Toms River East defeats Jackson Liberty - Boys basketball recap

Dylan Russell recorded 19 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists to lead Toms River East past Jackson Liberty 76-57 in Toms River. Despite Jackson Liberty (0-7) jumping out to a 21-12 lead in the first quarter, Toms River East (3-5) cut it to a three-point game at halftime. From there, Toms River East took control as it outscored Jackson Liberty 23-5 in the third en route to the 19-point win.
Indian Hills over Pascack Hills - Girls basketball recap

Kelly Cronin scored eight points as Indian Hills defeated Pascack Hills, 27-24, in Oakland. Madison Trocolar and Samantha Marker added six points apiece for Indian Hills (2-5), which jumped out to a 13-7 first quarter lead. Pascack Hills falls to 1-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
Balanced effort leads Union past Rahway - Boys basketball recap

Kameron McGainey, Cedric Raymond and Bradley Emilzo scored 10 points apiece for Union in a 54-52 victory over Rahway in Rahway. Riley Flood added nine points for Union (4-3), which trailed 27-22 at halftime, but regained the lead with a 17-6 third quarter surge. Isaiah Gurley scored a game-high 18...
Point Pleasant Beach defeats Brick Township - Girls basketball recap

Erin Frauenheim led all scorers with 12 points to propel Point Pleasant Beach past Brick Township 50-40 in Point Pleasant Beach. Point Pleasant Beach (5-1) sprang out to a 16-10 lead in the first quarter before sporting a six-point lead at halftime. Despite Brick Township (2-5) making it a three-point game at the end of the third, Point Pleasant Beach pulled away in the fourth outscoring it 12-5.
Hudson Catholic edges out Kearny in OT - Girls basketball recap

KendraLee Ramirez posted 22 points, nine rebounds, six assists and three steals to lead Hudson Catholic as it defeated Kearny 58-52 in overtime in Kearny. Hudson Catholic (4-4) trailed 26-24 at the half, but went on a 13-9 run in the third quarter to take a 37-35 lead. Regulation would end with the score tied at 50. In overtime, KendraLee Ramirez was fouled on a three-point shot which led to Kearny Head Coach Jody Hill receiving a technical foul after being upset with the call.
West Essex rolls past Livingston - Girls basketball recap

Olivia Weiss scored 17 points to propel West Essex to a dominant 43-14 victory over Livingston in North Caldwell. After taking a 27-9 lead at halftime, West Essex (5-2) used a 14-0 third-quarter run to put the game out of reach. Eliot Biggerstaff helped pace Livingston with eight points and six rebounds, while Jordan Cohen added six points.
Boys Basketball: Cedar Grove squeaks by Newark Lab

Nick Russo scored 26 points as Cedar Grove needed overtime to defeat Newark Lab 48-45, in Cedar Grove. Russo scored more than half of Cedar Grove’s points as his 26 points also led all scorers. After a lackluster third quarter in which Cedar Grove (3-3) was outscored 9-2 to...
Wayne Valley over Passaic Valley - Boys basketball recap

Omar Ali scored 12 points as Wayne Valley defeated Passaic Valley, 52-38, in Little Falls. Anthony Apicella had 10 points for Wayne Valley (3-5), which led by one at halftime before breaking the game open with a 20-4 third quarter. Krenar Shaqiri had nine points with six rebounds and Grant Legras added eight points and five assists.
