Fox5 KVVU
1 dead following argument between group near Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide near The Strat Hotel and Casino around 7:30 Tuesday evening. Police say the incident happened in the 200 block of West Baltimore Avenue close to Las Vegas Boulevard. There was an argument among a group...
Las Vegas man kills roommate during dispute, waits hour to call 911: police
Las Vegas Metro police arrested a man Monday after they said he shot and killed his roommate, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.
Summerlin man shot by officer, shoots himself simultaneously, police say
An armed man involved in a neighborhood dispute was simultaneously shot by both himself and Las Vegas police, officers said during a briefing Tuesday.
Boyfriend stabbed in apartment near the Las Vegas strip, police say
Las Vegas police are on scene near the strip as they are investigating a homicide Monday night near Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road.
8newsnow.com
Woman said she ‘freaked out’ after hitting, killing 2 tourists in suspected DUI crash in downtown Las Vegas, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The woman accused of being drunk, hitting and killing two tourists, and then fleeing the scene told police the pedestrians came out of nowhere and she “freaked out” and drove home after the crash, according to her arrest report. Mykael Terrell, 28, denied...
87-year-old woman dies almost 3 weeks after crash in northwest Las Vegas valley
An 87-year-old woman died almost three weeks after a crash in the northwest Las Vegas valley.
Body camera footage released from LVMPD officer-involved shootings
Las Vegas Metro police have now released body camera footage and details in the first officer involved shooting that occurred Friday. Two were left deceased after two shootings occurred.
Fox5 KVVU
Man stabbed to death after family altercation near Flamingo, Koval
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide Monday night near the Las Vegas Strip. Police tell FOX5 it took place in the 3900 block of Koval Lane near Flamingo Road around 7:20 p.m. Police say they responded to a call of a...
DNA on earbuds leads to Las Vegas man who shot neighbor after failed package theft: police
DNA on a pair of earbuds found at a crime scene led police to a suspect accused of shooting his neighbor after a failed packaged theft, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.
Fox5 KVVU
Motorcyclist becomes first traffic fatality of 2023 in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 29-year-old motorcycle rider died in the first traffic-related fatality of 2023, according to Las Vegas police. In a news release, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that at about 12:26 a.m. Sunday morning, a fatal motorcycle versus fixed object crash occurred at the intersection of Annie Oakley Drive and E. Harmon Avenue.
Fox5 KVVU
2 pedestrians killed on Boulder Highway in separate incidents within week, plans in place to improve safety
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two pedestrians were hit and killed on Boulder Highway in separate incidents within the last week. The most recent on New Year’s Eve. Police say Alissa Morena, 33, jaywalked just north of Galleria Drive and was hit by a car. The driver stayed on scene and didn’t show signs of impairment.
KTNV
LVMPD: 70-year-old arrested for hit-and-run crash on Boulder Highway, Russell
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department identified the driver involved in the hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian late December of 2022. The hit and run occurred on the night of December 28, 2022 on Boulder Highway near Russell Road. Police identified the driver as...
Man, 70, arrested in connection with deadly December hit-and-run crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 70-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that happened on Dec. 28, 2022. Carlos Lopez-Orellana is facing a charge of failing to stop at the scene of an accident. A 50-year-old man was crossing Boulder Highway, south of East Russell Road, at about 6:30 p.m. when […]
Former police officer sentenced for 1997 Las Vegas murder
A judge sentenced a former police officer Tuesday to six-to-15 years in prison for a murder in 1997.
Police: 24-year-old arrested for fatally shooting roommate after argument
Reports indicate that LVMPD officers responded to the area at approximately 5:49 a.m. and located an unconscious man with a possible gunshot wound inside a Las Vegas apartment.
Fox5 KVVU
Guest hits $255K jackpot Tuesday at Las Vegas Strip property
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a Las Vegas Strip property had a nice start to the week after hitting a massive jackpot Tuesday. According to Caesars Entertainment, the guest, who was not identified, hit a Major Progressive Jackpot of $255,148.00 on UltimateTexas Hold’em Tuesday morning at The Cromwell.
Las Vegas, North Las Vegas see first fatal crashes of 2023, several more over past week
It is a new year however, there have already been two deadly crashes in the Las Vegas valley and several more this past week.
Fox5 KVVU
Pedestrian killed after hit by car in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pedestrian was killed and another was injured after they were hit by a car in North Las Vegas Sunday afternoon. According to North Las Vegas Police, the crash happened at Aliante near Nature Park around 2:38 p.m. Jan. 1. Police said a small SUV hit another vehicle and two pedestrians on the sidewalk.
8newsnow.com
Man accused of multiple home break-ins arrested by Henderson police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of breaking into several Henderson homes in the early morning hours of New Year’s Eve was arrested. Justin Victory, 40, either entered or attempted to enter multiple residences in a neighborhood behind the Henderson Costco before being taken into custody, police said.
Only on 8: Family of couple killed in hit-and-run in downtown Las Vegas speaks out
A couple visiting from New Mexico were killed in a hit-and-run crash on Fremont Street just a few days before the New Year. The victims' family spoke to 8 News Now about the impact this deadly event has had on them.
