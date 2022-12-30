ATLANTA -- Georgia is battling back against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl and it might have to do so without one of its best players. Junior tight end Darnell Washington was spotted limping to the locker room in the second quarter. He was announced as out for now with a left ankle injury. Ohio State starting tight end Cade Stover also left the game in the first half. Georgia and Ohio State are tied 21-21. Washington has started in 12 of 13 games this season, making 26 catches for 412 yards and one touchdown, including a nine-yard reception in the Peach Bowl. He is second among tight ends in college football this season with 16 yards per catch. In 35 career games, Washington has 26 career starts, making 44 catches for 746 yards and three touchdowns while showcasing himself as one of the premier blockers in the country.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO