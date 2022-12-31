Read full article on original website
keeping It Real
3d ago
I would truly like to thank these folks for stepping up when needed. I would like to thank you. Also if anyone is ever dealing with something that involves an injury to an officer, use their radios. Preferably the one in/on the vehicles. Phone lines are going crazy as everyone is trying to do their part in helping!! Now I pray no one ever has to take my advice!! I do hope these amazing people do seek counseling as PTSD is very common for everyone involved
10 Riverside-San Bernardino Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySan Bernardino, CA
Breakfast Options at Downtown Disney Anaheim CaliforniaTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Snacks to Avoid at Disneyland Resort in California!Tiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Free Activities at Downtown Disney DistrictTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Tasty Things to Eat at Downtown Disney California!Tiffany T.Anaheim, CA
foxla.com
Deputies chasing robbery suspect briefly force hospital to shelter in place
DUARTE, Calif. - A robbery suspect is in custody after leading sheriff's deputies on a chase that briefly caused a local hospital to shelter in place. Deputies from LASD's Temple Sheriff's Station responded to a robbery at a location near the City of Hope Hospital in Duarte Tuesday afternoon. The suspect then ran from deputies.
Man dead after allegedly attacking deputies with machete in Riverside County
A man is dead after allegedly attacking deputies with a machete in Riverside County on Tuesday. The suspect, whose identity has not been released, held a 12-year-old child hostage during the deadly incident, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities responded to a domestic dispute at a home on the 800 block of Minor […]
Person shot during confrontation with deputies in San Jacinto
A person was shot during a confrontation with Riverside County sheriff's deputies Tuesday afternoon in San Jacinto. The shooting occurred sometime between 1 and 2 p.m. at a facility near the intersection of Minor and Shaver streets. San Jacinto: Deputy Involved Shooting in the area of Minor St. and Shaver St. Please avoid the area.— The post Person shot during confrontation with deputies in San Jacinto appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
Police seek suspect who shot at storefront windows of three Fontana restaurants on Dec. 31
Police are looking for a suspect who shot at storefront windows of three Fontana businesses with what appeared to be a pellet gun on Dec. 31, according to the Fontana Police Department. The three restaurants that were victimized along Sierra Avenue were:. • Doña Timos Mexican Grill, 8836 Sierra.
Woman, 2 juveniles arrested after man trying to sell Rolex watch on OfferUp robbed in Irwindale
A man who was trying to sell his watch to a woman he met on OfferUp was robbed at gunpoint in Irwindale, police said Tuesday. The incident was reported around 2 p.m. New Year’s Eve in the 15800 block of Arrow Highway. The victim told responding Irwindale police officers that he had arranged the transaction […]
Fontana Herald News
Detectives rescue teenage girl who had been chained to a workout dumbbell inside home in Upland
Detectives rescued a teenage girl who was being held against her will in Upland, according to the Upland Police Department. On Dec. 28, the detectives conducted a safety check at a residence after learning of a possible child abuse taking place in the home, the Upland P.D. said in a Facebook post.
Funeral for Riverside deputy killed in traffic stop set for Friday
Funeral services for Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Isaiah Cordero, who was fatally shot by a convicted felon during a traffic stop, are set for Friday morning at Harvest Christian Fellowship Church in Riverside.The services are set to begin at 11 a.m. at the church, located at 6115 Arlington Ave., and the interment will be private.The 32-year-old Cordero was killed shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday in the 3900 block of Golden West Avenue. The suspect died two hours later in a freeway gunfight with deputies.The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department released a statement saying, "Our deepest condolences go out to the...
Fontana Herald News
Man is arrested following shooting incident at park in San Bernardino
A man was arrested following a shooting incident at Lytle Creek Park in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Officers responded to the shooting and recovered 40-caliber bullet casings, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Jan. 2. There were no reports of injuries during the...
