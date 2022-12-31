Read full article on original website
A former student of Bryan Kohberger discusses behavioral shift following Idaho killingsMalek SherifMoscow, ID
According to a lawyer, the suspect in the Idaho college student killings wants to bypass the extradition hearing.GodwinMoscow, ID
According to various news sources, police used DNA databases to identify the perpetrator in the Idaho murdersMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Attorney for the suspect in the deaths of Idaho college students says his client will not contest extradition.Malek SherifMoscow, ID
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to PennsylvaniaMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Milwaukee 123, Washington 113
Percentages: FG .433, FT .913. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Hachimura 3-3, Kispert 2-4, Porzingis 2-5, Morris 1-3, Beal 0-1, Wright 0-2, Avdija 0-3, Kuzma 0-6). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kuzma 2, Carey Jr., Porzingis). Turnovers: 10 (Porzingis 3, Avdija 2, Beal 2, Kuzma 2, Hachimura).
Buffalo 5, Washington 4
Washington1120—4 First Period_1, Buffalo, Tuch 18 (Thompson, Skinner), 10:48. 2, Washington, Milano 6 (Mantha, Irwin), 12:07. 3, Buffalo, Thompson 28 (Dahlin, Cozens), 17:29 (pp). Second Period_4, Buffalo, Thompson 29 (Tuch, Lyubushkin), 5:50. 5, Washington, Ovechkin 27 (Kuznetsov), 16:46. Third Period_6, Washington, Dowd 10 (Milano, Jensen), 0:55. 7, Washington, Ovechkin...
UTAH STATE 77, AIR FORCE 65
Percentages: FG .510, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 6-12, .500 (Ashworth 3-5, Funk 2-4, Shulga 1-2, R.Jones 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Akin 2). Turnovers: 11 (Hamoda 4, Shulga 4, Bairstow 2, Funk). Steals: 4 (R.Jones 2, Dorius, Funk). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. AIR FORCEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Green173-61-10-4127.
FRESNO STATE 71, NO. 21 NEW MEXICO 67
Percentages: FG .474, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 4-10, .400 (Mashburn 2-3, House 1-1, Allick 1-3, Dent 0-1, Johnson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (House). Turnovers: 16 (House 6, Allick 2, Dent 2, Forsling 2, Mashburn 2, Udeze 2). Steals: 11 (House 4, Mashburn 3, Udeze...
Oklahoma City 150, Boston 117
Percentages: FG .455, FT .806. 3-Point Goals: 12-40, .300 (Pritchard 3-4, Hauser 2-6, Brown 2-7, Tatum 2-7, Jackson 1-2, Brogdon 1-3, White 1-6, G.Williams 0-1, Griffin 0-1, Horford 0-1, Smart 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (White 2, Brogdon, Griffin, Jackson, Kornet, Smart). Turnovers: 17 (Tatum...
Sacramento 117, Utah 115
Percentages: FG .535, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 9-32, .281 (Barnes 3-7, Murray 3-7, Huerter 2-6, Fox 1-5, Mitchell 0-1, Sabonis 0-1, Lyles 0-2, Monk 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Fox 2, Lyles, Murray). Turnovers: 17 (Fox 4, Barnes 3, Huerter 2, Lyles 2, Monk 2,...
NO. 7 ALABAMA 84, OLE MISS 62
Percentages: FG .348, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 2-24, .083 (Brakefield 1-3, Burns 1-3, Abram 0-2, Caldwell 0-2, Fagan 0-2, Murrell 0-5, Ruffin 0-7). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Akwuba 4, McKinnis 3, Ruffin). Turnovers: 12 (Brakefield 3, Abram 2, Allen, Burns, Caldwell, Fagan, Mballa, Murrell, Ruffin).
PITTSBURGH 68, NO. 11 VIRGINIA 65
Percentages: FG .473, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Beekman 3-5, Franklin 2-3, Clark 2-5, McKneely 2-5, Vander Plas 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Shedrick). Turnovers: 10 (Clark 5, Shedrick 3, Beekman, Dunn). Steals: 7 (Franklin 2, Gardner 2, Vander Plas 2, McKneely). Technical Fouls:...
