ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramsey, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

St. Dominic defeats Passaic Charter in OT - Girls basketball recap

Autumn Domingo recorded 12 points, 10 rebounds, and seven steals to propel St. Dominic over Passaic Charter 53-47 in overtime in Jersey City. Trailing 45-42 late in the fourth quarter, Janiyah Capers hit a 3-pointer with three seconds remaining to force overtime before St. Dominic (5-2) outscored Passaic Charter 8-2 in the extra period to capture the win. Capers finished with eight points and six rebounds.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Hudson Catholic edges out Kearny in OT - Girls basketball recap

KendraLee Ramirez posted 22 points, nine rebounds, six assists and three steals to lead Hudson Catholic as it defeated Kearny 58-52 in overtime in Kearny. Hudson Catholic (4-4) trailed 26-24 at the half, but went on a 13-9 run in the third quarter to take a 37-35 lead. Regulation would end with the score tied at 50. In overtime, KendraLee Ramirez was fouled on a three-point shot which led to Kearny Head Coach Jody Hill receiving a technical foul after being upset with the call.
KEARNY, NJ
NJ.com

Paterson Kennedy defeats Bergen Tech - Boys basketball recap

Z’yaire Simmons posted a 19-point, 13-rebound double-double with eight assists to go along with it as Paterson Kennedy defeated Bergen Tech 70-36 in Paterson. Keyshawn Cody also had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds with Jaden Mason adding 12 points and four steals. Paterson Kennedy (2-3) jumped...
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Payne Tech defeats North Star Academy - Boys basketball recap

Robert Foster tallied 16 points, six assists, and five rebounds to propel Payne Tech over North Star Academy 63-57 in Newark. Payne Tech (5-2) jumped out to a 16-8 lead in the first quarter before sporting an eight-point lead at halftime. Payne Tech took an 11-point lead at the end of the third before holding off North Star Academy’s fourth-quarter attack as it outscored it 24-19.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

West Essex rolls past Livingston - Girls basketball recap

Olivia Weiss scored 17 points to propel West Essex to a dominant 43-14 victory over Livingston in North Caldwell. After taking a 27-9 lead at halftime, West Essex (5-2) used a 14-0 third-quarter run to put the game out of reach. Eliot Biggerstaff helped pace Livingston with eight points and six rebounds, while Jordan Cohen added six points.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
NJ.com

Plainfield over Johnson - Girls basketball recap

Haszah Ward scored 15 points as Plainfield defeated Johnson 48-41 in Plainfield. The game was tied 13-13 at the end of the first quarter with Johnson leading 26-22 at the half after a 13-9 run in the second. Plainfield would took a 39-35 lead at the end of the third quarter after a 17-9 run in the third quarter and held on in the fourth after a 9-6 run.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Basketball: Watchung Hills shuts down Immaculata

Julia Puglisi scored a game high 20 points as Watchung Hills defeated Immaculata 51-30, in Somerville. Watchung Hills (5-3) held a big 11-4 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Warriors would go on to give up only five more points in the second quarter and scored another 12 to take a 23-9 lead into the halftime break.
SOMERVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Woodbridge over North Plainfield - Boys basketball recap

Jayce Green’s 20 points lifted Woodbridge to a 68-57 victory over North Plainfield in Woodbridge. Micah Eason had 15 points and Derek Anderson added 11 for Woodbridge (5-3), which closed the game on a 24-13 surge. For North Plainfield (3-3), Patrick Adams scored 30 points and Nfii Bannavti had...
NORTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Piscataway over Monroe - Boys basketball recap

Jonathan Carman tallied 24 points to lead Piscataway to a 42-38 win over Monroe, in Monroe. Monroe (1-6) held a 22-17 lead at the half, but the Chiefs (3-5) took control o the game with a 13-3 third-quarter run. Mark Laughery led the Falcons with 10 points. The N.J. High...
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Balanced effort leads Union past Rahway - Boys basketball recap

Kameron McGainey, Cedric Raymond and Bradley Emilzo scored 10 points apiece for Union in a 54-52 victory over Rahway in Rahway. Riley Flood added nine points for Union (4-3), which trailed 27-22 at halftime, but regained the lead with a 17-6 third quarter surge. Isaiah Gurley scored a game-high 18...
RAHWAY, NJ
NJ.com

Indian Hills over Pascack Hills - Girls basketball recap

Kelly Cronin scored eight points as Indian Hills defeated Pascack Hills, 27-24, in Oakland. Madison Trocolar and Samantha Marker added six points apiece for Indian Hills (2-5), which jumped out to a 13-7 first quarter lead. Pascack Hills falls to 1-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
OAKLAND, NJ
NJ.com

Belleville over West Caldwell Tech - Girls basketball recap

Gianna DaSilva scored a career-high 17 points and had 10 rebounds in Belleville’s 54-37 victory over West Caldwell Tech in West Caldwell. Katherinne Avecillas-Macgregor had nine points and 10 rebounds for Belleville (4-1), which trailed by one at halftime, then broke the game open. Sheyla Amaparo added 10 points and Amelia Fabara chipped in eight with six assists.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
235K+
Followers
138K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy