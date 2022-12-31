Read full article on original website
Gangsta Boo’s Death Leaves Hip-Hop In Mourning: Drake, GloRilla, And More Pay Respects
The Three 6 Mafia member was undeniably influential within the industry. The excitement of a new year beginning is still wearing off, though the mood became sombre once the hip-hop community heard about the death of Gangsta Boo. She passed on Sunday (January 1), and it’s chiefly suspected that an overdose was her ultimate cause of death.
French Montana, Machine Gun Kelly & More Trend From “Rappers We Need To Leave In 2022” Viral Tweet
The rappers were joined by Yeat and Jack Harlow on a list of supposedly bad rappers, which got people debating. Even if some artists are better than others, some social media users are a bit too eager to point that out. French Montana, Machine Gun Kelly, and other rappers trended on social media this week for their inclusion in a viral tweet of “Rappers We Need To Leave In 2022.” As if Megan Fox wanting a girlfriend wasn’t enough, MGK received his fair share of both criticism and defense in the comments. Moreover, Stans and haters argued over whether these rappers deserved a placement.
Bad Bunny Responds After Tossing Fan’s Phone In The Water
The star released a statement sharing his thoughts on the incident. Bad Bunny is one of the biggest stars in the world. The Un Verano Sin Ti star recently made headlines after video surfaced of him angrily tossing a fan’s phone in the water nearby. The unidentified Dan attempted...
Jhene Aiko Shares A Glimpse Of Newborn Son Noah On Social Media
Noah is the second child of the “Chilombo” singer and the first for Big Sean. Nearly two months after giving birth to her and Big Sean’s son Noah, Jhene Aiko is offering her internet fans a small glimpse of the adorable newborn. Posting to her Instagram Story and 16 million followers, the “Sativa” singer” cradles him in her arms with the caption “two months.”
French Montana Announces “Coke Boys 6” As Gangsta Grillz Mixtape
French Montana’s coming through with “Coke Boys 6” this month. French Montana is giving fans exactly what they’re looking for — a new Coke Boys tape. Over the past few months, French Montana’s indicated that he has a new mixtape on the way, though he didn’t provide much of an update. However, it appears that he’s preparing for the release of Coke Boys 6 this month.
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed
Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
21 Savage Wants His Body Frozen Until 2121
21 Savage wants to live for another 98 years. 21 Savage seemingly wants to test the waters of cryopreservation in hopes of still being alive in 98 years. While everyone rang in 2023 on Saturday night, it appears that 21 Savage was pondering about how to remain alive until the year 2121. The rapper took to Twitter on New Year’s Eve, hours before the clock struck midnight, to express his desire to experiment with cryopreservation.
Kelsey Harris’s Injuries After Tory Lanez Shooting Shown In New Photos
Photos released of multiple bruises on Harris’s body, following days of new footage and recordings related to the incident and court case. Following a guilty verdict in the Tory Lanez trial, social media flooded with conversations surrounding new evidence and recordings. While many have questioned the morality behind such an interest, the high-profile case became more important with each passing week. Furthermore, photos surfaced online of injuries of Megan Thee Stallion’s ex best friend, Kelsey Harris.
Anita Pointer Dead At 74, Grammy-Winning Singer’s Family & Fans Mourn
2021 previously ended on a sad note with the death of Hollywood icon Betty White. In 2022, we once again closed out the year by saying goodbye to another legend – Anita Pointer. The recording artist was best known for her work alongside her three sisters, Ruth, Bonnie, and...
Gangsta Boo Dead At 43: Report
Gangsta Boo has reportedly passed away at the age of 43. Gangsta Boo has reportedly passed away at the age of 43, according to TMZ. Her Three 6 Mafia collaborator, DJ Paul, seemingly confirmed the news in a post on Instagram, Sunday afternoon. In comments on Paul’s post, numerous artists...
Inside Of Young Thug’s Atlanta Mansion Shown In New Video
The YSL rapper’s mansion is currently on the market for $3.1 million. Young’s Thug’s Atlanta mansion is officially on the market. Video of the Buckhead listing was featured on Watson Realty Co.’s Instagram page. Thug’s former pad boasts seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a movie theater, two living rooms and two wet bars.
Keith Murray Says He Warned The Notorious B.I.G. To Leave L.A.
Keith Murray says that he tried to warn The Notorious B.I.G. to flee L.A. prior to his death. Keith Murray says that he warned The Notorious B.I.G. to leave Los Angeles prior to his death in 1997. Speaking with The Art Of Dialogue, Murray said that hours before he was gunned down, he spoke with Biggie.
Khloé Kardashian & Taylor Swift Look Like Twins In Reality Star’s New IG Pics
Khlo-Money has no shortage of celebrity doppelgängers. As stars rise to fame, their bank accounts, too, accordingly grow in size. This allows them to finally indulge in various procedures and beauty routines, many of which alter their appearance. Over the years, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters have become known as an undeniably notorious example of this.
50 Cent Hints At Releasing New Music In 2023
50 Cent says he’s planning on releasing new music in 2023. 50 Cent says that he’s planning on releasing new music later this year. If he puts out a full-length studio album, it will be his first since dropping Animal Ambition back in 2014. 50 teased new music in two separate posts on social media.
Report: Tasha K Demands A New Trial In Cardi B’s Defamation Lawsuit
The blogger was ordered to pay the “WAP” rapper $3.8 million in October. Cardi B is supposed to be receiving a large payment from Tasha K. In October, a judge ordered the blogger to fork out a payment of $3.8 million to the “Hot Sh*t” rapper. This came as a result of Cardi’s defamation lawsuit that she filed against the YouTuber.
The Weeknd Celebrates As “Blinding Lights” Becomes Spotify’s Most Streamed Song
The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” is now the most-streamed song on Spotify. The Weeknd’s hit song, “Blinding Lights,” has reportedly become the most-streamed song on Spotify of all time. The Toronto singer celebrated the news on Twitter on New Year’s Eve. “FOR NEW YEARS...
Angela Bassett’s Son Apologizes For Michael B. Jordan Death Prank
Angela Bassett’s son shared an apology on Sunday for lying about Michael B. Jordan dying in a prank video. Angela Bassett’s 16-year-old son, Slater Vance, has apologized after playing into a prank about the death of Michael B. Jordan. In a TikTok video, Slater told his parents that the iconic actor passed away.
Boldy James Gearing Up To Drop New Physical-Only EP
The new six-track project is set to release on CD, vinyl and cassettes on January 16. Boldy James is undeniably one of the busiest rappers in the game. Over the course of the past few years, the Detroit native has worked tirelessly to maintain this title. Ever since 2020, the...
Quavo Seen For The First Time Since Takeoff’s Funeral At Diddy’s Party
Quavo posed for pictures alongside Meek Mill and Lil Baby while Drake was in awe over Huncho’s makeshift hair tie. Diddy brought out all of the stars for his massive NYE bash in St. Barth’s including Quavo, who has understandably kept out of the public eye since early November.
