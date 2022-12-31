Read full article on original website
No. 1 St. John Vianney rolls past Freehold Borough - Girls basketball recap
Zoe Brooks’ 17 points, five rebounds and four steals led the way for St. John Vianney, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, as it cruised to a 72-24 victory over Freehold Borough in Freehold. Ashley Sofilkanich had 15 points and seven rebounds for St. John Vianney (8-0), which...
Metuchen over Old Bridge - Girls Basketball recap
Aurelie Germain recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds for Metuchen in its 34-28 win over Old Bridge in Metuchen. Hannah Raike led Old Bridge with 11 points while Raegan Fogarty had 10 points and nine rebounds. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes...
Toms River North over Manchester Township - Boys basketball recap
Delani Hyde posted 15 points to lead Toms River North as it defeated Manchester Township 62-47 in Toms River. Toms River North (6-2) trailed 16-13 after the first quarter, but went on a 18-10 run in the second to take a 31-26 lead at the half. It outscored Manchester Township 31-21 in the second half.
Clifton over Passaic - Boys Basketball recap
Saif Al-Deen Saleh recorded a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds for Clifton in its 52-48 win over Passaic in Passaic. Jayden Rivera and Luis Vega added 13 points each for Clifton, which led 25-16 at halftime. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5...
Woodbridge over North Plainfield - Boys basketball recap
Jayce Green’s 20 points lifted Woodbridge to a 68-57 victory over North Plainfield in Woodbridge. Micah Eason had 15 points and Derek Anderson added 11 for Woodbridge (5-3), which closed the game on a 24-13 surge. For North Plainfield (3-3), Patrick Adams scored 30 points and Nfii Bannavti had...
Point Pleasant Beach defeats Brick Township - Girls basketball recap
Erin Frauenheim led all scorers with 12 points to propel Point Pleasant Beach past Brick Township 50-40 in Point Pleasant Beach. Point Pleasant Beach (5-1) sprang out to a 16-10 lead in the first quarter before sporting a six-point lead at halftime. Despite Brick Township (2-5) making it a three-point game at the end of the third, Point Pleasant Beach pulled away in the fourth outscoring it 12-5.
No. 1 Christian Brothers over No. 7 St. Augustine - Boys ice hockey recap
Sean Guinnessey struck twice while Christian Chouha notched the game-winner as Christian Brothers, No. 1 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 6-3, over No. 7 St. Augustine at the Igloo Ice Arena in Mount Laurel. Phil Bermingham, Patrick Reilly and Elliot Burg added a goal apiece for unbeaten Christian Brothers...
Noah Taylor takes Colonia over Old Bridge - Boys basketball recap
Noah Taylor tallied a game-high 27 points and 18 rebounds as Colonia bounced back in the second half to win, 66-49, over Old Bridge in Matawan. Jaeden Jones added 14 points, four assists and five steals while James Curet contributed 12 points and eight boards for Colonia (7-1). Colonia trailed...
Edison holds on to edge New Brunswick - Boys basketball recap
Ricky Harvey went four of six from the line in his 12 points as Edison won at home, 34-33, over New Brunswick. Ermin Kapo added 11 points for Edison (3-4), which opened with a 12-5 run and led 19-15 at halftime in the defensive battle. Christopher Moronta put in a...
Wayne Valley over Passaic Valley - Girls basketball recap
Jada Devine delivered a game-high 17 points, including five 3-pointers, as Wayne Valley won at home, 46-24, over Passaic Valley. Wayne Valley (2-5) opened with a 19-7 run and never looked back. Janesy Ruiz paced Passaic Valley (5-1) with 11 points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
Toms River East over Toms River South - Girls basketball recap
Yana Shupak posted 21 points to lead Toms River East in a 51-46 home win over Toms River South in Toms River. Toms River East (5-2) outscored their cross-town rival 19-8 in the second quarter to take a 32-29 lead into the half. Emma Wagner netted 17 points for Toms...
Toms River East defeats Jackson Liberty - Boys basketball recap
Dylan Russell recorded 19 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists to lead Toms River East past Jackson Liberty 76-57 in Toms River. Despite Jackson Liberty (0-7) jumping out to a 21-12 lead in the first quarter, Toms River East (3-5) cut it to a three-point game at halftime. From there, Toms River East took control as it outscored Jackson Liberty 23-5 in the third en route to the 19-point win.
No. 7 St. Rose over Neptune - Girls basketball recap
Rosie Scognamiglio scored a team-high 14 points as St. Rose, No. 7 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 58-34, over Neptune in Belmar. Brooke Missry added 11 points for St. Rose (6-1), which led 25-16 at halftime and pulled away with a 21-12 run in the third quarter. Christa Ramos...
Haddon Heights over West Deptford - Boys basketball recap
Ben Carr led a balanced scoring attack with 13 points as Haddon Heights stayed hot with a 65-45 win over West Deptford in Haddon Heights. Brendan Shannon added 12 points for Haddon Heights, which trailed by three at the half but took command with a 21-9 run in the third quarter.
Cherry Hill West over Deptford - Boys basketball recap
Quinn Gibson dropped a game-high 19 points and Cherry Hill West used a big fourth quarter to rally past Deptford 47-46 in Deptford. Cherry Hill West trailed by seven entering the final period but went on a 19-11 run to win for the third time in four games and improve to 3-5.
No. 8 Ramapo boys basketball sends message at home, upsets No. 5 Bergen Catholic
The suddenness of the cut was so quick that Ramapo’s Nate Burleson left his defender stuck in place as he broke to the rim, took a pass and slammed down one of the biggest dunks New Jersey has seen this winter. It was a highlight-reel play that gave Ramapo the energy it needed to turn things around.
Scotch Plains-Fanwood over Roselle Catholic - Girls basketball recap
Amanda Baylock scored 32 points, half of which came in the first half, to lead the way for Scotch Plains-Fanwood as it defeated Roselle Catholic 52-34 in Scotch Plains. Scotch Plains-Fanwood led 26-16 at the half and closed the game out with a 17-6 run in the fourth quarter. Sidney...
Boys Basketball: No. 15 Manasquan dominates Point Pleasant Borough
Manasquan, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, made quick work of Point Pleasant Borough in 66-25 victory, in Manasquan. Manasquan (6-3) opened the game on 14-5 run and would eventually lead by 11 points at halftime. A monster, 28-point third quarter for the Warriors ended up being the major...
South Hunterdon over Delaware Valley - Girls Basketball recap
Sophie Hinman and Kylee Conner recorded 12 points for South Hunterdon in its 53-34 win over Delaware Valley in Lambertville. Tylar Cloyd added 10 points for South Hunterdon, which led 14-4 after the first quarter. Mia Jones also had 10 points for Delaware Valley. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Rumson-Fair Haven defeats Red Bank Regional - Boys basketball recap
Luke Schorr scored 11 points for Rumson-Fair Haven in its 37-32 victory over Red Bank Regional in Rumson to win its fourth in a row. Rumson-Fair Haven (5-1) jumped out to a 15-8 lead in the first quarter before heading into halftime up by four points. Red Bank Regional (4-3) was able to cut it to a one-point game at the end of the third but Rumson-Fair Haven took back control in the fourth outscoring it 9-5.
