Los Angeles, CA

Porterville Recorder

No. 10 UCLA plays USC in conference matchup

USC Trojans (11-4, 3-1 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (13-2, 4-0 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 UCLA takes on USC in a matchup of Pac-12 teams. The Bruins are 8-0 in home games. UCLA is 10-2 against opponents with a winning record. The Trojans are...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

Washington State faces Arizona State on 4-game road skid

Washington State Cougars (6-9, 1-3 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: Washington State travels to Arizona State looking to break its four-game road slide. The Sun Devils have gone 6-1 at home. Arizona State is third in the Pac-12 in rebounding averaging 35.6 rebounds. Warren...
TEMPE, AZ
Porterville Recorder

Gray whale calf born in front of amazed crowd off California

DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — Spectators on a Southern California whale-watching cruise were excited when they spotted a gray whale, then amazed when the giant mammal gave birth right in front of them. The birth and the first moments of the calf's life were recorded on cellphone and drone...
DANA POINT, CA

