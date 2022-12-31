ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

1 dead following argument between group near Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide near The Strat Hotel and Casino around 7:30 Tuesday evening. Police say the incident happened in the 200 block of West Baltimore Avenue close to Las Vegas Boulevard. There was an argument among a group...
Fox5 KVVU

Motorcyclist becomes first traffic fatality of 2023 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 29-year-old motorcycle rider died in the first traffic-related fatality of 2023, according to Las Vegas police. In a news release, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that at about 12:26 a.m. Sunday morning, a fatal motorcycle versus fixed object crash occurred at the intersection of Annie Oakley Drive and E. Harmon Avenue.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Guest hits $255K jackpot Tuesday at Las Vegas Strip property

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a Las Vegas Strip property had a nice start to the week after hitting a massive jackpot Tuesday. According to Caesars Entertainment, the guest, who was not identified, hit a Major Progressive Jackpot of $255,148.00 on UltimateTexas Hold’em Tuesday morning at The Cromwell.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Pedestrian killed after hit by car in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pedestrian was killed and another was injured after they were hit by a car in North Las Vegas Sunday afternoon. According to North Las Vegas Police, the crash happened at Aliante near Nature Park around 2:38 p.m. Jan. 1. Police said a small SUV hit another vehicle and two pedestrians on the sidewalk.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Man accused of multiple home break-ins arrested by Henderson police

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of breaking into several Henderson homes in the early morning hours of New Year’s Eve was arrested. Justin Victory, 40, either entered or attempted to enter multiple residences in a neighborhood behind the Henderson Costco before being taken into custody, police said.
HENDERSON, NV

