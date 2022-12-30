St. Augustine falls short in The Holiday Classic title game to national No. 21 St. John's

San Diego, CA - December 30: St. Augustine's LoLo Rudolph (1) drives to the basket against four St. John's College defenders during the 2022 Holiday Classic tournament at Torrey Pines High School on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. (Meg McLaughlin/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

St. Augustine High ventured into the Land of the Giants.

Playing a St. John’s College team from Washington, D.C., that has four players taller than the Saints’ biggest man and is ranked No. 21 in the nation, the Saints had to play at warp speed.

In the end, St. John’s had too much inside and overcome a five-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Saints 71-65 to claim the championship of the National Division of The Holiday Classic before a standing-room-only crowd Friday night at Torrey Pines High.

“We’re not in consolation mode,” said St. Augustine coach Mike Haupt. “We didn’t come here to get into the championship game. We came here to win it.

“So yes, losing, even to a great team, is disappointing.”

St. John’s improved to 12-0 with the win.

The Cadets were led by 6-foot-9 Donavan Freeman, who finished with 16 points, 14 rebounds and a pair of blocked shots.

He was named the tournament’s MVP.

“We’re undersized, but it doesn’t matter who we play or where, we’ll battle,” Haupt said of his Saints, who are 12-3, ranked No. 1 in San Diego and moved up to No. 5 in the state by MaxPreps.

“I ask the impossible of these guys, and they do it.”

The Saints led 55-50 with 6:06 to play on a basket by Jurian Dixon.

St. John’s tied it 60 seconds later.

The Saints took the lead back on an Ian de la Rosa basket, but a 3-point shot by Daquain Davis gave the Cadets a lead with 2:30 to play, and they would never trail again.

The score was tied or the lead changed hands 15 times in the second half and 20 times for the game.

Dixon led all scorers with 23 points, and he had nine rebounds. Derrius Carter-Hollinger had 15 points and five rebounds. Both players were named to the all-tournament team.

Jaden Matingou scored 14 for the Saints, Lolo Rudolph had seven and de la Rosa had four points and six rebounds.

Davis led St. John’s with 17 points and Malik Mack added 16. Timothy Barton, who stands 6-7, had five points and five rebounds.

The Cadets made 11 3-pointers, three each by Freeman, Davis and Mack.

Tied at 9 after the first quarter, the Saints sprinted to a 24-18 lead on a 3-pointer by Matingou. Fueled by a trio of 3-pointers from Mack, St. John’s went on a 14-3 run to close the half.

Also in The Holiday Classic:

American Division Championship: Lehi (Utah) 50, Westchester 44 — Cooper Lewis led the Pioneers (7-4) with 25 points. Lewis was named the division’s MVP.

National Division Third-Place Game: San Ramon Dougherty Valley 75, Eastside Catholic (Wash.) 68 — Dougherty Valley (13-1) got 33 points from jet-quick USF commit Ryan Beasley in a game that was tied at 55 with 6:30 to play.

National Division Consolation Championship: Seattle O’Dea 73, Coronado (Nev.) 55 — Mason Williams, who is committed to Eastern Washington, led O’Dea (7-2), ranked No. 14 in Washington.





This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .