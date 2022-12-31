Read full article on original website
How to get a $20 Amazon credit for buying household essentials
Amazon is offering shoppers a $20 online credit, if they stock up on household necessities. The deal from Amazon requires the purchase of $80 in P&G household essentials, such as diapers, body wash and toilet paper. When shoppers have added enough eligible P&G items to their Amazon cart, the promo...
