wearegreenbay.com
Trendy Tuesday: Pink denim
(WFRV) – This Trendy Tuesday is all about pink. Soft pink is on trend and will have you thinking about warmer vacation destinations. This denim jacket will have you covered and looking great. It’s available in sizes S-XL in pink and S-3X in white. Currently on sale for $69.99....
Fox11online.com
Happy New Year! Northeast Wisconsin parents welcome babies in 2023
(WLUK) -- Families across Northeast Wisconsin rang in the new year with new bundles of joy. In Green Bay, the first baby born in 2023 at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital was Gabriela. She was born at 12:56 a.m. on Jan. 1, weighing 5 lbs, 12 oz. and measuring 18.5 inches long.
wearegreenbay.com
Alpaca Days at the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center
(WFRV) – The Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center is kicking off another year of family learning opportunities with plenty of hands-on activities. Abigail stopped by Local 5 Live with details on some fun ways to get involved. The Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center is located at 7001 Gass Lake Road in...
wearegreenbay.com
New Year, Healthier You at the Kroc
(WFRV) – It’s your chance to create a healthier version of yourself in 2023. Local 5 Live visited the Green Bay Kroc Center with a look at their New Year Special to keep you active in this year. For more, visit gbkroccenter.org.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Added life and energy to the community’: Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich celebrates the success of ARPA Tourism Event Grant
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich, alongside other city officials, held a press conference on Tuesday to highlight the success of the ARPA Tourism Event Grant Program. The COVID-19 pandemic dramatically impacted events and event venues in a negative way and with that in mind,...
WBAY Green Bay
Children’s Museum of Green Bay throws party for kids
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As 2022′s last hours are ticking off the clock, some local venues are celebrating early for the youngest members of our society,. The Children’s Museum of Green Bay had it’s tenth annual rocking New Years Eve’s celebration with a noon ball drop.
Wisconsinites feel the effects of national veterinarian shortage
When Green Bay resident Jake Erb got off work at his job as a UPS driver one day this past August, he noticed something wasn’t right with his Alaskan husky, Bea. He frantically began calling area veterinarians in Green Bay and Appleton, but was told that none would be able to see Bea that night. Erb was told the closest place that might be able to see his dog was in Mosinee, about an hour and a half away.
WBAY Green Bay
Taking on an alcohol addiction in the New Year
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says alcohol is the most commonly used addictive substance in Wisconsin. In the New Year, some people may be ready for an alcohol detox and take part in what’s called ‘Dry January,’ which means not consuming alcohol during the month.
wearegreenbay.com
Fire in Outagamie County leaves family without a home
ELLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – One family is without a home after a Tuesday morning fire in Outagamie County. According to firefighters from the Town of Ellington Fire Department, a fire broke out at a home across the road from the fire station on Highway 76 at around 9:30 a.m.
wearegreenbay.com
Amazing Corals at new Oshkosh business Sanctuary Aquatics
(WFRV) – With a ten-thousand reef lagoon as its centerpiece, Sanctuary Aquatics will take your breath away. Local 5 Live gives viewers a look at the science behind growing coral and this new Oshkosh business where their mission is to provide sustainably aquacultured corals to the Midwest and beyond.
wearegreenbay.com
A look at full drink menu at Terra Verde in Chilton
(WFRV) – It’s no secret we’re big fans of the coffee from Terra Verde, it’s roasted in house and sourced sustainably. Local 5 Live stopped by Terra Verde with a look at how the staff takes those beans and makes a full menu of drinks. Terra...
“Affordable Weekend Getaways In Wisconsin”- 3 Amazing Places To Look Out For
Wisconsin is a beautiful state located in the Midwest region of the United States. It is known for its natural beauty, rich history, and cultural attractions. If you are looking for an affordable weekend getaway, Wisconsin has plenty of options to choose from. Here are three budget-friendly weekend gateways in Wisconsin.
WBAY Green Bay
Mile of Music will ring in the New Year - tonight
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Tonight is the eve to New Year’s Eve. And if that sounds strange, Mile of Music is ok with that - because this is the night of their New Year’s Eve Celebration. The team is bringing back three artists from the summer’s festival...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Projects in Green Bay and Sheboygan Win AARP WI Grants
Quick-action community improvement proposals submitted by organizations in three Wisconsin cities, Green Bay, Ladysmith, and Sheboygan, have been selected to receive the final AARP Wisconsin “Small Dollar, Big Impact” grants of 2022. The City of Sheboygan is creating sort of a city hall on wheels. Chad Pelishek, Director...
wearegreenbay.com
Messy mix continues tonight
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We are still in a Winter Weather Advisory now until 10am tomorrow across Shawano, Langlade, Menominee, and northern Oconto counties. Here’s what to expect:. A low pressure system continues to move right over NE WI tonight. Places further north...
wearegreenbay.com
Menasha Police Department swears in Nicholas Thorn as new chief of police
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – With the calendar turning over to 2023, many are starting fresh, including the Menasha Police Department, which swore in its new chief of police Tuesday evening. After Timothy Styka announced his retirement, Lieutenant Nicholas Thorn was chosen as the next Chief of Police and assumed...
wearegreenbay.com
Neenah Army Reserve Unit prepares to deploy overseas
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The 395th Ordnance Army Reserve Unit in Neenah is preparing a farewell ceremony before they deploy overseas. The ceremony will give the opportunity to the soldiers’ families to see their loved ones before they leave. One of the 24 soldiers, Lt. Grant Erickson, has...
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton Police Department makes history after swearing in first female chief of police
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – History was made earlier Tuesday morning as the City of Appleton Police Department swore in its first female chief of police. A 22-year veteran of the department, Polly Olson assumed the role after serving as assistant chief under Todd Thomas, who announced his retirement. Despite...
wearegreenbay.com
Wintry mix brings icy travel early Tuesday
**A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR AREAS NORTH AND TO THE WEST OF GREEN BAY FOR THE THREAT OF ICING AS MIXED PRECIPITATION DEVELOPS**. A warm front lifting into Wisconsin tonight will bring a chance for mixed precipitation. This could be snow, sleet or freezing rain so slippery conditions may arrive after midnight in some locations. The low is 30 degrees.
Fox11online.com
Fox Valley Army reserve unit being deployed
NEENAH (WLUK) – Two dozen soldiers from the U.S. Army Reserve 395th Ordnance Co. will depart next month for an overseas deployment. A farewell ceremony for family and invited guests, although not the general public, is scheduled for Feb. 3, according to Sgt. First Class Edgar Salzler. The deployment...
