agatha Danbury in the streamer’s upcoming “Bridgerton” prequel series, “Queen Charlotte.” Played by Arsema Thomas, Agatha uses Charlotte’s ascent to the throne to forge her way into society while under the thumb of a much older husband. Strapped with a sharp understanding of the once-divided social scene and the intricacies of marriage, Agatha becomes a guiding light for the new Queen, all while finding her own voice and power. “Centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George...
Variety

As ‘Happy Valley’ Returns for Its Final Season, Writer Sally Wainwright Questions Her Portrayal of British Police

Try as you might to banish the image of James Norton’s Tommy Lee Royce brutally assaulting Sarah Lancashire’s Sergeant Catherine Cawood in Season 1 of “Happy Valley,” chances are it’s emblazoned in your memory of the iconic British crime thriller. Writer Sally Wainwright, who is about as nervy as her flawed but heroic Yorkshire policewoman, never shied away from baring all with the hit police drama. In fact, she barely blinked when the show’s depictions of violence against women came under attack. But in writing Season 3, which returns to the BBC on New Year’s Day after seven years, Wainwright says...
Variety

Variety

95K+
Followers
66K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy