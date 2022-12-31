ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
themissouritimes.com

TWMP: Midweek Update – January 3, 2023

Listen in as Scott starts the New Year with is first Midweek Update in 2023. Scott recaps some important moments in Missouri politics during the past year. Scott also reads some of his formal letter that he dropped off at city hall today, requesting another jury trial.
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023

(Bonne Terre, MO) -- Missouri is scheduled to execute today a transgender inmate for the 2003 kidnapping, raping, and murder of Beverly Guenther of suburban St. Louis. The prisoner, who now goes by Amber McLaughlin, would be the first known openly transgender inmate executed in the United States if the execution moves forward. The attorney for McLaughlin says no further appeals are planned. Kent Gipson says his client’s fate is in the hands of Governor Mike Parson. The lethal injection procedure could happen during a 24-hour window, beginning at 6 p.m. today, at the state prison in Bonne Terre.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2now.com

Clemency is last chance for Amber McLaughlin, attorney says

An attorney for death row inmate Amber McLaughlin says his client has one last, legal appeal that could spare her life: a clemency from Missouri Governor Mike Parson. Clemency is last chance for Amber McLaughlin, attorney …. An attorney for death row inmate Amber McLaughlin says his client has one...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Andrew Bailey to be sworn in as new Missouri AG

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The new Missouri attorney general will be sworn in on Tuesday, January 3. Governor Mike Parson announced Andrew Bailey as his choice for the position in November. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office will host the swearing-in ceremony for Bailey in the Missouri Supreme Court Building...
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Missouri home to two of America’s loneliest cities

KSNF/KODE — Whether it’s your neighbor, a relative, or a coworker, there’s a good chance you know someone who lives alone. In fact, more than 36 million Americans, or 29% of all U.S. households, are one-person households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.  And the trend of living solo shows no signs of slowing down […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Missouri HealthNet customers could lose coverage

Missouri residents who are receiving benefits from MO HealthNet are going to have to prepare to resume annual renewals of their eligibility for the program following a change to federal law. Beginning April 1, 2023, anyone on MO HealthNet (Missouri’s version of Medicaid) will again face annual renewals after having...
MISSOURI STATE
kbsi23.com

Missouri taxpayers to pay five percent less in income taxes in 2023

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The calendar officially has struck 2023, which means if you are a Missouri taxpayer, you will pay fewer income taxes in the new year. According to Gov. Mike Parson’s office, “every taxpaying Missourian will see an income reduction in 2023,” according to a news release.
MISSOURI STATE
kmmo.com

GOVERNOR PARSON GRANTS 21 PARDONS AND COMMUTES TWO SENTENCES IN DECEMBER

Governor Mike Parson granted 21 pardons and approved two commutations pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri for the month of December 2022. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals. Families have been or are in the process of being notified.
MISSOURI STATE
lakeexpo.com

Eagle Days At Lake Of The Ozarks This Weekend! Here's What To Know

From December through February, Missouri's winter eagle watching is spectacular. Ameren and the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) offer Missourians the chance to do so through Eagle Days events around the state. Because of Missouri’s big rivers, many lakes, and abundant wetlands, the Show-Me state is one of the leading...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy