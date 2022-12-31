Read full article on original website
St. Dominic defeats Passaic Charter in OT - Girls basketball recap
Autumn Domingo recorded 12 points, 10 rebounds, and seven steals to propel St. Dominic over Passaic Charter 53-47 in overtime in Jersey City. Trailing 45-42 late in the fourth quarter, Janiyah Capers hit a 3-pointer with three seconds remaining to force overtime before St. Dominic (5-2) outscored Passaic Charter 8-2 in the extra period to capture the win. Capers finished with eight points and six rebounds.
Girls basketball: Grace Ajiboye leads Technology to victory over Weequahic
Grace Ajiboye finished with a triple-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds, and 14 steals to lead Technology to a 38-19 victory over Weequahic in Newark. Hisshne Uthayasooriyan contributed 11 points for Technology (2-5). Weequahic fell to 0-5 on the season. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes...
Hudson Catholic edges out Kearny in OT - Girls basketball recap
KendraLee Ramirez posted 22 points, nine rebounds, six assists and three steals to lead Hudson Catholic as it defeated Kearny 58-52 in overtime in Kearny. Hudson Catholic (4-4) trailed 26-24 at the half, but went on a 13-9 run in the third quarter to take a 37-35 lead. Regulation would end with the score tied at 50. In overtime, KendraLee Ramirez was fouled on a three-point shot which led to Kearny Head Coach Jody Hill receiving a technical foul after being upset with the call.
Paterson Kennedy defeats Bergen Tech - Boys basketball recap
Z’yaire Simmons posted a 19-point, 13-rebound double-double with eight assists to go along with it as Paterson Kennedy defeated Bergen Tech 70-36 in Paterson. Keyshawn Cody also had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds with Jaden Mason adding 12 points and four steals. Paterson Kennedy (2-3) jumped...
Payne Tech defeats North Star Academy - Boys basketball recap
Robert Foster tallied 16 points, six assists, and five rebounds to propel Payne Tech over North Star Academy 63-57 in Newark. Payne Tech (5-2) jumped out to a 16-8 lead in the first quarter before sporting an eight-point lead at halftime. Payne Tech took an 11-point lead at the end of the third before holding off North Star Academy’s fourth-quarter attack as it outscored it 24-19.
West Essex rolls past Livingston - Girls basketball recap
Olivia Weiss scored 17 points to propel West Essex to a dominant 43-14 victory over Livingston in North Caldwell. After taking a 27-9 lead at halftime, West Essex (5-2) used a 14-0 third-quarter run to put the game out of reach. Eliot Biggerstaff helped pace Livingston with eight points and six rebounds, while Jordan Cohen added six points.
College Achieve Paterson over Hoboken Charter - Boys basketball recap
Jermiyah Cline scored 23 points to lift College Achieve Paterson to a 60-39 victory over Hoboken Charter in Paterson. Tah’ny Moss had 12 points and Romadan Adams added 10 for College Achieve Paterson (2-5). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign...
Plainfield over Johnson - Girls basketball recap
Haszah Ward scored 15 points as Plainfield defeated Johnson 48-41 in Plainfield. The game was tied 13-13 at the end of the first quarter with Johnson leading 26-22 at the half after a 13-9 run in the second. Plainfield would took a 39-35 lead at the end of the third quarter after a 17-9 run in the third quarter and held on in the fourth after a 9-6 run.
Girls basketball: Neveah Banks leads Paterson Eastside over Passaic Tech
Neveah Banks had 16 points as Paterson Eastside beat Passaic Tech 53-19 in Wayne. Alexis Chambers had a double-double with 10 points and a dozen rebounds in the win. Ronshaqnae Austin added 10 points and six rebounds to the Eastside (3-5 record) cause. After a posting 7-6 first quarter lead,...
Girls Basketball: Watchung Hills shuts down Immaculata
Julia Puglisi scored a game high 20 points as Watchung Hills defeated Immaculata 51-30, in Somerville. Watchung Hills (5-3) held a big 11-4 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Warriors would go on to give up only five more points in the second quarter and scored another 12 to take a 23-9 lead into the halftime break.
Woodbridge over North Plainfield - Boys basketball recap
Jayce Green’s 20 points lifted Woodbridge to a 68-57 victory over North Plainfield in Woodbridge. Micah Eason had 15 points and Derek Anderson added 11 for Woodbridge (5-3), which closed the game on a 24-13 surge. For North Plainfield (3-3), Patrick Adams scored 30 points and Nfii Bannavti had...
Girls Basketball: No. 8 Red Bank Catholic defeats Colts Neck, stays undefeated
Red Bank Catholic, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, dominated Colts Neck on both sides of the ball in a 60-23 win, in Colts Neck. Red Bank Catholic (8-0) allowed less than 10 points in each quarter, and allowed just four points in both of the third and fourth quarters.
Piscataway over Monroe - Boys basketball recap
Jonathan Carman tallied 24 points to lead Piscataway to a 42-38 win over Monroe, in Monroe. Monroe (1-6) held a 22-17 lead at the half, but the Chiefs (3-5) took control o the game with a 13-3 third-quarter run. Mark Laughery led the Falcons with 10 points. The N.J. High...
Balanced effort leads Union past Rahway - Boys basketball recap
Kameron McGainey, Cedric Raymond and Bradley Emilzo scored 10 points apiece for Union in a 54-52 victory over Rahway in Rahway. Riley Flood added nine points for Union (4-3), which trailed 27-22 at halftime, but regained the lead with a 17-6 third quarter surge. Isaiah Gurley scored a game-high 18...
Edison holds on to edge New Brunswick - Boys basketball recap
Ricky Harvey went four of six from the line in his 12 points as Edison won at home, 34-33, over New Brunswick. Ermin Kapo added 11 points for Edison (3-4), which opened with a 12-5 run and led 19-15 at halftime in the defensive battle. Christopher Moronta put in a...
Indian Hills over Pascack Hills - Girls basketball recap
Kelly Cronin scored eight points as Indian Hills defeated Pascack Hills, 27-24, in Oakland. Madison Trocolar and Samantha Marker added six points apiece for Indian Hills (2-5), which jumped out to a 13-7 first quarter lead. Pascack Hills falls to 1-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
Noah Taylor takes Colonia over Old Bridge - Boys basketball recap
Noah Taylor tallied a game-high 27 points and 18 rebounds as Colonia bounced back in the second half to win, 66-49, over Old Bridge in Matawan. Jaeden Jones added 14 points, four assists and five steals while James Curet contributed 12 points and eight boards for Colonia (7-1). Colonia trailed...
Boys Basketball: Kearny’s balanced attack leads to blowout win over Ferris
Three different players scored in double figures as Kearny spread its offense around in a 65-38 blowout win over Ferris, in Jersey City.
No. 8 Ramapo boys basketball sends message at home, upsets No. 5 Bergen Catholic
The suddenness of the cut was so quick that Ramapo’s Nate Burleson left his defender stuck in place as he broke to the rim, took a pass and slammed down one of the biggest dunks New Jersey has seen this winter. It was a highlight-reel play that gave Ramapo the energy it needed to turn things around.
Belleville over West Caldwell Tech - Girls basketball recap
Gianna DaSilva scored a career-high 17 points and had 10 rebounds in Belleville’s 54-37 victory over West Caldwell Tech in West Caldwell. Katherinne Avecillas-Macgregor had nine points and 10 rebounds for Belleville (4-1), which trailed by one at halftime, then broke the game open. Sheyla Amaparo added 10 points and Amelia Fabara chipped in eight with six assists.
