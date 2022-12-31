ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foxla.com

Man found dead on campus of a high school in LA

LOS ANGELES - A man's body was found outside a building on the campus of Los Angeles High School Tuesday. Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles School Police officers responded around 7:10 a.m. to the campus in the 4600 block of West Olympic Boulevard in the Mid-Wilshire area in response to a radio call of an ``Ambulance Death Investigation," according to the LAPD.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man fatally shot in South LA

LOS ANGELES – Authorities Tuesday identified a Riverside County man who was killed in a shooting in South Los Angeles on New Year’s Day that left another man wounded. The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday at 20th Street and Maple Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man shot to death in East LA

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – A man was shot to death in East Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at 11:06 p.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of Via Corona Street, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Arriving deputies found the man lying in an alley...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities allege teen committed suicide in fatal bus crash

LA CRESCENTA, Calif. – The death of a woman who was hit by an MTA bus in La Crescenta on New Year’s Day was being classified Tuesday as a suicide, authorities said. The fatal crash happened around 10 a.m. on Jan. 1 at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Dunsmore Avenue, according to Glendale police.
GLENDALE, CA
KTLA

L.A. hospital seeks help identifying patient

Officials at LAC+USC Medical Center are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who has been hospitalized for four days. The patient is believed to be between 35 and 45 years old, is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has a medium build, greenish-brown eyes and brown hair, officials […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

CBS LA

Suspect sought in East LA fatal shooting

A man was shot to death in East Los Angeles Sunday night, authorities said.The shooting was reported at 11:06 p.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of Via Corona Street, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept.Arriving deputies found a man lying in an alley with an apparent gunshot wound, officials said.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff's officials said.Suspect information and motive were not available.Homicide detectives were conducting a crime scene investigation, officials said.Anyone with information was asked to call homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

83-year-old South LA man needed several surgeries after being mauled by 2 pit bulls

LOS ANGELES - The family of an 83-year-old man said he is suffering in the hospital after being mauled by two random dogs in the front yard of his own home. The incident happened on Dec. 16 in South Los Angeles' Crenshaw and Slauson neighborhood. Belynda Lindsey said her father, Jimmy Lindsey, 83, walked outside his home, preparing to pick up his wife from the senior center where she exercises.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Homicide investigation underway after RV fire in Exposition Park

LOS ANGELES - A homicide investigation is underway after a man’s body was found in a burning RV in South Los Angeles late Monday night, officials said. Authorities said the victim was experiencing homelessness. The fire was reported around 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Browning Boulevard,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in LA area

LOS ANGELES – A man was killed in the Chatsworth area when he was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle while walking in an alley. The crash occurred at 8:30 a.m. Sunday around the 8400 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard. The westbound vehicle struck the man, said to be in...
