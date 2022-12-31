Read full article on original website
Girls Basketball: No. 8 Red Bank Catholic defeats Colts Neck, stays undefeated
Red Bank Catholic, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, dominated Colts Neck on both sides of the ball in a 60-23 win, in Colts Neck. Red Bank Catholic (8-0) allowed less than 10 points in each quarter, and allowed just four points in both of the third and fourth quarters.
No. 7 St. Rose over Neptune - Girls basketball recap
Rosie Scognamiglio scored a team-high 14 points as St. Rose, No. 7 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 58-34, over Neptune in Belmar. Brooke Missry added 11 points for St. Rose (6-1), which led 25-16 at halftime and pulled away with a 21-12 run in the third quarter. Christa Ramos...
Toms River East defeats Jackson Liberty - Boys basketball recap
Dylan Russell recorded 19 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists to lead Toms River East past Jackson Liberty 76-57 in Toms River. Despite Jackson Liberty (0-7) jumping out to a 21-12 lead in the first quarter, Toms River East (3-5) cut it to a three-point game at halftime. From there, Toms River East took control as it outscored Jackson Liberty 23-5 in the third en route to the 19-point win.
Indian Hills over Pascack Hills - Girls basketball recap
Kelly Cronin scored eight points as Indian Hills defeated Pascack Hills, 27-24, in Oakland. Madison Trocolar and Samantha Marker added six points apiece for Indian Hills (2-5), which jumped out to a 13-7 first quarter lead. Pascack Hills falls to 1-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
College Achieve Paterson over Hoboken Charter - Boys basketball recap
Jermiyah Cline scored 23 points to lift College Achieve Paterson to a 60-39 victory over Hoboken Charter in Paterson. Tah’ny Moss had 12 points and Romadan Adams added 10 for College Achieve Paterson (2-5). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign...
Balanced effort leads Union past Rahway - Boys basketball recap
Kameron McGainey, Cedric Raymond and Bradley Emilzo scored 10 points apiece for Union in a 54-52 victory over Rahway in Rahway. Riley Flood added nine points for Union (4-3), which trailed 27-22 at halftime, but regained the lead with a 17-6 third quarter surge. Isaiah Gurley scored a game-high 18...
East Brunswick Magnet defeats Academy Charter - Boys Basketball recap
Scott Pede scored 23 points to lead East Brunswick Magnet past Academy Charter 64-42 in East Brunswick. East Brunswick Magnet (2-3) jumped out to an 18-8 lead in the first quarter before taking a 7-point lead into halftime. East Brunswick Magnet continued its momentum in the second half outscoring Academy Charter 36-21.
Toms River East over Toms River South - Girls basketball recap
Yana Shupak posted 21 points to lead Toms River East in a 51-46 home win over Toms River South in Toms River. Toms River East (5-2) outscored their cross-town rival 19-8 in the second quarter to take a 32-29 lead into the half. Emma Wagner netted 17 points for Toms...
Boys Basketball: No. 15 Manasquan dominates Point Pleasant Borough
Manasquan, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, made quick work of Point Pleasant Borough in 66-25 victory, in Manasquan. Manasquan (6-3) opened the game on 14-5 run and would eventually lead by 11 points at halftime. A monster, 28-point third quarter for the Warriors ended up being the major...
Girls basketball: Grace Ajiboye leads Technology to victory over Weequahic
Grace Ajiboye finished with a triple-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds, and 14 steals to lead Technology to a 38-19 victory over Weequahic in Newark. Hisshne Uthayasooriyan contributed 11 points for Technology (2-5). Weequahic fell to 0-5 on the season. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes...
Edison holds on to edge New Brunswick - Boys basketball recap
Ricky Harvey went four of six from the line in his 12 points as Edison won at home, 34-33, over New Brunswick. Ermin Kapo added 11 points for Edison (3-4), which opened with a 12-5 run and led 19-15 at halftime in the defensive battle. Christopher Moronta put in a...
Point Pleasant Beach defeats Brick Township - Girls basketball recap
Erin Frauenheim led all scorers with 12 points to propel Point Pleasant Beach past Brick Township 50-40 in Point Pleasant Beach. Point Pleasant Beach (5-1) sprang out to a 16-10 lead in the first quarter before sporting a six-point lead at halftime. Despite Brick Township (2-5) making it a three-point game at the end of the third, Point Pleasant Beach pulled away in the fourth outscoring it 12-5.
Cherry Hill West over Deptford - Boys basketball recap
Quinn Gibson dropped a game-high 19 points and Cherry Hill West used a big fourth quarter to rally past Deptford 47-46 in Deptford. Cherry Hill West trailed by seven entering the final period but went on a 19-11 run to win for the third time in four games and improve to 3-5.
Hudson Catholic edges out Kearny in OT - Girls basketball recap
KendraLee Ramirez posted 22 points, nine rebounds, six assists and three steals to lead Hudson Catholic as it defeated Kearny 58-52 in overtime in Kearny. Hudson Catholic (4-4) trailed 26-24 at the half, but went on a 13-9 run in the third quarter to take a 37-35 lead. Regulation would end with the score tied at 50. In overtime, KendraLee Ramirez was fouled on a three-point shot which led to Kearny Head Coach Jody Hill receiving a technical foul after being upset with the call.
Toms River North over Manchester Township - Boys basketball recap
Delani Hyde posted 15 points to lead Toms River North as it defeated Manchester Township 62-47 in Toms River. Toms River North (6-2) trailed 16-13 after the first quarter, but went on a 18-10 run in the second to take a 31-26 lead at the half. It outscored Manchester Township 31-21 in the second half.
West Essex rolls past Livingston - Girls basketball recap
Olivia Weiss scored 17 points to propel West Essex to a dominant 43-14 victory over Livingston in North Caldwell. After taking a 27-9 lead at halftime, West Essex (5-2) used a 14-0 third-quarter run to put the game out of reach. Eliot Biggerstaff helped pace Livingston with eight points and six rebounds, while Jordan Cohen added six points.
Boys Basketball: Cedar Grove squeaks by Newark Lab
Nick Russo scored 26 points as Cedar Grove needed overtime to defeat Newark Lab 48-45, in Cedar Grove. Russo scored more than half of Cedar Grove’s points as his 26 points also led all scorers. After a lackluster third quarter in which Cedar Grove (3-3) was outscored 9-2 to...
Boys Basketball: Kearny’s balanced attack leads to blowout win over Ferris
Three different players scored in double figures as Kearny spread its offense around in a 65-38 blowout win over Ferris, in Jersey City.
Edison takes hold of GMC White Division, remains undefeated with win over Middlesex
A year of experience is paying dividends for Edison this season. After winning a total of five games last year, the Eagles started the 2022-23 season undefeated at 7-0 before heading into a Greater Middlesex White Division matchup against Middlesex, which also boasted an undefeated 5-0 record. Last season Middlesex...
Wayne Valley over Passaic Valley - Boys basketball recap
Omar Ali scored 12 points as Wayne Valley defeated Passaic Valley, 52-38, in Little Falls. Anthony Apicella had 10 points for Wayne Valley (3-5), which led by one at halftime before breaking the game open with a 20-4 third quarter. Krenar Shaqiri had nine points with six rebounds and Grant Legras added eight points and five assists.