CBS News
3 people stabbed in Irvine, 1 sent to hospital
Three people were stabbed in Irvine Tuesday, according to the Irvine Police Department. It happened around 12:30 p.m. at Culver Drive and Walnut Avenue in Irvine. According to police, a man stabbed two people at a gas station then ran into a neighborhood and stabbed another. Police set up a...
Man arrested after alleged stabbing spree in Irvine
A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly attacking three men during unprovoked confrontations today in Irvine, authorities said.
Man found dead in burned RV in Exposition Park; homicide suspect sought
A man was found dead inside an RV that was engulfed in flames in the Exposition Park area of Los Angeles Monday night, and a search was underway for a homicide suspect, according to the Los Angeles Police Dept.The fire was reported at 11:25 p.m. Monday on the 1100 block of Browning Blvd. near Budlong Ave., according to the LAPD.After firefighters put out the blaze, a 65-year-old man was found dead inside the RV.A witness told officers that a 46-year-old man approached the RV and threw an unknown object at the vehicle before it burst into flames, according to the LAPD. The suspect then fled on foot.
foxla.com
South Gate woman speaks out after road rage beating outside Waba Grill
SOUTH GATE, Calif. - The video is brutal. Vivian Gutierrez can be seen bloodied and in a state of shock. She had just been beaten by two Latina women outside a Waba Grill in South Gate. It happened on Dec. 29, 2022 around 3:30 p.m. "I was really shocked because...
Deputy-involved shooting reported in San Jacinto, RSO confirms
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is responding to a deputy-involved shooting in San Jacinto. The agency confirmed the shooting Tuesday at around 3:15 p.m. San Jacinto: Deputy Involved Shooting in the area of Minor St. and Shaver St. Please avoid the area.— Riverside County Sheriff (@RSO) January 3, 2023 Details remain limited, however, KABC reports The post Deputy-involved shooting reported in San Jacinto, RSO confirms appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
Suspect in Banning triple shooting turns himself into police
BANNING, Calif. - A man suspected of killing two and injuring another in a shooting in Banning last week is in custody after turning himself into police, authorities announced. Dorian Alexander Francisco of Banning was taken into custody over the weekend on Dec. 30, 2022, according to the Banning Police...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities allege teen committed suicide in fatal bus crash
LA CRESCENTA, Calif. – The death of a woman who was hit by an MTA bus in La Crescenta on New Year’s Day was being classified Tuesday as a suicide, authorities said. The fatal crash happened around 10 a.m. on Jan. 1 at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Dunsmore Avenue, according to Glendale police.
foxla.com
Man with large knife shot, killed by LAPD after refusing to drop weapon in Westlake
LOS ANGELES - A man is dead after a domestic incident takes a deadly turn in the Westlake District of Los Angeles Monday. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of 6th and Witmer streets. When LAPD arrived, officers found a man in his 40s inside of an apartment.
z1077fm.com
Sheriff’s Search and Rescue finds missing Morongo Valley man in matter of hours
A brief search and rescue was conducted for a missing Morongo Valley man early Thursday morning (December 29,) and K9 units were able to locate him in just a a few hours. Edgar Edge was reported missing by his wife at approximately 1:30 a.m. He was last seen by his...
Photographer arrested after sting by San Diego-based vigilante group
A photographer with a social media following in the thousands was arrested last week after a sting by a vigilante group known as CC Unit.
Slain Riverside County sheriff’s deputy honored at Rose Parade
A Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputy who was killed in the line of duty last week was honored at the Rose Parade on Monday. During the annual event, a riderless horse led the agency’s Mounted Enforcement Detail in honor of Deputy Isaiah Cordero. “It creates a moment of pause when you see that horse and […]
foxla.com
Homicide investigation underway after RV fire in Exposition Park
LOS ANGELES - A homicide investigation is underway after a man’s body was found in a burning RV in South Los Angeles late Monday night, officials said. Authorities said the victim was experiencing homelessness. The fire was reported around 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Browning Boulevard,...
Comments / 3