KENTUCKY 74, LSU 71
Percentages: FG .491, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 11-25, .440 (Miller 5-13, K.Williams 4-6, Hayes 2-4, Hill 0-1, J.Williams 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (K.Williams). Turnovers: 8 (Hannibal 4, Fountain, Hayes, Hill, K.Williams). Steals: 3 (Fountain, Hannibal, Wilkinson). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. KENTUCKYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Livingston281-52-20-1115. Toppin319-132-21-33121. Tshiebwe407-95-77-161319.
CREIGHTON 83, SETON HALL 61
Percentages: FG .367, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Odukale 2-2, Dawes 1-2, Sanders 1-2, Jackson 1-3, Ndefo 0-1, T.Davis 0-1, Dr.Davis 0-2, Richmond 0-2, Jam.Harris 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ndefo, Samuel). Turnovers: 12 (Dawes 4, Dr.Davis 2, Jam.Harris 2, Richmond 2, Samuel, T.Davis).
Idaho plays Sacramento State after Jones' 25-point showing
Sacramento State Hornets (8-6, 1-0 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (6-9, 0-2 Big Sky) BOTTOM LINE: Idaho hosts the Sacramento State Hornets after Isaac Jones scored 25 points in Idaho's 67-56 loss to the Montana Grizzlies. The Vandals are 4-3 in home games. Idaho is second in the Big Sky...
SAINT MARY'S 84, ACADEMY OF ART 64
Percentages: FG .400, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Asante 2-4, Brown 1-3, Munson 1-3, Hall 0-1, Rivers 0-1, Deang 0-2, Williams 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Fuller, Rivers, Williams). Turnovers: 16 (Brown 4, Asante 3, Deang 3, Fuller 2, Williams 2, Munson, Rivers). Steals:...
NO. 3 KANSAS 75, TEXAS TECH 72
Percentages: FG .492, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Harris 5-5, Wilson 3-9, Pettiford 1-2, McCullar 1-3, Dick 1-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Ejiofor 2, Adams). Turnovers: 12 (Dick 3, Harris 3, Adams 2, Pettiford 2, McCullar, Wilson). Steals: 8 (Dick 3, Harris 2, Adams,...
Pohto and Wichita State host Cincinnati
Cincinnati Bearcats (10-5, 1-1 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (7-7, 0-2 AAC) BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State faces the Cincinnati Bearcats after Kenny Pohto scored 21 points in Wichita State's 79-69 loss to the East Carolina Pirates. The Shockers are 5-4 in home games. Wichita State has a 1-0 record in...
Buffalo secures 75-72 win over Ohio
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Curtis Jones scored 20 points as Buffalo beat Ohio 75-72 on Tuesday night in a Mid-American Conference opener. AJ Clayton's 3-pointer pulled Ohio to 74-72 with 12 seconds left, but Miles Brown missed a 3 for the Bobcats to end it. Jones also had nine...
Lamar visits New Orleans after Johnson's 39-point game
Lamar Cardinals (4-10, 0-1 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (3-9, 0-1 Southland) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans takes on the Lamar Cardinals after Jordan Johnson scored 39 points in New Orleans' 101-96 overtime loss to the Houston Baptist Huskies. The Privateers have gone 3-3 in home games. New Orleans averages 17.7...
Denver visits St. Thomas following Allen's 30-point outing
Denver Pioneers (10-6, 1-2 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (11-6, 2-2 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas takes on the Denver Pioneers after Brooks Allen scored 30 points in St. Thomas' 71-64 loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The Tommies have gone 7-0 in home games. St. Thomas is 1-0...
Green Bay hosts Chong Qui and Purdue Fort Wayne
Green Bay Phoenix (2-13, 1-3 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-5, 2-2 Horizon) BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne faces the Green Bay Phoenix after Damian Chong Qui scored 24 points in Purdue Fort Wayne's 76-71 victory against the Youngstown State Penguins. The Mastodons are 6-1 on their home court....
Tuesday's Scores
Pine Hill vs. St. Michael, Ariz., ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
