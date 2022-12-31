ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Metuchen over Old Bridge - Girls Basketball recap

Aurelie Germain recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds for Metuchen in its 34-28 win over Old Bridge in Metuchen. Hannah Raike led Old Bridge with 11 points while Raegan Fogarty had 10 points and nine rebounds. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes...
METUCHEN, NJ
NJ.com

Clifton over Passaic - Boys Basketball recap

Saif Al-Deen Saleh recorded a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds for Clifton in its 52-48 win over Passaic in Passaic. Jayden Rivera and Luis Vega added 13 points each for Clifton, which led 25-16 at halftime. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5...
CLIFTON, NJ
NJ.com

Woodbridge over North Plainfield - Boys basketball recap

Jayce Green’s 20 points lifted Woodbridge to a 68-57 victory over North Plainfield in Woodbridge. Micah Eason had 15 points and Derek Anderson added 11 for Woodbridge (5-3), which closed the game on a 24-13 surge. For North Plainfield (3-3), Patrick Adams scored 30 points and Nfii Bannavti had...
NORTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Point Pleasant Beach defeats Brick Township - Girls basketball recap

Erin Frauenheim led all scorers with 12 points to propel Point Pleasant Beach past Brick Township 50-40 in Point Pleasant Beach. Point Pleasant Beach (5-1) sprang out to a 16-10 lead in the first quarter before sporting a six-point lead at halftime. Despite Brick Township (2-5) making it a three-point game at the end of the third, Point Pleasant Beach pulled away in the fourth outscoring it 12-5.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
NJ.com

Wayne Valley over Passaic Valley - Girls basketball recap

Jada Devine delivered a game-high 17 points, including five 3-pointers, as Wayne Valley won at home, 46-24, over Passaic Valley. Wayne Valley (2-5) opened with a 19-7 run and never looked back. Janesy Ruiz paced Passaic Valley (5-1) with 11 points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
WAYNE, NJ
NJ.com

Toms River East defeats Jackson Liberty - Boys basketball recap

Dylan Russell recorded 19 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists to lead Toms River East past Jackson Liberty 76-57 in Toms River. Despite Jackson Liberty (0-7) jumping out to a 21-12 lead in the first quarter, Toms River East (3-5) cut it to a three-point game at halftime. From there, Toms River East took control as it outscored Jackson Liberty 23-5 in the third en route to the 19-point win.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

South Hunterdon over Delaware Valley - Girls Basketball recap

Sophie Hinman and Kylee Conner recorded 12 points for South Hunterdon in its 53-34 win over Delaware Valley in Lambertville. Tylar Cloyd added 10 points for South Hunterdon, which led 14-4 after the first quarter. Mia Jones also had 10 points for Delaware Valley. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Rumson-Fair Haven defeats Red Bank Regional - Boys basketball recap

Luke Schorr scored 11 points for Rumson-Fair Haven in its 37-32 victory over Red Bank Regional in Rumson to win its fourth in a row. Rumson-Fair Haven (5-1) jumped out to a 15-8 lead in the first quarter before heading into halftime up by four points. Red Bank Regional (4-3) was able to cut it to a one-point game at the end of the third but Rumson-Fair Haven took back control in the fourth outscoring it 9-5.
RED BANK, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
235K+
Followers
138K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy