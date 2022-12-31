KendraLee Ramirez posted 22 points, nine rebounds, six assists and three steals to lead Hudson Catholic as it defeated Kearny 58-52 in overtime in Kearny. Hudson Catholic (4-4) trailed 26-24 at the half, but went on a 13-9 run in the third quarter to take a 37-35 lead. Regulation would end with the score tied at 50. In overtime, KendraLee Ramirez was fouled on a three-point shot which led to Kearny Head Coach Jody Hill receiving a technical foul after being upset with the call.

KEARNY, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO